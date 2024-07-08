InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Editor’s note: “How Quantum Computing Is Already Changing the World” was previously published in June 2024. It has since been updated to include the most relevant information available.

I’m a history junkie. So, in this Monday issue of Hypergrowth Investing, let me share an interesting story that I bet a lot of you have never heard before.

And interestingly enough, it could be the key to helping you capitalize on the AI Revolution.

Back in October of 1927, the world’s leading scientists descended upon Brussels for the fifth Solvay Conference – an exclusive, invite-only conference that is dedicated to discussing and solving the outstanding preeminent open problems in physics and chemistry.

In attendance were scientists that, today, we praise as the brightest minds in the history of mankind.

Albert Einstein was there; so was Erwin Schrodinger, who devised the famous Schrodinger’s cat experiment, and Werner Heisenberg, the man behind the world-changing Heisenberg uncertainty principle — and Louis de Broglie, Max Born, Niels Bohr, Max Planck.

The list goes on and on. Of the 29 scientists who met in Brussels in October 1927, 17 of them went on to win a Nobel Prize.

These are the minds that collectively created the scientific foundation upon which the modern world is built.

And yet, when they all descended upon Brussels nearly 94 years ago, they were stumped… by one concept. It’s one that, for nearly a century, has remained the elusive key to unlocking humankind’s full potential.

And now, for the first time ever, that concept is turning into a disruptive reality through breakthrough technology that will change the world as we know it.

So… what exactly were Einstein, Schrodinger, Heisenberg and the rest of those Nobel laureates talking about in Brussels back in 1927?

Quantum mechanics.

The Mechanics of Quantum Mechanics

I’ll start by saying that the underlying physics of this breakthrough — quantum mechanics — is highly complex. It would likely require over 500 pages to fully understand.

But, alas, here’s my best job at making a Cliff’s Notes version in 500 words instead.

For centuries, scientists have developed, tested, and validated the laws of the physical world, known as classical mechanics. These scientifically explain how and why things work, where they come from, so on and so forth.

But in 1897, J.J. Thomson discovered the electron. And he unveiled a new, subatomic world of super-small things that didn’t obey the laws of classical mechanics… at all. Instead, they obeyed their own set of rules, which have since become known as quantum mechanics.

The rules of quantum mechanics differ from that of classical mechanics in two very weird, almost-magical ways.

First, in classical mechanics, objects are in one place at one time. You are either at the store or at home, not both.

But in quantum mechanics, subatomic particles can theoretically exist in multiple places at once before they’re observed. A single subatomic particle can exist in point A and point B at the same time until we observe it. And at that point, it only exists at either point A or point B.

So, the true “location” of a subatomic particle is some combination of all its possible positions.

This is called quantum superposition.

Second, in classical mechanics, objects can only “work” with things that are also “real.” You can’t use an imaginary friend to help move the couch. You need a real friend instead.

Entanglement

But in quantum mechanics, all of those probabilistic states of subatomic particles are not independent. They’re entangled. That is, if we know something about the probabilistic positioning of one subatomic particle, then we know something about the probabilistic positioning of another subatomic particle — meaning that these already super-complex particles can actually work together to create a super-complex ecosystem.

This is called quantum entanglement.

So in short, subatomic particles can theoretically have multiple probabilistic states at once, and all those probabilistic states can work together — again, all at once — to accomplish their task.

And that, in a nutshell, is the scientific breakthrough that stumped Einstein back in the early 1900s.

It goes against everything classical mechanics had taught us about the world. It goes against common sense. But it’s true. It’s real. And now, for the first time ever, we are learning how to harness this unique phenomenon to change everything about everything…

This is why the U.S. government is pushing forward on developing a National Quantum Internet in southwest Chicago. It understands that this tech could be more revolutionary than the discovery of fire or the invention of the wheel.

I couldn’t agree more.

Mark my words. Everything will change over the next few years because of quantum mechanics – and some investors will make a lot of money.

Quantum Computing Will Change the World

The study of quantum theory has led to huge advancements over the past century. That’s especially true over the past decade. Scientists at leading tech companies have started to figure out how to harness the power of quantum mechanics to make a new generation of super quantum computers. And they’re infinitely faster and more powerful than even today’s fastest supercomputers.

Again, the physics behind quantum computers is highly complex, but here’s my shortened version…

Today’s computers are built on top of the laws of classical mechanics. That is, they store information on what are called bits, which can store data binarily as either “1” or “0.”

But what if you could turn those classical bits into quantum bits – qubits – to leverage superpositioning to be both “1” and “0” stores at once?

Further, what if you could leverage entanglement and have all multi-state qubits work together to solve computationally taxing problems?

Theoretically, you’d create a machine with so much computational power that it would make today’s most advanced supercomputers seem ancient.

That’s exactly what’s happening today.

The Possibilities Behind Quantum Computing

Google has built a quantum computer that is about 158 million times faster than the world’s fastest supercomputer.

That’s not hyperbole. That’s a real number.

Imagine the possibilities if we could broadly create a new set of quantum computers that are 158 million times faster than even today’s fastest computers…

Imagine what AI could do.

Today, AI is already being used to discover and develop new drugs and automate manual labor tasks like cooking, cleaning, and packaging products. It is already being used to write legal briefs, craft ads, create movie scripts, and more.

And that’s with AI built on top of classical computers.

But built upon quantum computers – computer that are a 158 million times faster than classical computers – AI will be able to do nearly everything.

The economic opportunities at the convergence of artificial intelligence and quantum computing are truly endless.

The Final Word

Quantum computing is a game-changer that’s flying under the radar.

It’s not just another breakthrough – it’s the seismic shift we’ve been waiting for, rivaling the impact of the internet and the discovery of fire itself.

We think the top stocks at the convergence of AI and QC have a realistic opportunity to soar 1,000% over the next few years alone.

