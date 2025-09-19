How To Prepare For Soaring Health Insurance Costs in 2026

Health insurance is about to get more expensive. Experts warned that 2026 will bring sharp increases in premiums, deductibles and other costs, but with planning, consumers can soften the blow.

A Coming Price Surge

People can expect higher insurance premiums and increased cost-sharing for healthcare coverage in 2026, whether enrolled in employer-sponsored healthcare, Medicare or individual and family plans, said Whitney Stidom, vice president of consumer enablement at eHealth.

While it’s still early to know exactly how much premiums may rise, estimates for ACA enrollees show individual contributions (after subsidies) could increase by an average of 75%, she said.

What’s Driving Costs Up?

Rising hospital labor costs, expensive specialty drugs like GLP-1s and higher overall utilization are driving costs, according to Annie DePasquale, MD, board-certified family physician and founder of Collaborating Docs.

Also, the enhanced ACA premium tax credits are set to expire after 2025 unless Congress acts. “That means many marketplace enrollees could see substantially higher net premiums even if they keep the same plan,” she said.

How To Save on Costs

‘Below are some steps to take to make sure you’re saving money where possible.

Review Your Coverage Needs

Before open enrollment, review your medical needs from the past year and plan ahead for 2026, Stidom advised. “That includes if people are seeing new doctors, taking new medications or anticipating major medical expenses next year,” she said. Be sure to also review your 2025 healthcare spending, including premiums and out-of-pocket costs.

Do Not Put Healthcare on Autopilot

With so many changes ahead, this isn’t the year to let health benefits renew automatically, Stidom said.

“While some people like to stick with the status quo, shopping around and comparing plans from multiple insurers can help people save money, improve access to care and potentially contribute to overall well-being,” she said.

DePasquale added: “Confirm your doctors and meds are in-network or formulary and re-estimate your household income if you’re on the marketplace — subsidies hinge on that number.”

Look To the Affordable Care Act

Affordable Care Act (ACA) coverage will likely remain the most affordable option for many Americans, Stidom said. “It can also pay to shop around. People who comparison shop ACA plans can save an average of over $2,000 per year on their premiums, all while keeping comparable benefit levels.”

Make the Most of Medicare

For eligible individuals ages 65 and older, choosing a Medicare plan can be complex, with the average beneficiary facing more than 40 Medicare Advantage options locally, Stidom noted.

“People who comparison shop for a Medicare Advantage plan can potentially save over $1,800 a year,” she said. Licensed agents can help review plans from different insurers.

Look Into HSAs and FSAs

Health savings accounts (HSAs) and flexible spending accounts (FSAs) can be powerful tools. Stidom said they make sense for people who are relatively healthy and don’t take ongoing prescriptions.

DePasquale called the HSA “the Swiss-army knife: pretax in, tax-free growth and tax-free qualified withdrawals — plus it rolls over indefinitely.” FSAs are also useful, she added, but come with “use-it-or-lose-it” rules, so be sure to check with updated IRS guidelines.

Budget Better

Don’t count on lower prices — plan for higher ones, DePasquale said. “Build a dedicated medical sinking fund, pay down high-interest debt to free up cash flow and price-shop maintenance meds (generics, patient-assistance or pharmacy discount cards).”

Lifestyle Interventions Can Save Money

“If you’re currently in good health, the cheapest claim is the one you never file,” DePasquale said. Preventive care and healthy habits can save a lot in the long run. “Stay current on vaccines and screenings, manage blood pressure and diabetes early and prioritize sleep, activity and nutrition.”

Self-Employed or Gig Workers: Plan Differently

Without employer coverage, gig and self-employed workers should do the math early, DePasquale said. “Compare on-exchange silver or gold plans with and without subsidies, consider an HSA-eligible bronze plan if you’re low-utilization, and set aside monthly cash for the deductible.” She also urged updating income during the year to avoid subsidy payback at tax time.

With healthcare costs set to rise, the best defense is preparation — review your options, build a cushion and take steps now to keep healthcare affordable in 2026.

