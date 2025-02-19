How Paychecks Would Look in Each State If Trump Dropped Federal Income Tax

While campaigning for the presidency, Donald Trump suggested abolishing the United States income tax in favor of an “all tariff policy.” Despite the fact that many economists and policy experts have pushed back on the idea as unrealistic (due primarily to the fact that tariffs on imported goods won’t generate enough revenue to replace income taxes), President Trump has continued to muse on the subject.

Curious what your paycheck would look like if Trump nixed the federal income tax? Recently, GOBankingRates compiled data to determine what checks and income would look like, state by state.

Alabama

Median household income: $50,536

$50,536 Total income taxes for single filer: $12,264

$12,264 State income tax for single filer: $2,911

$2,911 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,472

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $1,832

Alaska

, Median household income: $77,640

$77,640 Total income taxes for single filer: $17,434

$17,434 State income tax for single filer: $0

$0 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,316

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,986

Arizona

Median household income: $58,945

$58,945 Total income taxes for single filer: $14,819

$14,819 State income tax for single filer: $1,557

$1,557 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1, 697

697 Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,207

Arkansas

Median household income: $47,597

$47,597 Total income taxes for single filer: $11,070

$11,070 State income tax for single filer: $2,360

$2,360 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,405

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $1,740

California

Median household income: $73,235

$73,235 Total income taxes for single filer: $23,902

$23,902 State income tax for single filer: $5,113

$5,113 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,974

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,697

Colorado

Median household income: $72,331

$72,331 Total income taxes for single filer: $21,143

$21,143 State income tax for single filer: $3,426

$3,426 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $ 1,969

1,969 Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,650

Connecticut

Median household income: $78,444

$78,444 Total income taxes for single filer: $22,876

$22,876 State income tax for single filer: $4,407

$4,407 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,137

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,848

Delaware

Median household income: $68,287

$68,287 Total income taxes for single filer: $19,530

$19,530 State income tax for single filer: $4,237

$4,237 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,875

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,463

Florida

Median household income: $55,660

$55,660 Total income taxes for single filer: $11,875

$11,875 State income tax for single filer: $0

$0 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,684

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,141

Georgia

Median household income: $58,700

$58,700 Total income taxes for single filer: $16,198

$16,198 State income tax for single filer: $3,440

$3,440 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,635

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,125

Hawaii

Median household income: $81,275

$81,275 Total income taxes for single filer: $26,872

$26,872 State income tax for single filer: $7,183

$7,183 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,092

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,850

Idaho

Median household income: $55,785

$55,785 Total income taxes for single filer: $15,751

$15,751 State income tax for single filer: $3,222

$3,222 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,540

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,022

Illinois

Median household income: $65,886

$65,886 Total income taxes for single filer: $18,899

$18,899 State income tax for single filer: $4,044

$4,044 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,807

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,379

Indiana

Median household income: $56,303

$56,303 Total income taxes for single filer: $13,696

$13,696 State income tax for single filer: $2,137

$2,137 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,639

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,083

Iowa

Median household income: $60,523

$60,523 Total income taxes for single filer: $16,579

$16,579 State income tax for single filer: $4,016

$4,016 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,690

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,173

Kansas

Median household income: $59,597

$59,597 Total income taxes for single filer: $15,864

$15,864 State income tax for single filer: $3,483

$3,483 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,682

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,158

Kentucky

Median household income: $50,589

$50,589 Total income taxes for single filer: $11,813

State income tax for single filer: $2,370

$2,370 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,491

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $1,855

Louisiana

Median household income: $49,469

$49,469 Total income taxes for single filer: $10,973

$10,973 State income tax for single filer: $1,970

$1,970 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,481

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $1,827

Maine

Median household income: $57,918

$57,918 Total income taxes for single filer: $15,674

$15,674 State income tax for single filer: $3,612

$3,612 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,625

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,089

Maryland

Median household income: $84,805

$84,805 Total income taxes for single filer: $25,347

$25,347 State income tax for single filer: $4,655

$4,655 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,287

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $3,083

Massachusetts

Median household income: $81,215

$81,215 Total income taxes for single filer: $25,416

$25,416 State income tax for single filer: $5,067

$5,067 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,146

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,929

Michigan

Median household income: $57,144

$57,144 Total income taxes for single filer: $14,890

$14,890 State income tax for single filer: $3,024

$3,024 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,625

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,082

Minnesota

Median household income: $71,306

$71,306 Total income taxes for single filer: $21,061

$21,061 State income tax for single filer: $4,503

$4,503 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,933

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,569

Mississippi

Median household income: $45,081

$45,081 Total income taxes for single filer: $10,058

$10,058 State income tax for single filer: $2,003

$2,003 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,347

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $1,657

Missouri

Median household income: $55,461

$55,461 Total income taxes for single filer: $13,674

$13,674 State income tax for single filer: $2,428

$2,428 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,607

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,040

Montana

Median household income: $54,970

$54,970 Total income taxes for single filer: $14,447

$14,447 State income tax for single filer: $3,018

$3,018 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,559

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $1,998

Nebraska

Median household income: $61,439

$61,439 Total income taxes for single filer: $16,288

$16,288 State income tax for single filer: $3,250

$3,250 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,737

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,238

Nevada

Median household income: $60,365

$60,365 Total income taxes for single filer: $13,082

$13,082 State income tax for single filer: $0

$0 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,819

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,322

New Hampshire

Median household income: $76,768

$76,768 Total income taxes for single filer: $18,752

$18,752 State income tax for single filer: $0

$0 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,231

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,953

New Jersey

Median household income: $82,545

$82,545 Total income taxes for single filer: $24,699

$24,699 State income tax for single filer: $4,312

$4,312 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,225

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $3,009

New Mexico

Median household income: $49,754

$49,754 Total income taxes for single filer: $11,364

$11,364 State income tax for single filer: $2,049

$2,049 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,477

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $1,835

New York

Median household income: $68,486

$68,486 Total income taxes for single filer: $19,734

$19,734 State income tax for single filer: $4,047

$4,047 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,875

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,478

North Carolina

Median household income: $54,602

$54,602 Total income taxes for single filer: $13,969

$13,969 State income tax for single filer: $2,572

$2,572 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,563

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,001

North Dakota

Median household income: $64,894

$64,894 Total income taxes for single filer: $13,838

$13,838 State income tax for single filer: $324

$324 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,964

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,483

Ohio

Median household income: $56,602

$56,602 Total income taxes for single filer: $12,701

$12,701 State income tax for single filer: $1,200

$1,200 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,688

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,131

Oklahoma

Median household income: $52,919

$52,919 Total income taxes for single filer: $12,413

$12,413 State income tax for single filer: $2,531

$2,531 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,558

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $1,938

Oregon

Median household income: $62,818

$62,818 Total income taxes for single filer: $20,837

$20,837 State income tax for single filer: $6,496

$6,496 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,615

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,166

Pennsylvania

Median household income: $61,744

$61,744 Total income taxes for single filer: $15,638

$15,638 State income tax for single filer: $2,336

$2,336 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,773

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,285

Rhode Island

Median household income: $67,167

$67,167 Total income taxes for single filer: $18,824

$18,824 State income tax for single filer: $2,843

$2,843 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,859

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,474

South Carolina

Median household income: $53,199

$53,199 Total income taxes for single filer: $13,260

$13,260 State income tax for single filer: $2,649

$2,649 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,536

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $1,944

South Dakota

Median household income: $58,275

$58,275 Total income taxes for single filer: $12,232

$12,232 State income tax for single filer: $0

$0 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,771

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,241

Tennessee

Median household income: $53,320

$53,320 Total income taxes for single filer: $10,681

$10,681 State income tax for single filer: $0

$0 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,640

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,051

Texas

Median household income: $61,874

$61,874 Total income taxes for single filer: $13,358

$13,358 State income tax for single filer: $0

$0 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,866

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,380

Utah

Median household income: $71,621

$71,621 Total income taxes for single filer: $21,731

$21,731 State income tax for single filer: $4,226

$4,226 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,919

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,592

Vermont

Median household income: $61,973

$61,973 Total income taxes for single filer: $16,959

$16,959 State income tax for single filer: $3,212

$3,212 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,731

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,260

Virginia

Median household income: $74,222

$74,222 Total income taxes for single filer: $22,047

$22,047 State income tax for single filer: $4,514

$4,514 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,007

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,681

Washington

Median household income: $73,775

$73,775 Total income taxes for single filer: $18,374

$18,374 State income tax for single filer: $0

$0 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,131

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,838

West Virginia

Median household income: $46,711

$46,711 Total income taxes for single filer: $10,624

$10,624 State income tax for single filer: $2,085

$2,085 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,388

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $1,716

Wisconsin

Median household income: $61,747

$61,747 Total income taxes for single filer: $16,130

$16,130 State income tax for single filer: $2,918

$2,918 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,755

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,263

Wyoming

Median household income: $64,049

$64,049 Total income taxes for single filer: $13,200

$13,200 State income tax for single filer: $0

$0 Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,956

Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,463

Methodology: To generate the income tax for every state, GOBankingRates first found incomes based on 2023 American Community Survey median household figures and income tax estimates using an in-house calculator for a person a single filer and using the standard deduction (with 2024 tax brackets). Once the income taxes (federal and state) were calculated as an annual amount, GOBankingRates found each state’s (1) total annual income taxes paid, (2) total income tax burden, (3) amount taken out of bi-weekly paycheck and (4) bi-weekly paycheck amount. GOBankingRates then took these figures and removed the federal income taxes (including FICA) to see what paychecks would look like by state without federal income taxes. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 4, 2025.

