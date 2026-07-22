How Is Post Holdings Rebuilding Its Pet Food Portfolio for Growth?

Post Holdings, Inc. POST is rebuilding its pet food business through the Nutrish relaunch alongside targeted pricing actions across selected brands. The company indicated that category demand has been weaker than anticipated, with dry dog food experiencing particular softness. As dry dog food accounts for approximately 60% of its portfolio, weakness in that category has weighed on pet food performance.

The Nutrish relaunch is expected to take most of the third quarter of fiscal 2026 to be fully reflected across the market, particularly in the food channel. The relaunch features updated positioning, packaging and price points as part of the brand's refresh. Management reported encouraging sequential improvement at a major retailer where the rollout is complete, indicating a positive early response. The company expects Nutrish's performance to improve to roughly flat or slight year-over-year growth by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.

Post Holdings noted that price increases on roughly one-third of the 9Lives brand resulted in higher-than-expected price elasticity and the loss of placement at a couple of retailers. The company believes the issue can be addressed using the same approach applied to Gravy Train, combining short-term price rollbacks with longer-term price-pack architecture adjustments. The company noted that Gravy Train is now growing about 40% in pounds at one of its largest retailers following those changes.

Overall, Post Holdings is rebuilding its pet food portfolio through disciplined brand repositioning and pricing adjustments. The company expects these initiatives to strengthen brand performance and support improving category trends as the Nutrish relaunch reaches broader distribution.

The Zacks Rundown for POST

Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have lost 10% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 3.2% decline.



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From a valuation standpoint, POST trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, lower than the industry’s average of 14.55.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for POST’s current and next fiscal year earnings implies a year-over-year increase of 4.7% and 11.8%, respectively.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

United Natural Foods Inc. UNFI distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It presently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNFI’s current fiscal-year sales indicates a decline of 2.1%, and the same for earnings indicates growth of 254.9% from the prior-year reported levels. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of nearly 30%, on average.

Medifast, Inc. MED operates as a health and wellness company that provides habit-based and coach-guided lifestyle solutions to address obesity and support a healthy life in the United States. MED currently carries a Zacks Rank of 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MED's current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies a decline of 25.9% and 140.2%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. MED delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 635%, on average.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. MAMA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets fresh deli-prepared foods in the United States. MAMA currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAMA's current fiscal-year sales & earnings implies growth of 30% and 73.3%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. MAMA delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 129.2%, on average.

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Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.