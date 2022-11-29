How Quantum Computing Will Supercharge the EV Revolution

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Quantum computing is reaching a point where it’s becoming useful in the here and now, rather than as a theoretical exercise. And the benefits from using a quantum computer could prove profound, enabling researchers in the EV industry (as just one example) to finally create a “forever battery.”

How? Well, just look to Bosch, which is experimenting with quantum simulations to sidestep the need for hard-to-find (and sometimes controversial) raw materials.

If it works, we’ll be able to create EVs using locally sourced materials as opposed to shipping lithium from China or Cobalt from the Congo.

We’re only in the first inning of the quantum revolution, though, so don’t expect quantum computing stocks to change the game immediately. But we believe they will go on to become ubiquitous (and make stockholders a lot of money).

Hear my full thoughts in our most recent episode of Hypergrowth Investing!

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

