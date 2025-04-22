How Paychecks for Upper-Middle Class Would Look in Each State If Trump Dropped Income Tax

Throughout the 2024 campaign trail and continuing after his return to the White House, President Donald Trump has floated the notion of discontinuing the federal income tax, suggesting the income could be made up by his institution of tariffs against America’s trade partners. His latest proposal is to remove income tax for earners below $150,000.
Despite the fact that many economists have warned that America would not be able to afford the dismantling of the income tax, it does provoke some curiosity: What would life be like without the income tax taking a bite out of our paycheck?
GOBankingRates sought out the answers, compiling a state-by-state study that measured the incomes, tax burdens and average upper-middle-class paychecks across the country.
Curious what your check might look like without income taxes? Keep reading.
Alabama
- Median income for upper-middle class: $110,271
- Current tax burden for single filer: 27.1%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,093
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.8%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,036
Alaska
- Median income for upper-middle class: $158,820
- Current tax burden for single filer: 25.1%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,578
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 0.0%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $6,108
Arizona
- Median income for upper-middle class: $136,662
- Current tax burden for single filer: 26.2%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,878
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 2.2%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,139
Arkansas
- Median income for upper-middle class: $104,486
- Current tax burden for single filer: 26.0%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,973
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.2%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $3,851
California
- Median income for upper-middle class: $171,261
- Current tax burden for single filer: 32.6%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,440
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 7.05%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $6,122
Colorado
- Median income for upper-middle class: $164,392
- Current tax burden for single filer: 29.3%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,470
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.0%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $6,069
Connecticut
- Median income for upper-middle class: $166,685
- Current tax burden for single filer: 30.6%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,448
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.3%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $6,074
Delaware
- Median income for upper-middle class: $147,298
- Current tax burden for single filer: 30.3%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,948
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.8%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,339
Florida
- Median income for upper-middle class: $127,487
- Current tax burden for single filer: 23.4%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,754
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 0.0%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,903
Georgia
- Median income for upper-middle class: $132,737
- Current tax burden for single filer: 28.8%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,637
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.0%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,850
Hawaii
- Median income for upper-middle class: $174,786
- Current tax burden for single filer: 33.5%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,472
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 7.8%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $6,197
Idaho
- Median income for upper-middle class: $132,687
- Current tax burden for single filer: 28.7%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,637
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.0%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,850
Illinois
- Median income for upper-middle class: $145,249
- Current tax burden for single filer: 29.4%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,944
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.0%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,310
Indiana
- Median income for upper-middle class: $124,536
- Current tax burden for single filer: 26.3%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,530
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 3.1%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,644
Iowa
- Median income for upper-middle class: $130,040
- Current tax burden for single filer: 29.1%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,547
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.5%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,728
Kansas
- Median income for upper-middle class: $129,137
- Current tax burden for single filer: 28.7%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,539
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.2%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,709
Kentucky
- Median income for upper-middle class: $110,964
- Current tax burden for single filer: 26.2%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,150
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 3.9%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,102
Louisiana
- Median household income: $106,708
- Current tax burden for single filer: 25.7%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,049
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 3.7%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $3,952
Maine
- Median income for upper-middle class: $127,597
- Current tax burden for single filer: 29.4%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,465
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.9%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,616
Maryland
- Median income for upper-middle class: $180,715
- Current tax burden for single filer: 30.7%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,825
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.9%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $6,612
Massachusetts
- Median income for upper-middle class: $180,162
- Current tax burden for single filer: 30.8%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,802
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.0%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $6,583
Michigan
- Median income for upper-middle class: $126,488
- Current tax burden for single filer: 27.6%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,521
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.3%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,658
Minnesota
- Median income for upper-middle class: $155,656
- Current tax burden for single filer: 31.1%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,128
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 6.1%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,621
Mississippi
- Median income for upper-middle class: $97,627
- Current tax burden for single filer: 25.4%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,801
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.1%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $3,601
Missouri
- Median income for upper-middle class: $122,525
- Current tax burden for single filer: 27.2%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,431
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.1%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,520
Montana
- Median income for upper-middle class: $124,306
- Current tax burden for single filer: 28.2%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,431
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.0%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,542
Nebraska
- Median income for upper-middle class: $133,307
- Current tax burden for single filer: 28.8%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,651
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.0%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,871
Nevada
- Median income for upper-middle class: $134,331
- Current tax burden for single filer: 23.9%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,934
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 0.0%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,167
New Hampshire
- Median income for upper-middle class: $170,006
- Current tax burden for single filer: 25.5%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,872
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 0.0%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $6,539
New Jersey
- Median income for upper-middle class: $179,645
- Current tax burden for single filer: 31.0%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,775
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.2%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $6,551
New Mexico
- Median income for upper-middle class: $110,445
- Current tax burden for single filer: 26.3%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,132
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.0%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,078
New York
- Median income for upper-middle class: $150,361
- Current tax burden for single filer: 30.0%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,048
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.3%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,476
North Carolina
- Median income for upper-middle class: $124,274
- Current tax burden for single filer: 27.3%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,476
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.0%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,587
North Dakota
- Median income for upper-middle class: $135,021
- Current tax burden for single filer: 25.0%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,895
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 1.1%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,136
Ohio
- Median income for upper-middle class: $123,876
- Current tax burden for single filer: 25.6%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,546
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 2.4%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,652
Oklahoma
- Median income for upper-middle class: $113,073
- Current tax burden for single filer: 26.8%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,186
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.3%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,161
Oregon
- Median income for upper-middle class: $142,980
- Current tax burden for single filer: 32.8%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,694
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 8.5%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,032
Pennsylvania
- Median income for upper-middle class: $135,256
- Current tax burden for single filer: 27.0%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,798
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 3.1%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,042
Rhode Island
- Median income for upper-middle class: $153,551
- Current tax burden for single filer: 28.8%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,208
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 3.9%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,674
South Carolina
- Median income for upper-middle class: $118,788
- Current tax burden for single filer: 27.9%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,295
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.0%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,339
South Dakota
- Median income for upper-middle class: $128,749
- Current tax burden for single filer: 23.5%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,787
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 0.0%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,952
Tennessee
- Median income for upper-middle class: $119,284
- Current tax burden for single filer: 22.9%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,538
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 0.0%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,588
Texas
- Median income for upper-middle class: $135,631
- Current tax burden for single filer: 23.9%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,968
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 0.0%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,217
Utah
- Median income for upper-middle class: $163,112
- Current tax burden for single filer: 29.9%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,400
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.6%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,983
Vermont
- Median income for upper-middle class: $138,710
- Current tax burden for single filer: 29.5%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,763
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.4%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,049
Virginia
- Median income for upper-middle class: $161,732
- Current tax burden for single filer: 30.5%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,324
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.3%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,890
Washington
- Median income for upper-middle class: $168,804
- Current tax burden for single filer: 25.5%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,840
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 0.0%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $6,492
West Virginia
- Median income for upper-middle class: $102,964
- Current tax burden for single filer: 26.0%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,931
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.3%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $3,792
Wisconsin
- Median income for upper-middle class: $134,525
- Current tax burden for single filer: 28.4%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,707
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.5%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,942
Wyoming
- Median income for upper-middle class: $133,005
- Current tax burden for single filer: 23.8%
- Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,899
- State tax burden (no federal taxes): 0.0%
- Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,116
Methodology: To generate the income tax for every state, GOBankingRates first found upper-middle-class median income based on 2023 American Community Survey median household figures. Income tax estimates were created by using an in-house calculator for a single filer using the standard deduction (with 2024 tax brackets). Once the income taxes (federal and state) were calculated as an annual amount, GOBankingRates found each state’s (1) total annual income taxes paid; (2) total income tax burden; (3) amount taken out of bi-weekly paycheck; and (4) bi-weekly paycheck amount. GOBankingRates then took these figures and removed the federal income taxes (including FICA) to see what upper-middle-class paychecks would look like by state without federal income taxes. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 3, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Paychecks for Upper-Middle Class Would Look in Each State If Trump Dropped Income Tax
