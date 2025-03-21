How Is Raymond James’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Capital Market Stocks?

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF), based in Saint Petersburg, Florida, is a diversified financial services company providing private client groups, capital markets, asset management, banking, and other services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. With a market cap of $30 billion, the company provides custodial, trading, research, and other back -office support and services.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks," RJF fits this bill perfectly. As a financial services provider, the company benefits from a large customer base consisting of retail and institutional clients, corporate and retail banking, and trust services.

However, it's not all sunshine and rainbows for the stock as it has fallen 18.7% from its 52-week high of $174.32, recorded on Jan. 29. RJF stock declined 8.6% over the past three months, underperforming the SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF’s (KCE) 6.6% fall during the same time frame.

RJF has surged 14% over the past six months and 15.5% over the past 52 weeks. In contrast, KCE has surged 3.2% over the past six months and surged 19.5% over the past 52 weeks.

RJF has been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-September but has remained under its 50-day moving average since mid-February.

RJF stock surged marginally following its Q1 earnings release on Jan. 29. The company reported a 17% increase in its net revenues, which amounted to $3.5 billion. The growth was primarily driven by higher asset management and related administrative fees and investment banking revenues. Additionally, its EPS came in at $2.93, surpassing the Wall Street estimates by 6.6%.

Its rival, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF), has also trailed RJF over the past six months, declining 4.7%. However, it has grown past RJF over the longer term, with its shares surging 32% over the past 52 weeks.

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 15 analysts in coverage. Its mean price target of $176.28 represents an upside of 24.4% from the current market prices.

