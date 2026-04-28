How to Rebalance a Concentrated Portfolio: Why Your Account Type Should Drive Every Move

Key Points

Shifting investments inside retirement accounts can be done freely without immediate tax costs.

Rebalancing in taxable accounts often works better with phased sales and using dividends or new cash.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Balancing risk and taxes starts with choosing the right account for big allocation shifts. Learn how retirement vs. taxable accounts, phased selling, and reinvesting dividends can reshape a portfolio. Watch the video below to see these strategies in action.

*This video was published on April 24, 2026.

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The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

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