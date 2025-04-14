How To Pick the Next Apple Stock, According to Warren Buffett

Every investor wishes they bought Apple in the 1990s. However, you would still have realized a substantial return if you had bought Apple during the Great Recession or even five years ago. No investor has benefitted from Apple’s growth as much as Warren Buffett.

Even though the Oracle of Omaha normally doesn’t touch tech stocks, he made a notable exception for Apple. It’s the largest holding in his portfolio.

Buffett saw a few key details in Apple stock that made him load up on shares.

Customer Loyalty

Apple is one of the best brands at maintaining customer loyalty. This advantage gives Apple more pricing power, as consumers will rush to upgrade their iPhones at high prices. Steve Jobs helped position the company as an innovator that thinks differently. This perception elevated Apple into a luxury products brand instead of just a company that sells phones and computers.

This customer loyalty helped Buffett view Apple as a consumer goods company instead of a tech company. This distinction, combined with Apple’s pricing power, convinced Buffett to load up on shares.

Buffett Needed Help

Although Buffett quickly turned Apple into his largest holding after discovering the opportunity, he wasn’t the one who spotted it in the beginning. He only bought Apple with the help of Todd Combs, one of Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio managers.

Buffett established criteria and wanted Combs to find a stock that checked all of his boxes. Combs came back to Buffett with Apple stock and the buying began.

Even the pros like Buffett consult other investors and experts to determine the best way to grow their money. It’s okay not to have all of the answers, and it’s natural not to have all of the answers. The people you surround yourself with will influence the quality of the answers and solutions you receive. Buffett did well in putting Combs on the team and it resulted in one of his most lucrative investments.

Cheap P/E Ratio

Buffett’s portfolio manager picked a stock that produced tremendous returns for Buffett, but the Oracle of Omaha gave him three criteria to pinpoint a good investment opportunity. The first one was a cheap P/E ratio.

You can calculate a stock’s P/E ratio if you divide a stock’s price by its earnings per share. For instance, a stock that’s worth $100 and has an annual $2 EPS ends up with a 50 P/E ratio. That’s a high P/E ratio relative to the S&P 500 and Buffett wanted something cheaper. Buffett specifically wanted a stock with a P/E ratio of no more than 15 based on the next 12 months’ projected earnings.

Earnings Growth

Buffett’s two additional parameters revolve around earnings growth. He stipulated that management must feel 90% confident that a stock would report higher earnings over the next five years. Finally, they needed a 50% confidence level that the company’s net income would grow by 7% or more for at least five years.

Buffett had to narrow the list to large-cap stocks since he was eager to invest billions of dollars into the company. However, retail investors can use this same approach with smaller companies.

