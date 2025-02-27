How to Play CCI Stock Amid Strategic Shifts & Fiber Segment Woes?

Crown Castle Inc. CCI has grabbed headlines in recent times as it faced a series of strategic and financial challenges that have significant implications for its stock performance and future trajectory.



This provider of wireless infrastructure in the United States has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2024. This postponement is attributed to an ongoing strategic review of the company's Fiber segment, which has diverted resources from the standard report preparation process. A significant aspect of this delay is the expected recognition of a substantial impairment charge of around $5 billion related to the Fiber segment's goodwill. CCI will now release its fourth-quarter 2024 results on March 12, after the market closes.



Crown Castle has been actively exploring strategic options for its fiber business since 2024 as part of its efforts to optimize its asset portfolio and enhance shareholder value. Earlier reports indicate that EQT-backed Zayo Group emerged as a leading contender to acquire these assets, with bids estimated at around $8 billion. Prior to that, according to market sources, the buyout firm TPG was said to be in advanced talks about buying the fiber unit of the tower operator. While these were revealed earlier, any further development on this front is yet to come up.



Over the years, this REIT has been attracting investors with its strong dividend yield, which is currently 6.71%. However, strategic shifts could impact its performance in the near term and affect its dividend.



This has made investors skeptical, and CCI shares have declined 14.1% in the past three months, underperforming the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry and the S&P 500 composite.

Three-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, before quickly selling this stock or jumping in after the dip, it's crucial to consider whether the current challenges could materially affect the company’s performance and determine if this REIT has solid long-term growth prospects.

What is Brewing at Crown Castle?

The expected recognition of a substantial impairment charge of approximately $5 billion related to the Fiber segment's goodwill stems from a combination of reduced demand, particularly in small cells, and a strategic shift toward focusing on colocation opportunities that require less capital expenditure compared to new-build projects. These factors have collectively diminished the projected future revenues and cash flows of the Fiber business, necessitating the impairment.



Since 2024, Crown Castle has been evaluating strategic alternatives for its fiber business as part of its broader efforts to streamline its asset portfolio and maximize shareholder value. In April 2024, the company revealed that it was in talks with several potential buyers regarding the possible sale of its fiber and small cell businesses. This decision came after internal assessments and external pressures raised questions about the performance and long-term strategic alignment of these assets within the company's core operations.



Previous reports suggested that Zayo Group, backed by EQT, was the frontrunner in acquiring these assets, with offers reaching approximately $8 billion. Before Zayo took the lead, sources indicated that private equity firm TPG was in advanced negotiations to purchase the tower operator’s fiber division. However, there have been no recent updates regarding the progress of these discussions.



Moreover, in a bid to align executive incentives with company performance and enhance corporate governance, Crown Castle recently announced that its board of directors approved the 2025 Executive Management Team Annual Incentive Plan. This plan ties cash payments to the achievement of specific performance goals, with target incentives based on a percentage of each executive's base salary.

What to Expect for Crown Castle Now?

Crown Castle's focus on essential communication infrastructure aligns with the increasing demand for wireless connectivity and data transmission, positioning it well for future growth. However, the strategic shifts are likely to impact its performance in the near term.



Also, Crown Castle has a substantially leveraged balance sheet. The company’s debt and other long-term obligations aggregated $23.45 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024. In a still high-interest-rate environment, this would lead to elevated interest expenses.

CCI’s Estimate Revisions and Valuation

Even the estimate revision trends echo similar sentiments. While the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 AFFO per share has remained unrevised over the past two months, the same for 2025 has been revised southward over the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Crown Castle stock is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-FFO of 13.19X, below the REIT industry average of 15.43X and lower than its one-year median of 15.68X. While Crown Castle stock is trading at a lower valuation than its industry peers, such as American Tower Corporation AMT and SBA Communications Corporation SBAC, this valuation disparity may not be as advantageous as it appears.

Forward 12 Month Price-to-FFO (P/FFO) Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ending Note on Crown Castle

Crown Castle's strategic shift comes amid major changes in telecom infrastructure. By strengthening its tower business, the company aligns with rising 5G demand. While the Fiber segment’s struggles create short-term financial pressure, the strategic efforts could free up capital for tower expansion. Investors should watch these developments closely, as they will significantly impact Crown Castle’s financial health and long-term competitiveness.



Although Crown Castle stock is currently priced lower than its industry peers, it may be prudent to wait for further clarity on the fiber business before making any buy or sell decisions. As the situation continues to evolve, the coming days could shed light on the full scope of challenges facing the REIT and the opportunities ahead. For current investors, holding on to shares may be a sensible approach, given the company's strong dividend yield and presence in a desirable real estate sector.



At present, Crown Castle carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.