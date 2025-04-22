Personal Finance

How Paychecks for Upper-Middle Class Would Look in Each State If Trump Dropped Income Tax

April 22, 2025 — 06:51 am EDT

Throughout the 2024 campaign trail and continuing after his return to the White House, President Donald Trump has floated the notion of discontinuing the federal income tax, suggesting the income could be made up by his institution of tariffs against America’s trade partners. His latest proposal is to remove income tax for earners below $150,000.

Despite the fact that many economists have warned that America would not be able to afford the dismantling of the income tax, it does provoke some curiosity: What would life be like without the income tax taking a bite out of our paycheck?

GOBankingRates sought out the answers, compiling a state-by-state study that measured the incomes, tax burdens and average upper-middle-class paychecks across the country.

Curious what your check might look like without income taxes? Keep reading.

Selma-Alabama-iStock-182733749

Alabama

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $110,271
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 27.1%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,093
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.8%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,036

Dramatic seascape scenery of Alaska nature in Kodiak.

Alaska

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $158,820
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 25.1%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,578
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 0.0%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $6,108

Lake Havasu City is a city in Mohave County, Arizona, United States.

Arizona

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $136,662
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 26.2%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,878
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 2.2%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,139
Arkansas Paradise Lake Reflection , ripples on the lake , low angle near water.

Arkansas

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $104,486
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 26.0%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,973
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.2%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $3,851
California aqueduct at Palmdale.

California

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $171,261
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 32.6%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,440
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 7.05%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $6,122
Welcome-Colorado-iStock-182432492

Colorado

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $164,392
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 29.3%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,470
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.0%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $6,069
Greenwich Connecticut Home Zillow

Connecticut

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $166,685
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 30.6%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,448
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.3%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $6,074

Delaware_State_University_Student_Center

Delaware

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $147,298
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 30.3%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,948
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.8%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,339
Boardwalk to Beach in Florida stock photo

Florida

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $127,487
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 23.4%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,754
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 0.0%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,903
Aerial View of Downtown Statesboro, Georgia in Autumn.

Georgia

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $132,737
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 28.8%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,637
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.0%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,850
Maunawili Falls in Oahu, Hawaii stock photo

Hawaii

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $174,786
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 33.5%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,472
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 7.8%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $6,197
View of the Spokane River as it runs under the Centennial Trail Bridge at the border of Post Falls, Idaho and Stateline and Liberty Lake, Washington, USA.

Idaho

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $132,687
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 28.7%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,637
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.0%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,850

Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

Illinois

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $145,249
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 29.4%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,944
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.0%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,310
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $124,536
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 26.3%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,530
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 3.1%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,644
An aerial view of the city of Dubuque against a blue cloudy sky on a sunny day, Iowa, United States.

Iowa

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $130,040
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 29.1%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,547
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.5%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,728
Kansas state of United States flag on flagpole waving cloudy sky background realistic 3d illustration.

Kansas

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $129,137
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 28.7%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,539
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.2%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,709
Lexington Kentucky 40502 Home Zillow

Kentucky

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $110,964
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 26.2%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,150
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 3.9%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,102

Lake Charles the fifth-largest incorporated city in the U.

Louisiana

  • Median household income: $106,708
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 25.7%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,049
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 3.7%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $3,952
View of Fort Ambross Mill in the town of Brunswick in Maine, USA.

Maine

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $127,597
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 29.4%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,465
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.9%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,616
View on Baltimore skyline and Inner Harbor from Federal Hill at dusk, Maryland.

Maryland

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $180,715
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 30.7%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,825
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.9%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $6,612
Brookline, Massachusetts, USA - April 2, 2021: View of the S.

Massachusetts

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $180,162
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 30.8%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,802
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.0%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $6,583
Sleeping Bear Dunes

Michigan

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $126,488
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 27.6%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,521
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.3%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,658

Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

Minnesota

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $155,656
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 31.1%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,128
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 6.1%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,621
Mississippi Welcome Sign

Mississippi

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $97,627
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 25.4%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,801
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.1%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $3,601
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

Missouri

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $122,525
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 27.2%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,431
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.1%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,520
Montana welcome

Montana

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $124,306
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 28.2%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,431
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.0%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,542
Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

Nebraska

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $133,307
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 28.8%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,651
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.0%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,871

The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Clark County, Nevada, is an area managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of its National Landscape Conservation System.

Nevada

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $134,331
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 23.9%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,934
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 0.0%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,167
Autumn Morning in the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire near Keene.

New Hampshire

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $170,006
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 25.5%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,872
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 0.0%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $6,539
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $179,645
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 31.0%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,775
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.2%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $6,551
Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

New Mexico

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $110,445
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 26.3%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,132
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.0%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,078
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $150,361
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 30.0%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,048
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.3%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,476

North Carolina plate

North Carolina

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $124,274
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 27.3%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,476
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.0%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,587
Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

North Dakota

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $135,021
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 25.0%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,895
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 1.1%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,136
Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

Ohio

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $123,876
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 25.6%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,546
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 2.4%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,652
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $113,073
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 26.8%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,186
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.3%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,161
Willamette river in sunny autumn day.

Oregon

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $142,980
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 32.8%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,694
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 8.5%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,032

An aerial shot of the cityscape of DuBois City in Pennsylvania during the sunrise.

Pennsylvania

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $135,256
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 27.0%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,798
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 3.1%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,042
Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $153,551
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 28.8%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,208
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 3.9%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,674
Map of South Carolina State.

South Carolina

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $118,788
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 27.9%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,295
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.0%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,339
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

South Dakota

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $128,749
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 23.5%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,787
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 0.0%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,952
Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

Tennessee

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $119,284
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 22.9%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,538
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 0.0%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,588

River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset.

Texas

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $135,631
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 23.9%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,968
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 0.0%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,217
Moab Utah 84532 Home Zillow

Utah

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $163,112
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 29.9%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,400
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.6%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,983
aerial-view-of-charming-small-town-stowe-in-vermont-picture-id1281919271

Vermont

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $138,710
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 29.5%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,763
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.4%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,049
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Virginia

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $161,732
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 30.5%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,324
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.3%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,890
A roadside welcome to Washington State sign in the rural Palouse area near Spokane, Washington, USA.

Washington

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $168,804
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 25.5%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,840
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 0.0%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $6,492

Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

West Virginia

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $102,964
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 26.0%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,931
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.3%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $3,792
Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

Wisconsin

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $134,525
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 28.4%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,707
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.5%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,942
Welcome to Wyoming sign stock photo

Wyoming

  • Median income for upper-middle class: $133,005
  • Current tax burden for single filer: 23.8%
  • Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,899
  • State tax burden (no federal taxes): 0.0%
  • Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,116

Methodology: To generate the income tax for every state, GOBankingRates first found upper-middle-class median income based on 2023 American Community Survey median household figures. Income tax estimates were created by using an in-house calculator for a single filer using the standard deduction (with 2024 tax brackets). Once the income taxes (federal and state) were calculated as an annual amount, GOBankingRates found each state’s (1) total annual income taxes paid; (2) total income tax burden; (3) amount taken out of bi-weekly paycheck; and (4) bi-weekly paycheck amount. GOBankingRates then took these figures and removed the federal income taxes (including FICA) to see what upper-middle-class paychecks would look like by state without federal income taxes. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 3, 2025.

