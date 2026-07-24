How to Play Crocs Stock After a 28.1% Increase in 3 Months?

Crocs, Inc. CROX has seen its shares rally 28.1% in the past three months, outperforming the industry’s growth of 5.6%. The stock has also outperformed the broader sector’s 4.7% decline and the S&P 500 Index’s 4% increase over the same period.

CROX Stock’s 3-Month Performance



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In the past three months, CROX has trailed the performance of Vince Holding Corp. VNCE while outperforming G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII and Columbia Sportswear Company COLM. In the same period, shares of VNCE, GIII and COLM have increased 31.5%, 8.8% and 1%, respectively.

CROX’s Share Price Performance VS Peers



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Closing at $132.47 in the last trading session, CROX stock stands 5.7% below its 52-week high of $140.42 reached on July 17, 2026. CROX is trading above its 50-day simple moving average of $120.99 and its 200-day simple moving average of $95.95, indicating a strong technical setup.

CROX Trades Above 50 & 200-Day SMA



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Crocs Drives Growth Through Global Expansion

Crocs remains optimistic about its international business, expecting strong growth across its international markets for the remainder of the year and seeing a multiyear runway for expansion in key markets. Management highlighted particularly robust performance in Japan and China, noting that both continue to deliver very strong growth and reinforce the company's long-term global opportunity.

To support future growth, the company is also investing in marketing across both brands to drive demand for new product launches. At the same time, Crocs is maintaining a disciplined approach to inventory and supply chain management, using lean inventory levels to improve productivity and enhance financial flexibility.

Crocs Reports Margin Pressure and Weak Brand Performance

Despite these long-term growth opportunities, the company is facing the impact of the Middle East conflict and expects these impacts to create several challenges for the Crocs brand. Management identified three potential areas of impact: lower revenue from its Middle East distributor business, which has already been incorporated into its annual guidance; higher raw material and transportation costs associated with elevated oil prices; and the possibility of broader macroeconomic disruptions, the extent of which remains uncertain. These factors could create additional headwinds for the business going forward.

The company faced margin pressure in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, with enterprise adjusted gross margin declining 90 basis points year over year to 56.9%. The decrease was primarily driven by a 100-basis-point impact from incremental tariffs, along with an unfavorable product mix. These headwinds were only partially offset by a favorable brand mix, resulting in an overall decline in gross margin in the first quarter.

Crocs reported weaker performance across both of its key brands in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 while continuing to execute initiatives to return both brands to growth. Sales at the Crocs brand declined 2%, while the HEYDUDE brand recorded a steeper 13% decrease. Both brands reported lower adjusted gross margins in the quarter. Adjusted gross margin for the Crocs brand declined 120 basis points to 59.5%, while the HEYDUDE brand experienced a steeper contraction of 210 basis points, bringing its adjusted gross margin to 44.5%.

Crocs issued a cautious outlook, expecting second-quarter revenues to decline slightly at prevailing currency rates, with continued weakness at the HEYDUDE brand and margin pressure from tariffs. For 2026, the company projects muted enterprise revenue growth between down 1% and up 1%, while HEYDUDE is still expected to post a 5% to 7% sales decline despite an improved outlook.

How Estimates Are Shaped Up for CROX?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX’s current quarter earnings per share has been revised up by 2 cents to $4.32 in the past seven days. The consensus mark for the current year earnings per share has been revised down by a penny to $13.66, reflecting a challenging outlook for the year.



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CROX is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 9.29X, lower than the industry average of 15.70X and well below the S&P 500 multiple of 20.80X. However, the stock is trading above its 12-month median P/E of 7.11X, suggesting potential overvaluation relative to its historical valuations.

Crocs’ Valuation Picture



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How to Play CROX Stock?

Although Crocs continues to see attractive long-term opportunities in international markets, the business is facing mounting near-term challenges that could weigh on financial performance and investor sentiment. Weakening brand momentum and pressure on profitability reduce visibility into the pace of any meaningful recovery, while ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties create additional pressures. Given these risks, existing investors may consider reducing exposure, while prospective investors may prefer to remain on the sidelines until there is clearer evidence of sustained improvement in operating performance and a more favorable business environment. At present, CROX carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

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Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.