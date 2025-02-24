How to Play Alibaba Group Stock After Mixed Q3 Earnings Results

Alibaba Group BABA delivered mixed results in its third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings report, triggering a significant market response with shares surging 10% in Hong Kong and 8% in U.S. trading. The company's revenues reached $38.3 million, marking an 8% year-over-year increase in domestic currency terms to RMB 280.1 billion, slightly exceeding expectations.



However, non-GAAP earnings of $2.93 per ADS fell short of estimates, suggesting a complex growth narrative.

Core Business Momentum and AI Integration

The e-commerce giant's core business showed resilience, with Taobao and Tmall Group demonstrating improved monetization through enhanced GMV-based service charges and increased adoption of Quanzhantui, the company’s marketing platform. Customer management revenues grew 9% year over year, reflecting successful strategic initiatives in user experience enhancement. The cloud segment exhibited robust growth, particularly in AI-related products, which maintained triple-digit growth for the sixth consecutive quarter.

Strategic Investment and Future Outlook

Alibaba's announcement of significant investments in cloud infrastructure and AI development signals a bold strategic pivot. The company plans to invest more in cloud and AI infrastructure over the next three years than it has in the past decade, highlighting its commitment to capturing opportunities in the emerging AI era. This aggressive investment strategy, while promising for long-term growth, may pressure near-term margins.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $137.25 billion, indicating 5.17% year-over-year growth. With the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 earnings indicating a downward revision of 6.2% over the past 60 days to $8.72 per share, the market appears to be uncertain about Alibaba's growth trajectory.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Financial Health and Capital Allocation

The company maintains a strong financial position with a net cash position of RMB 378.5 billion ($51.9 billion) as of Dec. 31, 2024. Active management of its balance sheet through strategic divestments of non-core assets and share buybacks demonstrates disciplined capital allocation. During the quarter, Alibaba repurchased shares worth $1.3 billion, contributing to a 0.6% reduction in share count.

BABA Price Performance & Stock Valuation

The stock has gained 87.9% in the past year outperforming the Zacks Internet-Commerce industry, the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the S&P 500’s return of 31.7%, 23.9% and 19.7%, respectively.



Alibaba’s dominant e-commerce position in China remains threatened by global bigwigs like Amazon AMZN and eBay EBAY. Also, BABA's growth in the global cloud market has been significantly hindered due to rising competition from the leading cloud players, namely Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet’s GOOGL Google.

1-Year Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Alibaba is currently trading at a discount with a forward 12-month Price/Earnings of 14.24X, lower than the industry’s 23.98X and the median of 14.35X. This valuation metric indicates that BABA's stock is significantly undervalued compared to its industry peers, trading at less than half the industry average P/E ratio. The lower-than-median forward P/E suggests an attractive entry point for investors, as the stock appears to be trading below its fair market value despite strong fundamentals.

BABA’s P/E F12M Ratio Depicts Discounted Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investment Perspective and Recommendations

While Alibaba's strategic initiatives and market position appear strong, investors should approach the stock with measured optimism. The substantial planned investments in AI and cloud infrastructure, while necessary for long-term competitiveness, may impact near-term profitability. Additionally, the company's transition phase and ongoing restructuring efforts could create temporary volatility.



Current market valuations, with the stock trading at multi-year highs, suggest limited immediate upside potential. Investors might benefit from waiting for a more attractive entry point, particularly given the company's aggressive investment plans and potential margin pressure in the coming quarters. The stock's recent surge to $135.97 reflects optimism about strategic initiatives but may not fully account for execution risks and investment-related expenses.

Hold or Wait: The Strategic Play

For existing shareholders, maintaining current positions appears prudent given Alibaba's strong market position and strategic direction. However, potential new investors might find better entry points in 2025 as the market digests the impact of increased capital expenditure and evaluates the success of AI initiatives. The company's commitment to AI and cloud computing positions it well for long-term growth, but near-term performance may be affected by investment-related costs and ongoing business transformation efforts.



The prudent approach would be to monitor the execution of Alibaba's ambitious investment plans and the impact on margins before initiating new positions. While the company's strategic vision is compelling, the current valuation and planned expenditure suggest waiting for a more favorable risk-reward ratio. Investors should particularly focus on progress in AI monetization and cloud segment growth as key indicators for timing potential entry points in 2025. BABA stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

eBay Inc. (EBAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.