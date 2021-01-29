How President Biden Should Approach the SEC

A Modest To-Do list for Protecting Investors and Reengaging U.S. Regulatory Leadership.

By Kurt Schacht, Managing Direct, Standards & Advocacy, CFA Institute

With a new administration comes new leadership at the most important securities regulator on the world stage. It also brings out a multitude of stakeholders offering views on the proper road map for the new Commission. We have a simple request: just get us back on track protecting investors and providing regulatory leadership.

Other global regulators have traditionally looked to the U.S. for state-of-the-art rules and the most forward-thinking approaches to market regulation and investor protection. The SEC has drifted from this role in recent years both rolling back investor protections and disengaging from some of the most important debates in decades, concerning corporate disclosures and investment management practices. Below are the areas I personally think are ripe for accomplishment and primed to improve market integrity, fairness and safety.

Take Sensible Sustainability Steps . Few issues have risen to the fore in global markets like the matters around ESG and sustainability. Two aspects of this – sustainability reporting by public companies and whether regulated investment managers integrate ESG factors into investment analysis – have dominated the regulatory scene in other developed markets. Not so in the U.S. The SEC must play catch up but use a measured approach to regulatory mandates in either of these areas.

First, we must not swing from the politics of blocking ESG considerations by asset managers to the politics of requiring it. Professional investors should be allowed to follow their clients’ directives and their professional judgement in determining what is material to the investment decision making process, including material ESG factors.

Similarly, sustainability reporting by public companies must not be left entirely to the discretion of the companies the SEC regulates. This has left our markets with little clarity, consistency or comparability. Worse yet, too many issuers simply dismiss such disclosures as being immaterial or relegate same to yearly boilerplate.

The SEC should begin actions to frame, in more specific terms, a template for what should be routinely addressed by a public company in a required sustainability disclosure. Importantly, this must include the SEC reengaging with global counterparts in the ongoing process to improve the quality of sustainability reporting. Specifically, the SEC should join the global debate on how to reduce the highly fractionalized nature of current sustainability reporting approaches or “rule-books” as we call them. There are numerous such rule books currently, all competing in a sense to be the global standard for sustainability reporting. It is time for the SEC to become a stronger voice and participant in the march toward standardization.

Fix Proxy Advice and Voting. A sore subject for many institutional investors dedicated to proficient proxy voting on behalf of their underlying investors is the SEC’s action to block independence of proxy voting advice. One particularly contentious sticking point is making the proxy adviser responsible for delivering the issuer’s objections and blocking any voting until they do so. Proxy voting has become a complicated mess that is now wrapped up in litigation. Among investors, it marks an intrusive attack on shareholder rights and the corporate governance process. Corporate trade associations, tried everything including fake comment letters from investors, to make the case this was about investor protection and enhancing the mix of information available to shareholders.

Quite the opposite is true. Certain issues and their lobbyists have waged a voracious and decades-long attack to rig proxy voting outcomes. If the pending litigation does not invalidate the current rule, we encourage the new SEC to take prompt rulemaking steps to refine, revise or even abandon the proxy voting rule unless it can be shown there is need to honestly support fixing significant errors in proxy advice or a lack of truthfulness in proxy research. No credible evidence of this was ever confirmed during the rulemaking process.

Fix Regulation Best Interest . The mis-selling of financial products, especially by brokers using the honorable moniker of “financial advisor,” and saying they are working in the customer’s best interests was addressed by the SEC over a year ago when they enacted “Regulation Best Interest,” (Reg BI). Reg BI regulates brokers and other financial advice givers to hold them to what was called a higher standard of customer care. A key part of this new advice rule is that brokers and investment advisers give their clients a Form CRS (Client Relationship Summary). The CRS was supposed to present plain-language communication about what investors should expect from their “best-interests” investment professional. The form is complicated legal speak and a simple upgrade for clarity would do wonders for retail investors in understanding the difference between a sales agent and a true fiduciary. Form CRS should simply and clearly address factors like these investor basics:

When you use the title, “adviser,” does that mean you work for me or are you a salesperson, acting for your firm? When are you working for me and not the firm?

When you sell me mutual funds or IPOs and other securities in an offering, who do you represent? How will that affect your duties of acting in my best interests?

When you sell financial products to your retail brokerage account holders, can you sell more expensive financial funds or products even though there are products of similar quality or performance available at lower cost? Will you tell me?

Can you help me choose the best value-for-money products, or are you limited to your firm’s products?

Do the funds you recommend to me pay you extra to recommend their products? If so, how much and can you assure me you are still acting in my best interests?

Fix Risky Market Structure. Finally, reestablishing cooperation with the global regulatory community is an important step to renewing our leadership in global market improvements. Never have we been so global and subject to so many risks of economic contagion that require collaboration and effective working relationships with all markets and economies. It’s not as though the SEC’s standing and importance has disappeared, but it has been in hibernation in many respects as it turned inward to support corporate and capital formation goals. We encourage a return to its more dominant and decisive role in advancing market integrity, safety and transparency. Two areas of importance in this regard are urgent.

First, once the all-encompassing experiment underway by the Federal Reserve Board and Congress to address economic emergency has receded, important systemic vulnerabilities will have arisen in terms of exiting the what-ever-it-takes stimulus. More immediate perhaps is one systemic risk left unaddressed from the last crisis, the solvency and resolvability of central clearing counterparties (CCPs), a lingering threat in need of SEC leadership.

Second, in a recent session of the Systemic Risk Council, it was noted that the systemic-risk early warning system is flashing red when it comes to the enormous magnitude of the OTC derivatives clearing via the CCP platforms. This structure was part of the G20’s response to the Great Financial Crisis, implemented via Dodd-Frank in the US, and the SRC has repeatedly stressed that more needs to be done to ensure crisis is averted if ever one of them fails. Nearly all session speakers agreed, CCP resolution needs to be a top priority in the United States, the EU and internationally and that tackling these central clearing issues will necessitate much greater focus (immediate) and coordination from national market and securities regulators. Once new leadership at the SEC, CFTC and Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) is settled, they must get off the dime and address these systemic vulnerabilities.

There are dozens and dozens of challenges the SEC leadership could choose as its new new regulatory focus. However, these are the ones I think will have the most impact on investor protection and renewing the SEC’s reputation as a force in global market regulation. And doing this with an eye to cost / benefit, reduced complexity and improved efficiency will make it all the better.

