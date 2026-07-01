How is Post Holdings Benefiting From Improving Cereal Demand?

Post Holdings, Inc. POST highlighted continued improvement in cereal category trends compared with the prior year. Category volume declined 3% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, while the decline moderated to 2.5% in April, indicating that demand is gradually recovering. Although category performance remains below pre-pandemic levels, management stated that category trends have continued to improve compared with a year ago.

Post Holdings expects year-over-year cereal volume performance to improve in the second half of the year as the impact of the Oreo O’s licensing agreement rolls off. In addition, the company noted that the U.K. cereal category has returned to a relatively flat trend, which management views as a historically normal demand environment and a more supportive backdrop for future volume performance.

POST also expressed confidence in the strength of its portfolio despite continuing assortment changes in the second quarter, particularly within the food channel. The company remained focused on optimizing promotional spending, resulting in slightly lower promotional activity compared with the prior year. Despite this disciplined approach, Post Holdings was the only large player to maintain a flat dollar market share year over year, reflecting continued stability in its portfolio.

Furthermore, Post Holdings continues to benefit from a balanced portfolio of branded and private label products, with private label representing approximately 20% of the Post Consumer Brands’ business. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company also maintains a strong position in key categories, including cereal, granola and peanut butter. Overall, as cereal category trends continue to improve, Post Holdings appears positioned to benefit from its balanced portfolio, stable market share and disciplined promotional strategy.

The Zacks Rundown for POST

The company’s shares have lost 11.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 0.4% decline.



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From a valuation standpoint, POST trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, lower than the industry’s average of 14.42.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for POST’s current and next fiscal year earnings implies a year-over-year increase of 4.7% and 11.8%, respectively.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS manufactures, sells and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods and household products. BGS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for B&G Foods’ current fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 11.8% from the year-ago actuals. BGS delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 1.7%, on average.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. AMNF produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. AMNF currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Armanino Foods' current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 7.1% and 1.7%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. AMNF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23.1%, on average.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. MAMA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets fresh deli-prepared foods in the United States. MAMA currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAMA's current fiscal-year sales & earnings implies growth of 30% and 73.3%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. MAMA delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 129.2%, on average.

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Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. (AMNF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.