How Paychecks Would Look in Each State If Trump Dropped Federal Income Tax

While campaigning for the presidency, Donald Trump suggested abolishing the United States income tax in favor of an “all tariff policy.” Despite the fact that many economists and policy experts have pushed back on the idea as unrealistic (due primarily to the fact that tariffs on imported goods won’t generate enough revenue to replace income taxes), President Trump has continued to muse on the subject.
Curious what your paycheck would look like if Trump nixed the federal income tax? Recently, GOBankingRates compiled data to determine what checks and income would look like, state by state.
Alabama
- Median household income: $50,536
- Total income taxes for single filer: $12,264
- State income tax for single filer: $2,911
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,472
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $1,832
Alaska
- ,Median household income: $77,640
- Total income taxes for single filer: $17,434
- State income tax for single filer: $0
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,316
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,986
Arizona
- Median household income: $58,945
- Total income taxes for single filer: $14,819
- State income tax for single filer: $1,557
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,697
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,207
Arkansas
- Median household income: $47,597
- Total income taxes for single filer: $11,070
- State income tax for single filer: $2,360
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,405
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $1,740
California
- Median household income: $73,235
- Total income taxes for single filer: $23,902
- State income tax for single filer: $5,113
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,974
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,697
Colorado
- Median household income: $72,331
- Total income taxes for single filer: $21,143
- State income tax for single filer: $3,426
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,969
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,650
Connecticut
- Median household income: $78,444
- Total income taxes for single filer: $22,876
- State income tax for single filer: $4,407
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,137
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,848
Delaware
- Median household income: $68,287
- Total income taxes for single filer: $19,530
- State income tax for single filer: $4,237
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,875
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,463
Florida
- Median household income: $55,660
- Total income taxes for single filer: $11,875
- State income tax for single filer: $0
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,684
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,141
Georgia
- Median household income: $58,700
- Total income taxes for single filer: $16,198
- State income tax for single filer: $3,440
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,635
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,125
Hawaii
- Median household income: $81,275
- Total income taxes for single filer: $26,872
- State income tax for single filer: $7,183
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,092
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,850
Idaho
- Median household income: $55,785
- Total income taxes for single filer: $15,751
- State income tax for single filer: $3,222
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,540
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,022
Illinois
- Median household income: $65,886
- Total income taxes for single filer: $18,899
- State income tax for single filer: $4,044
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,807
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,379
Indiana
- Median household income: $56,303
- Total income taxes for single filer: $13,696
- State income tax for single filer: $2,137
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,639
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,083
Iowa
- Median household income: $60,523
- Total income taxes for single filer: $16,579
- State income tax for single filer: $4,016
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,690
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,173
Kansas
- Median household income: $59,597
- Total income taxes for single filer: $15,864
- State income tax for single filer: $3,483
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,682
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,158
Kentucky
- Median household income: $50,589
- Total income taxes for single filer: $11,813
- State income tax for single filer: $2,370
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,491
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $1,855
Louisiana
- Median household income: $49,469
- Total income taxes for single filer: $10,973
- State income tax for single filer: $1,970
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,481
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $1,827
Maine
- Median household income: $57,918
- Total income taxes for single filer: $15,674
- State income tax for single filer: $3,612
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,625
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,089
Maryland
- Median household income: $84,805
- Total income taxes for single filer: $25,347
- State income tax for single filer: $4,655
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,287
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $3,083
Massachusetts
- Median household income: $81,215
- Total income taxes for single filer: $25,416
- State income tax for single filer: $5,067
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,146
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,929
Michigan
- Median household income: $57,144
- Total income taxes for single filer: $14,890
- State income tax for single filer: $3,024
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,625
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,082
Minnesota
- Median household income: $71,306
- Total income taxes for single filer: $21,061
- State income tax for single filer: $4,503
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,933
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,569
Mississippi
- Median household income: $45,081
- Total income taxes for single filer: $10,058
- State income tax for single filer: $2,003
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,347
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $1,657
Missouri
- Median household income: $55,461
- Total income taxes for single filer: $13,674
- State income tax for single filer: $2,428
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,607
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,040
Montana
- Median household income: $54,970
- Total income taxes for single filer: $14,447
- State income tax for single filer: $3,018
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,559
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $1,998
Nebraska
- Median household income: $61,439
- Total income taxes for single filer: $16,288
- State income tax for single filer: $3,250
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,737
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,238
Nevada
- Median household income: $60,365
- Total income taxes for single filer: $13,082
- State income tax for single filer: $0
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,819
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,322
New Hampshire
- Median household income: $76,768
- Total income taxes for single filer: $18,752
- State income tax for single filer: $0
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,231
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,953
New Jersey
- Median household income: $82,545
- Total income taxes for single filer: $24,699
- State income tax for single filer: $4,312
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,225
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $3,009
New Mexico
- Median household income: $49,754
- Total income taxes for single filer: $11,364
- State income tax for single filer: $2,049
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,477
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $1,835
New York
- Median household income: $68,486
- Total income taxes for single filer: $19,734
- State income tax for single filer: $4,047
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,875
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,478
North Carolina
- Median household income: $54,602
- Total income taxes for single filer: $13,969
- State income tax for single filer: $2,572
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,563
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,001
North Dakota
- Median household income: $64,894
- Total income taxes for single filer: $13,838
- State income tax for single filer: $324
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,964
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,483
Ohio
- Median household income: $56,602
- Total income taxes for single filer: $12,701
- State income tax for single filer: $1,200
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,688
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,131
Oklahoma
- Median household income: $52,919
- Total income taxes for single filer: $12,413
- State income tax for single filer: $2,531
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,558
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $1,938
Oregon
- Median household income: $62,818
- Total income taxes for single filer: $20,837
- State income tax for single filer: $6,496
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,615
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,166
Pennsylvania
- Median household income: $61,744
- Total income taxes for single filer: $15,638
- State income tax for single filer: $2,336
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,773
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,285
Rhode Island
- Median household income: $67,167
- Total income taxes for single filer: $18,824
- State income tax for single filer: $2,843
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,859
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,474
South Carolina
- Median household income: $53,199
- Total income taxes for single filer: $13,260
- State income tax for single filer: $2,649
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,536
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $1,944
South Dakota
- Median household income: $58,275
- Total income taxes for single filer: $12,232
- State income tax for single filer: $0
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,771
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,241
Tennessee
- Median household income: $53,320
- Total income taxes for single filer: $10,681
- State income tax for single filer: $0
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,640
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,051
Texas
- Median household income: $61,874
- Total income taxes for single filer: $13,358
- State income tax for single filer: $0
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,866
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,380
Utah
- Median household income: $71,621
- Total income taxes for single filer: $21,731
- State income tax for single filer: $4,226
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,919
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,592
Vermont
- Median household income: $61,973
- Total income taxes for single filer: $16,959
- State income tax for single filer: $3,212
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,731
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,260
Virginia
- Median household income: $74,222
- Total income taxes for single filer: $22,047
- State income tax for single filer: $4,514
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,007
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,681
Washington
- Median household income: $73,775
- Total income taxes for single filer: $18,374
- State income tax for single filer: $0
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,131
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,838
West Virginia
- Median household income: $46,711
- Total income taxes for single filer: $10,624
- State income tax for single filer: $2,085
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,388
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $1,716
Wisconsin
- Median household income: $61,747
- Total income taxes for single filer: $16,130
- State income tax for single filer: $2,918
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,755
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,263
Wyoming
- Median household income: $64,049
- Total income taxes for single filer: $13,200
- State income tax for single filer: $0
- Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,956
- Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,463
Methodology: To generate the income tax for every state, GOBankingRates first found incomes based on 2023 American Community Survey median household figures and income tax estimates using an in-house calculator for a person a single filer and using the standard deduction (with 2024 tax brackets). Once the income taxes (federal and state) were calculated as an annual amount, GOBankingRates found each state’s (1) total annual income taxes paid, (2) total income tax burden, (3) amount taken out of bi-weekly paycheck and (4) bi-weekly paycheck amount. GOBankingRates then took these figures and removed the federal income taxes (including FICA) to see what paychecks would look like by state without federal income taxes. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 4, 2025.
