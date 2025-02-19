News & Insights

How Paychecks Would Look in Each State If Trump Dropped Federal Income Tax

February 19, 2025 — 11:00 am EST

Written by T. Woods for GOBankingRates->

While campaigning for the presidency, Donald Trump suggested abolishing the United States income tax in favor of an “all tariff policy.” Despite the fact that many economists and policy experts have pushed back on the idea as unrealistic (due primarily to the fact that tariffs on imported goods won’t generate enough revenue to replace income taxes), President Trump has continued to muse on the subject.

Curious what your paycheck would look like if Trump nixed the federal income tax? Recently, GOBankingRates compiled data to determine what checks and income would look like, state by state.

Selma-Alabama-iStock-182733749

Alabama

  • Median household income: $50,536
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $12,264
  • State income tax for single filer: $2,911
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,472
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $1,832

Dramatic seascape scenery of Alaska nature in Kodiak.

Alaska

  • ,Median household income: $77,640
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $17,434
  • State income tax for single filer: $0
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,316
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,986

Lake Havasu City is a city in Mohave County, Arizona, United States.

Arizona

  • Median household income: $58,945
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $14,819
  • State income tax for single filer: $1,557
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,697
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,207
Arkansas Paradise Lake Reflection , ripples on the lake , low angle near water.

Arkansas

  • Median household income: $47,597
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $11,070
  • State income tax for single filer: $2,360
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,405
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $1,740
California aqueduct at Palmdale.

California

  • Median household income: $73,235
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $23,902
  • State income tax for single filer: $5,113
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,974
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,697
Welcome-Colorado-iStock-182432492

Colorado

  • Median household income: $72,331
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $21,143
  • State income tax for single filer: $3,426
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,969
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,650
Greenwich Connecticut Home Zillow

Connecticut

  • Median household income: $78,444
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $22,876
  • State income tax for single filer: $4,407
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,137
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,848
Delaware_State_University_Student_Center

Delaware

  • Median household income: $68,287
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $19,530
  • State income tax for single filer: $4,237
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,875
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,463

Boardwalk to Beach in Florida stock photo

Florida

  • Median household income: $55,660
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $11,875
  • State income tax for single filer: $0
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,684
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,141
Aerial View of Downtown Statesboro, Georgia in Autumn.

Georgia

  • Median household income: $58,700
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $16,198
  • State income tax for single filer: $3,440
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,635
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,125
Maunawili Falls in Oahu, Hawaii stock photo

Hawaii

  • Median household income: $81,275
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $26,872
  • State income tax for single filer: $7,183
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,092
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,850
View of the Spokane River as it runs under the Centennial Trail Bridge at the border of Post Falls, Idaho and Stateline and Liberty Lake, Washington, USA.

Idaho

  • Median household income: $55,785
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $15,751
  • State income tax for single filer: $3,222
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,540
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,022
Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

Illinois

  • Median household income: $65,886
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $18,899
  • State income tax for single filer: $4,044
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,807
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,379

Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana

  • Median household income: $56,303
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $13,696
  • State income tax for single filer: $2,137
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,639
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,083
An aerial view of the city of Dubuque against a blue cloudy sky on a sunny day, Iowa, United States.

Iowa

  • Median household income: $60,523
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $16,579
  • State income tax for single filer: $4,016
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,690
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,173
Kansas state of United States flag on flagpole waving cloudy sky background realistic 3d illustration.

Kansas

  • Median household income: $59,597
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $15,864
  • State income tax for single filer: $3,483
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,682
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,158
Lexington Kentucky 40502 Home Zillow

Kentucky

  • Median household income: $50,589
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $11,813
  • State income tax for single filer: $2,370
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,491
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $1,855
City of New Orleans sunset stock photo

Louisiana

  • Median household income: $49,469
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $10,973
  • State income tax for single filer: $1,970
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,481
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $1,827
View of Fort Ambross Mill in the town of Brunswick in Maine, USA.

Maine

  • Median household income: $57,918
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $15,674
  • State income tax for single filer: $3,612
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,625
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,089

Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • Median household income: $84,805
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $25,347
  • State income tax for single filer: $4,655
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,287
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $3,083
Brookline, Massachusetts, USA - April 2, 2021: View of the S.

Massachusetts

  • Median household income: $81,215
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $25,416
  • State income tax for single filer: $5,067
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,146
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,929
Sleeping Bear Dunes

Michigan

  • Median household income: $57,144
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $14,890
  • State income tax for single filer: $3,024
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,625
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,082
Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

Minnesota

  • Median household income: $71,306
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $21,061
  • State income tax for single filer: $4,503
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,933
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,569
Mississippi Welcome Sign

Mississippi

  • Median household income: $45,081
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $10,058
  • State income tax for single filer: $2,003
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,347
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $1,657

Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

Missouri

  • Median household income: $55,461
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $13,674
  • State income tax for single filer: $2,428
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,607
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,040
Montana welcome

Montana

  • Median household income: $54,970
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $14,447
  • State income tax for single filer: $3,018
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,559
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $1,998
Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

Nebraska

  • Median household income: $61,439
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $16,288
  • State income tax for single filer: $3,250
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,737
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,238
The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Clark County, Nevada, is an area managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of its National Landscape Conservation System.

Nevada

  • Median household income: $60,365
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $13,082
  • State income tax for single filer: $0
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,819
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,322
Autumn Morning in the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire near Keene.

New Hampshire

  • Median household income: $76,768
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $18,752
  • State income tax for single filer: $0
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,231
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,953

Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Median household income: $82,545
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $24,699
  • State income tax for single filer: $4,312
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,225
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $3,009
Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

New Mexico

  • Median household income: $49,754
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $11,364
  • State income tax for single filer: $2,049
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,477
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $1,835
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Median household income: $68,486
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $19,734
  • State income tax for single filer: $4,047
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,875
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,478
North Carolina plate

North Carolina

  • Median household income: $54,602
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $13,969
  • State income tax for single filer: $2,572
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,563
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,001
Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

North Dakota

  • Median household income: $64,894
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $13,838
  • State income tax for single filer: $324
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,964
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,483

Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

Ohio

  • Median household income: $56,602
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $12,701
  • State income tax for single filer: $1,200
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,688
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,131
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

  • Median household income: $52,919
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $12,413
  • State income tax for single filer: $2,531
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,558
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $1,938
Willamette river in sunny autumn day.

Oregon

  • Median household income: $62,818
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $20,837
  • State income tax for single filer: $6,496
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,615
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,166
An aerial shot of the cityscape of DuBois City in Pennsylvania during the sunrise.

Pennsylvania

  • Median household income: $61,744
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $15,638
  • State income tax for single filer: $2,336
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,773
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,285
Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

  • Median household income: $67,167
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $18,824
  • State income tax for single filer: $2,843
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,859
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,474

Map of South Carolina State.

South Carolina

  • Median household income: $53,199
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $13,260
  • State income tax for single filer: $2,649
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,536
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $1,944
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

South Dakota

  • Median household income: $58,275
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $12,232
  • State income tax for single filer: $0
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,771
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,241
Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

Tennessee

  • Median household income: $53,320
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $10,681
  • State income tax for single filer: $0
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,640
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,051
River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset.

Texas

  • Median household income: $61,874
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $13,358
  • State income tax for single filer: $0
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,866
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,380
Moab Utah 84532 Home Zillow

Utah

  • Median household income: $71,621
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $21,731
  • State income tax for single filer: $4,226
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,919
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,592
aerial-view-of-charming-small-town-stowe-in-vermont-picture-id1281919271

Vermont

  • Median household income: $61,973
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $16,959
  • State income tax for single filer: $3,212
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,731
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,260

Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Virginia

  • Median household income: $74,222
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $22,047
  • State income tax for single filer: $4,514
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,007
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,681
A roadside welcome to Washington State sign in the rural Palouse area near Spokane, Washington, USA.

Washington

  • Median household income: $73,775
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $18,374
  • State income tax for single filer: $0
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,131
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,838
Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

West Virginia

  • Median household income: $46,711
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $10,624
  • State income tax for single filer: $2,085
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,388
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $1,716
Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

Wisconsin

  • Median household income: $61,747
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $16,130
  • State income tax for single filer: $2,918
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,755
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,263
Welcome to Wyoming sign stock photo

Wyoming

  • Median household income: $64,049
  • Total income taxes for single filer: $13,200
  • State income tax for single filer: $0
  • Bi-weekly check with all taxes: $1,956
  • Bi-weekly check with no federal tax: $2,463

Methodology: To generate the income tax for every state, GOBankingRates first found incomes based on 2023 American Community Survey median household figures and income tax estimates using an in-house calculator for a person a single filer and using the standard deduction (with 2024 tax brackets). Once the income taxes (federal and state) were calculated as an annual amount, GOBankingRates found each state’s (1) total annual income taxes paid, (2) total income tax burden, (3) amount taken out of bi-weekly paycheck and (4) bi-weekly paycheck amount. GOBankingRates then took these figures and removed the federal income taxes (including FICA) to see what paychecks would look like by state without federal income taxes. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 4, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Paychecks Would Look in Each State If Trump Dropped Federal Income Tax

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

