How Post Holdings (POST) Looks Just Ahead of Q1 Earnings

Post Holdings, Inc. POST is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Feb 6. We note that the company’s bottom line has outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters by 12.5%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.14 per share, indicating growth of 2.7% from the year-ago quarter. We note that the consensus mark has moved down 2 cents in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $1,463 million, suggesting growth of 3.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Factors to Note

Post Holdings has been actively pursuing acquisitions to expand the customer base. Some of the company’s notable buyouts include Latimer Newco 2 Limited, Bob Evans, National Pasteurized Eggs and MOM Brands Company. With such additions, the company has strengthened its position in the foodservice and refrigerated retail channels.

Further, it has been witnessing a solid performance in the foodservice segment for quite some time now. Continued demand in refrigerated potato products has been boosting growth for the segment. Apart from these, a declining trend in interest expenses and debt bodes well.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Post Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Post Holdings has a Zacks Rank #1 and an Earnings ESP of +5.47%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination to post an earnings beat:

Darling Ingredients DAR has an Earnings ESP of +35.29% and a Zacks Rank #1.

General Mills GIS has an Earnings ESP of +1.11% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Hain Celestial HAIN has an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and a Zacks Rank #2.

