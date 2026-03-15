How to Protect Your Social Security Spousal Benefits

Key Points

Don't make the mistake of believing that you can receive 50% of your spouse's benefit if you make a claim early.

If you plan to claim before full retirement age while continuing to work, make sure to understand how working will affect your benefits.

Know that you may be able to claim benefits based on an ex-spouse's work record.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

On its face, Social Security spousal benefits appear straightforward. You're married to someone who earns more money than you, and you plan to claim Social Security spousal benefits so you can collect 50% of your spouse's benefits.

While there's nothing particularly confusing about spousal benefits, it's important to understand how to protect yourself. Ensuring you receive everything you're due in retirement may be a little easier if you keep the following tips in mind.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Don't assume 50% is guaranteed

At your full retirement age (FRA), you are eligible for up to 50% of the benefits your spouse collects at their FRA. For example, if their FRA benefit is $3,000, yours will be $1,500 -- as long as you wait until FRA. If you claim Social Security earlier, your spousal benefits will be permanently reduced.

Another thing to remember is that the most you can receive in spousal benefits is 50% of your spouse's benefit at FRA. Let's say your spouse claims benefits at age 70 and their new benefit amount is $3,720, 24% higher than it would have been at their FRA. You're still only eligible for 50% of $3,000, the amount they would have received if they'd made their claim earlier.

Make sure you're on the same page as your spouse

Imagine you're suffering serious burnout at your job and decide to retire and want to begin collecting spousal benefits. Make sure to talk it over with your significant other because you can only claim spousal benefits after they've claimed Social Security benefits of their own. If your spouse is younger than you or simply not ready to claim benefits, you'll need to wait for them.

One thing to keep in mind is that your spouse delaying their benefits may work in your favor one day. That's because if they die before you, you're eligible for survivor benefits. If that's the case, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will stop sending you spousal benefits, and you'll be eligible for the higher amount your spouse was receiving before their death.

You may have access to an ex's benefits

Divorce doesn't necessarily mean you're ineligible for benefits. If you were married for 10 years or more and are at least 62 and unmarried, you can still claim spousal benefits based on your ex-spouse's work record. If you've been divorced for at least two years, you don't even have to wait until your ex has claimed to claim your own.

Everyone in a family plays an important role, including the spouse (or ex-spouse) who earns the least. Spousal benefits are one way of acknowledging that fact.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.