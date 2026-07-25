How to Prepare for RMDs Starting at 75 -- Even if You're Only 60 Right Now

Key Points

RMDs can create huge tax headaches.

Planning for them ahead of time could save you money and hassle in the long run.

Consider a spread-out Roth conversion if you have a large amount of money in a traditional retirement plan.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

If you're 60, retirement may be getting closer. But if you have your savings in a traditional IRA or 401(k), you may still be a good number of years away from having to take required minimum distributions, or RMDs.

Unless you have a Roth retirement account, RMDs kick in at age 75 for anyone born in 1960 or later. The good news is that if you're 60 today, you still have more than a decade to prepare. And taking a few proactive steps now could make RMDs easier to manage later.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

How RMDs could affect your retirement income

If you have a small IRA or 401(k) balance, your RMDs may not be so substantial. But if you were a diligent saver, you may be sitting on a nice pile of cash. That's a good thing, but it could leave you with large RMDs to deal with.

RMDs not only create a tax liability, but could affect other parts of your financial picture, too. They could determine whether your Social Security benefits are taxable and whether you pay higher Medicare Part B and Part D premiums due to income-related monthly adjustment amounts (IRMAAs).

Even if you don't need the money for living expenses, skipping RMDs is generally a bad decision. That's because failing to take one typically triggers a 25% penalty.

A good strategy to employ now

If you're 15 years away from when RMDs start, you have two things on your side -- time and flexibility. You can use both to your advantage by spreading out a Roth conversion across multiple tax years.

While Roth conversions create taxable income in the year they're completed, they can lower your RMDs in the future or potentially get you out of them entirely. A large Roth conversion in a single tax year could result in a large IRS bill. But with a 15-year window, there's time to move your savings into a Roth IRA slowly, minimizing the tax impact.

For example, if you have $1.5 million in a traditional IRA and start a conversion now, you can move $100,000 per year instead of much larger sums, potentially allowing you to stay in lower tax brackets.

Although RMDs might seem like a distant concern if you're only 60, they're much easier to manage when you start planning years in advance. If you're worried about the tax consequences of RMDs, the time to start mapping out a Roth conversion strategy is now.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.