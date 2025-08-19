How The Pieces Add Up: IJR Targets $133

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: IJR), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $132.58 per unit.

With IJR trading at a recent price near $114.61 per unit, that means that analysts see 15.68% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IJR's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Owens & Minor, Inc. (Symbol: OMI), Pacira BioSciences Inc (Symbol: PCRX), and Acadia Realty Trust (Symbol: AKR). Although OMI has traded at a recent price of $5.45/share, the average analyst target is 24.46% higher at $6.78/share. Similarly, PCRX has 22.94% upside from the recent share price of $24.89 if the average analyst target price of $30.60/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting AKR to reach a target price of $22.83/share, which is 20.81% above the recent price of $18.90. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of OMI, PCRX, and AKR:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF IJR $114.61 $132.58 15.68% Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI $5.45 $6.78 24.46% Pacira BioSciences Inc PCRX $24.89 $30.60 22.94% Acadia Realty Trust AKR $18.90 $22.83 20.81%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

