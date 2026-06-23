How Real Estate Investors Can Legally Screen Tenants, Protect Cash Flow, and Stay on the Right Side of Fair Housing Laws

Key Points

The video outlines which tenant screening criteria stay within Fair Housing Act rules and which clearly do not.

It explains how consistent, documented screening can reduce evictions and protect long‑term rental returns.

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Discover how thoughtful tenant screening can balance Fair Housing Act compliance with stronger, more predictable cash flow. Learn which criteria, documentation practices, and pricing choices help manage risk and protect returns by watching the video below.

*This video was published on Jun. 7, 2026.

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