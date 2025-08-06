How To Prevent a Rocky Economy From Derailing Your Financial Goals

When the economy starts acting up — think rising prices, stock market swings or constant chatter about a possible recession — it’s totally normal to feel anxious.

One survey by Equitable Holdings revealed that only 42% of Americans feel prepared to navigate shifting financial challenges, including potentially higher costs from tariffs, market volatility and lingering recession concerns. When those challenges hit, suddenly, the financial goals you’ve been working toward can feel like they’re slipping out of reach.

But here’s the truth: A rocky economy doesn’t have to derail your progress. With a few grounded strategies and a little flexibility, you can keep moving forward — even when the economic forecast looks a little stormy.

Rethink Inflexible Goals

According to Kevin Huffman, finance specialist, owner and senior contributor at Kriminil Trading, Americans need to focus on flexibility as much as ambition.

“The trick is to create a financial plan resilient enough to bend without breaking,” he said.

To get there, he suggested starting by rethinking inflexible goals into more flexible targets like working toward a certain savings threshold by a particular year rather than dwelling on a retirement age. Then, section those goals out in 90-day checkpoints to make course corrections for the unexpected without interrupting your momentum.

Automate Your Good Habits

The economy may be unpredictable, but your behavior doesn’t have to be.

“The clients who succeed in the long term automate their investments, their debt payments and even their giving,” said Angelo Crocco, CPA, CGMA and owner of AC Accounting

Automation removes panic-based decisions and keeps you consistent through chaos.

“I always say to set it and forget it, but check in once a month. This is not locking yourself in, just reducing your emotional interference.”

Use Uncertainty to Your Advantage

When the market is shaky, Crocco suggested reviewing and adjusting where your money is invested. He explained that many people have a lot of risk in their portfolio without knowing it.

“Don’t stress about what the Fed might do,” he said. “Instead, focus on what you can control and how much you save, [with] the fees you pay and your tax strategy.”

