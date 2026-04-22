How Is QS Stock Placed Ahead of Q1 Earnings? Key Insights

Solid-state battery innovator QuantumScape Corp. QS is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results today after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s loss per share is pegged at 18 cents. The loss estimate for the to-be-reported quarter has remained stable over the past 60 days and implies an improvement from the year-ago period’s loss of 21 cents per share.

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For 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate pegs QuantumScape’s loss at 67 cents per share, implying a 12% year-over-year improvement. Over the past four quarters, QuantumScape missed bottom-line estimates once and met expectations in the remaining three quarters.

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Q1 Earnings Whispers for QS

Our proprietary model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for QuantumScape this earnings season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

QS has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors at Play

QuantumScape entered a key phase during the first quarter with the launch of its Eagle Line facility in San Jose. This marked a shift from building infrastructure to running an active production line. The facility is now producing QSE-5 cells for customer sampling while also showcasing manufacturing processes that future partners could scale through licensing. It is designed to support higher-volume B-sample output, signaling progress toward commercialization.

That said, near-term revenue visibility remains uneven. Customer billings were $19.5 million in 2025 but can fluctuate depending on project milestones and engagement stages. Since payments are tied to technical progress, revenue recognition may not always reflect ongoing work, adding volatility to earnings.

Meanwhile, spending remains high. With capex expected between $40 million and $60 million in 2026 (above $36.3 million in 2025), cash burn is likely to stay elevated as the company continues investing in technology development.

Price Performance & Broker Ratings

Shares of QS have declined 33% year to date. Comparing its price performance with peers, QuantumScape has underperformed Solid Power SLDP while outperforming SES AI SES during the same timeframe.

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QuantumScape currently has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 3.55 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell, etc.) made by 11 brokerage firms.

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Investor Takeaway

QuantumScape offers an interesting long-term story built around a capital-light licensing model. Instead of investing heavily in large-scale battery factories, the company plans to monetize its technology through partnerships, milestone payments, and eventually royalties. This approach, if executed well, could limit capital intensity while still enabling participation in large-scale production.

A key pillar of this strategy is its partnership with Volkswagen’s VWAGY PowerCo, which includes substantial milestone payments tied to the QSE-5 pilot line. The company has also expanded its ecosystem by adding new OEM partners and strengthening ties with suppliers like Murata Manufacturing and Corning Inc. Early validation, including QSE-5 cell shipments and testing in the Ducati V21L, adds credibility to its progress.

However, this remains a high-risk, execution-driven story. The company is still pre-revenue, with losses expected to persist and EBITDA projected to remain deeply negative in 2026. Its reliance on partners for scaling production also introduces uncertainty around timelines and commercialization.

With the stock trading well below its highs, the upside could be meaningful—but so are the risks. For now, it may be prudent to wait for clearer signs of manufacturing progress and monetization before turning too optimistic. Key watchpoints from the upcoming earnings release include updates on Cobra-based sample shipments, as well as progress on licensing and monetization.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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