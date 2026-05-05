How to Play AngloGold Ashanti Stock Ahead of Its Q1 Earnings Release?

AngloGold Ashanti PLC AU is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 8, before market open. AU is expected to have seen a year-over-year improvement in earnings in the quarter, aided by upbeat gold prices and higher production numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AU’s first-quarter 2025 earnings has moved 0.9% north over the past 60 days at $2.21 per share. The consensus mark indicates a 151% upsurge from the year-ago actual.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AngloGold Ashanti’s first-quarter total sales is pegged at $3.34 billion, indicating a 73.2% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

AngloGold Ashanti’s Earnings Surprise History

The company has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 2.02%, on average.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for AU Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AngloGold Ashanti this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, but that is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: AU has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently has a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped AngloGold Ashanti’s Q1 Performance

AU is likely to have delivered a strong performance in the first quarter of 2026, building on the robust momentum seen in 2025. AngloGold Ashanti reported a 7% year-over-year increase in gold production to 799,000 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2025, driven by strong contributions from the Sukari mine. The upside was also fueled by solid performances from key assets like Obuasi, Siguiri and Cuiabá.



Obuasi delivered a strong year-over-year increase of 20%, driven by grade improvement and steady production ramp-up. Siguiri saw a 15% rise in production on recovered grades. This momentum is expected to have continued in the first quarter and led to year-over-year higher production numbers.



However, AU has been facing headwinds from higher operating costs for the last few quarters. The upside was due to inflationary cost pressures from increased labor and mining contractor costs. Nonetheless, the impacts of these elevated costs on its earnings were offset by higher sales volumes and prices.



In the January-March period, gold prices remained elevated, supported by uncertainty regarding U.S trade and tariff policies. This momentum in the prices of gold is likely to have improved AU’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Along with AU, the increases in prices of gold are aiding its peers, Newmont Corporation NEM and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM.

AU’s Price Performance & Valuation

Shares of the company have skyrocketed 125.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 71.6% surge. In comparison, the Zacks Basic Materials sector and the S&P 500 have returned 45.1% and 34.4%, respectively.

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The company has also surpassed its peers Newmont and Agnico Eagle Mines’ rallies of 106.9% and 59.1%, respectively, so far this year.

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AngloGold Ashanti’s stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 10.33X, which is lower than the industry average of 10.78X.

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Meanwhile, Agnico Eagle Mines is trading higher at 18.83X and Newmont is trading at 11.07X.

Investment Thesis on AngloGold Ashanti

AU is executing a clear strategy of organic and inorganic growth. The acquisition of Egyptian gold producer Centamin in November 2024 added the large-scale, long-life, world-class Tier 1 asset, Sukari, to its portfolio. It has the potential to produce 500,000 ounces annually. Sukari has already established itself as a top producer in the company’s portfolio and added 129,000 ounces and 135,000 ounces in the second and third quarters of 2025, respectively.



AngloGold Ashanti is intensifying its efforts to streamline operations and sharpen its focus on core assets, particularly in the United States. AngloGold Ashanti closed its previously announced deal to acquire Augusta Gold Corp in October 2025, boosting its footprint in the Beatty District of Nevada.

Should You Buy AU Now?

AngloGold Ashanti is expected to post strong first-quarter 2026 results, supported by higher gold prices and increased production. While its appealing valuation makes the stock attractive, higher operating costs suggest caution for new investors. Existing shareholders should stay invested in the AU stock to benefit from its solid long-term growth prospects.

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Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.