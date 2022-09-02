How Pia Beck Is Helping Entrepreneurs Streamline Their Businesses

Pia Beck, Founder and CEO of Curate Well Co., is creating a consulting, configuration, and community platform for impact-driven entrepreneurs who want to scale intentionally.

With a career in people operations within the tech and startup world, Pia was exactly where she wanted to be four years ago. She had a knack for seeing the big picture within organizations and building systems and processes that supported growth. But the journey was lonely, and she longed to do more impactful work. To fulfill this desire, she launched her own company, Curate Well Co., to continue pursuing her passions while sticking to her core values.

We asked Pia the meaningful impacts Curate Well Co. has had so far, the achievements she’s most proud of, and how she’s grown as a leader since starting her company.

Q: What are some of the most meaningful impacts Curate Well Co. has had so far?

A: When customers feel considered in a brand interaction, their loyalty is solidified for life. Here’s what we know: 65 percent of U.S. customers say a positive experience with a brand is more influential than great advertising and there is an 80 percent increase in revenue for businesses that focus on improving customer experience. But brands are peeved—their industries are plagued by problems that are far from invisible. Broken industries are operating by outdated systems that aren’t actually serving people. The leaders of these brands are underwhelmed by the options, disappointed by the landscape, and craving a solution that actually solves the problem at play. And now, they have 99 problems, because they’re solving the biggest one they can get their hands on—disrupting their industry with a different approach. This is where we come in: Curate Well Co. is redefining the norm with our consulting and configuration services focused on customer-first execution.

We’re full stack—and stoked about it. Our work, both front end and back end, creates campaigns that function as an integrated whole, and better serve the user. As a result, we can bring consumer-centric execution to your entire brand ecosystem.

Why does this work? Salesforce research found that, according to 70 percent of customers surveyed, connected processes—such as seamless handoffs or contextualized engagement based on earlier interactions—are very important to winning their business.

How do we do it? We replace vetting vendors with earned trust, process bottlenecks with agile onboarding, scope-forward agency work with exec-approved services, and offer better IP protection for all parties. In short, we act as an extension of your team. We ramp up faster, integrate easier, serve both strategic and execution needs, and help you create customers for life.

Q: Have you ever felt like you’re “different”? If yes, in what ways has this contributed to your journey as an entrepreneur?

A: Growing up I felt so different from my peers. I always felt older than others my age, and I was an introspective kid, so I spent a lot of time with my own thoughts. I also struggled with silent anxiety for most of my childhood, which prevented me from connecting with others. I’d find out much later in life that I have OCD. The diagnosis, in a lot of ways, felt like freedom. I was able to get the support I needed to feel more at peace and feel like myself again, and I also got the comfort of an “answer” for why I always felt different.

My OCD served me, until it didn’t. It was a driving force for me to excel through school, my career, and the first few years of growing my business. It also gave me a strong sense of empathy for our clients and community members, and it informed how deeply we serve our people. Eventually though, it crippled me. Seeking treatment is something I wish I did 20 years ago, and so now I’m working to use my platform to normalize mental health conditions and help remove the stigma of medication and other treatments.

Q: Have you felt like giving up? What made you persist?

A: Like any entrepreneur, I’ve paused to question whether I’m actually moving forward. I’ve considered quitting. I’ve wondered if it’s worth it. I experienced this most during what I call the “awkward teenage years” of business. We were experiencing a ton of growing pains. All of our processes were breaking, and the areas that were out of alignment were becoming really clear. Everyone on our team was feeling the friction. But externally, our clients were still offering powerful testimonials. They were seeing results, and they were telling us, clearly, that we were able to make something happen for them in a way no one else could.

That’s what helped me keep going—and still helps me keep going on the hard days. I remember that our work is needed. Even if one part of something isn’t working, there are other parts that really, really are. I ask why, and then apply those learnings to the pieces that aren’t quite clicking. I’m sure we’ll have other seasons of big challenges, and knowing your why—not just for yourself but for the world—is important in those times.

Q: Has your definition of success evolved throughout your journey as a founder?

A: My definition of success changes every year. First, it comes from the big goals I set for the company each year. Are we doing those things? How are we doing them? What feedback are we getting as we work toward them?

It also comes from the season of life I’m in—my priorities have shifted every year that I’ve been in business. And so what we choose to work on and improve, the projects we take on, what roles we hire for, and everything in between changes depending on what I feel called toward.

One of our definitions of success that never changes has to do with the impact we make on the world. We tell our clients “you are one of one” and so we’re always measuring success by how well we’re able to shepherd their work into the world, how considered we’re able to make them feel, and how unique our process and deliverables are from everything else that’s out there. We’re always looking to ride the edge and do something a little bit different.

Q: We dare you to brag: What achievements are you most proud of?

A: The thing I’m most proud of is our team. Coming from a people ops career before starting CWco., I knew that I wanted my company to be the workplace I always craved and never quite got. I wanted to provide mentorship, feedback, and growth opportunities. I wanted to offer amazing benefits. I wanted each team member to have a voice and be able to bring ideas to the table. We’ve done that, and more, and I’m so incredibly proud of that. We employ full-time and part-time employees, in addition to contractors. We pay competitively. Our PTO plan rivals that of the biggest companies in the country. We offer health and retirement benefits. Our team members have gotten promoted, have earned raises and bonuses, and are leading their own career development by communicating where they see themselves thriving at CWco. in one, three, or five years. More than any revenue benchmark or media coverage, this feels like the most rewarding acknowledgement of the hard work its taken to build this company. To have other people opt in to sharing the responsibility of driving our impact forward is a privilege I feel endlessly grateful to experience.

Q: How have you grown as a leader since starting your company? What experiences have contributed to this growth?

A: I used to panic when things were not going a certain way or the way I expected them to. One of the greatest skills I’ve developed as a leader and entrepreneur is the ability to absorb challenges and face them head on. I’ve learned how to let things go, manage conversations to get at the root of rising issues and move through them, and focus on taking quick action to make the best of unexpected situations. Throughout developing this skill, I’ve also cultivated a ton of empathy, discernment, and choice. I’m able to show up with an open heart and an open mind in service of creating the best possible outcome for everyone involved. Surrendering has always been hard for me, and learning how to surrender to something out of my control, while developing the skills necessary to make intentional choices, is something I wouldn’t have learned had I not started my business.

Q: What would you tell your younger self if you were to start your entrepreneurial journey all over again?

A: I wish I’d started leaner, but my spry young self wanted to conquer my entire 10 year vision in the first year. So I’d say: less is more. Or maybe: it’s OK to take your time. One of the more time-, energy-, and attention-heavy projects we always come back to is getting rid of deliverables, processes, and tools that feel like more work than they’re worth. Learning to do less is ongoing work for me in all areas of my life, and business is no exception.

Q: What’s next for you and your company?

A: We set three big goals for 2022: launch our podcast, spin up our full-stack configuration services, and secure a physical space for our next expansion project. We launched our podcast, we’ve been offering configuration services since January, and are now putting our attention on our next concept: a coffee and coworking space.



Pia is a member of Dreamers & Doers, a private collective that amplifies the entrepreneurial pursuits of extraordinary women through thought leadership opportunities, authentic connection, and access. Learn more about Dreamers & Doers and subscribe to their monthly The Digest for top entrepreneurial and career resources.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.