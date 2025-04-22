How Paychecks for Upper-Middle Class Would Look in Each State If Trump Dropped Income Tax

Throughout the 2024 campaign trail and continuing after his return to the White House, President Donald Trump has floated the notion of discontinuing the federal income tax, suggesting the income could be made up by his institution of tariffs against America’s trade partners. His latest proposal is to remove income tax for earners below $150,000.

Check Out: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper-Middle Class in 2025

Learn More: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Despite the fact that many economists have warned that America would not be able to afford the dismantling of the income tax, it does provoke some curiosity: What would life be like without the income tax taking a bite out of our paycheck?

GOBankingRates sought out the answers, compiling a state-by-state study that measured the incomes, tax burdens and average upper-middle-class paychecks across the country.

Curious what your check might look like without income taxes? Keep reading.

Alabama

Median income for upper-middle class: $110,271

$110,271 Current tax burden for single filer: 27.1%

27.1% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,093

$3,093 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.8%

4.8% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,036

Also See: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?

Discover More: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State

Alaska

Median income for upper-middle class: $158,820

$158,820 Current tax burden for single filer: 25.1%

Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,578

$4,578 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 0.0%

0.0% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $6,108

Explore More: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper Class in 2025

Arizona

Median income for upper-middle class: $136,662

$136,662 Current tax burden for single filer: 26.2%

26.2% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,878

$3,878 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 2.2%

2.2% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,139

Arkansas

Median income for upper-middle class: $104,486

$104,486 Current tax burden for single filer: 26.0%

26.0% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,973

$2,973 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.2%

4.2% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $3,851

California

Median income for upper-middle class: $171,261

$171,261 Current tax burden for single filer: 32.6%

32.6% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,440

$4,440 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 7.05%

7.05% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $6,122

Colorado

Median income for upper-middle class: $164,392

$164,392 Current tax burden for single filer: 29.3%

29.3% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,470

$4,470 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.0%

4.0% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $6,069

Connecticut

Median income for upper-middle class: $166,685

$166,685 Current tax burden for single filer: 30.6%

30.6% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,448

$4,448 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.3%

5.3% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $6,074

Find Out: Warren Buffett’s Top 4 Tips for Getting Richer

Delaware

Median income for upper-middle class: $147,298

$147,298 Current tax burden for single filer: 30.3%

30.3% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,948

$3,948 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.8%

5.8% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,339

Florida

Median income for upper-middle class: $127,487

$127,487 Current tax burden for single filer: 23.4%

23.4% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,754

$3,754 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 0.0%

0.0% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,903

Georgia

Median income for upper-middle class: $132,737

$132,737 Current tax burden for single filer: 28.8%

28.8% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,637

$3,637 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.0%

5.0% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,850

Hawaii

Median income for upper-middle class: $174,786

$174,786 Current tax burden for single filer: 33.5%

33.5% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,472

$4,472 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 7.8%

7.8% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $6,197

Idaho

Median income for upper-middle class: $132,687

$132,687 Current tax burden for single filer: 28.7%

28.7% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,637

$3,637 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.0%

5.0% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,850

Read More: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities

Illinois

Median income for upper-middle class: $145,249

$145,249 Current tax burden for single filer: 29.4%

29.4% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,944

$3,944 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.0%

5.0% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,310

Indiana

Median income for upper-middle class: $124,536

$124,536 Current tax burden for single filer: 26.3%

26.3% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,530

$3,530 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 3.1%

3.1% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,644

Iowa

Median income for upper-middle class: $130,040

$130,040 Current tax burden for single filer: 29.1%

29.1% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,547

$3,547 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.5%

5.5% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,728

Kansas

Median income for upper-middle class: $129,137

$129,137 Current tax burden for single filer: 28.7%

28.7% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,539

$3,539 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.2%

5.2% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,709

Kentucky

Median income for upper-middle class: $110,964

$110,964 Current tax burden for single filer: 26.2%

26.2% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,150

$3,150 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 3.9%

3.9% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,102

Read Next: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States

Louisiana

Median household income: $106,708

$106,708 Current tax burden for single filer: 25.7%

25.7% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,049

$3,049 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 3.7%

3.7% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $3,952

Maine

Median income for upper-middle class: $127,597

$127,597 Current tax burden for single filer: 29.4%

29.4% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,465

$3,465 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.9%

5.9% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,616

Maryland

Median income for upper-middle class: $180,715

$180,715 Current tax burden for single filer: 30.7%

30.7% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,825

$4,825 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.9%

4.9% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $6,612

Massachusetts

Median income for upper-middle class: $180,162

$180,162 Current tax burden for single filer: 30.8%

30.8% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,802

$4,802 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.0%

5.0% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $6,583

Michigan

Median income for upper-middle class: $126,488

$126,488 Current tax burden for single filer: 27.6%

27.6% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,521

$3,521 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.3%

4.3% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,658

For You: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?

Minnesota

Median income for upper-middle class: $155,656

$155,656 Current tax burden for single filer: 31.1%

31.1% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,128

$4,128 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 6.1%

6.1% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,621

Mississippi

Median income for upper-middle class: $97,627

$97,627 Current tax burden for single filer: 25.4%

25.4% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,801

$2,801 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.1%

4.1% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $3,601

Missouri

Median income for upper-middle class: $122,525

$122,525 Current tax burden for single filer: 27.2%

27.2% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,431

$3,431 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.1%

4.1% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,520

Montana

Median income for upper-middle class: $124,306

$124,306 Current tax burden for single filer: 28.2%

28.2% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,431

$3,431 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.0%

5.0% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,542

Nebraska

Median income for upper-middle class: $133,307

$133,307 Current tax burden for single filer: 28.8%

28.8% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,651

$3,651 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.0%

5.0% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,871

Trending Now: Warren Buffett Offers One Piece of Estate Planning Advice to the Middle Class

Nevada

Median income for upper-middle class: $134,331

$134,331 Current tax burden for single filer: 23.9%

23.9% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,934

$3,934 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 0.0%

0.0% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,167

New Hampshire

Median income for upper-middle class: $170,006

$170,006 Current tax burden for single filer: 25.5%

25.5% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,872

$4,872 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 0.0%

0.0% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $6,539

New Jersey

Median income for upper-middle class: $179,645

$179,645 Current tax burden for single filer: 31.0%

31.0% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,775

$4,775 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.2%

5.2% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $6,551

New Mexico

Median income for upper-middle class: $110,445

$110,445 Current tax burden for single filer: 26.3%

26.3% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,132

$3,132 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.0%

4.0% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,078

New York

Median income for upper-middle class: $150,361

$150,361 Current tax burden for single filer: 30.0%

30.0% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,048

$4,048 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.3%

5.3% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,476

Be Aware: 10 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade

North Carolina

Median income for upper-middle class: $124,274

$124,274 Current tax burden for single filer: 27.3%

27.3% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,476

$3,476 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.0%

4.0% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,587

North Dakota

Median income for upper-middle class: $135,021

$135,021 Current tax burden for single filer: 25.0%

25.0% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,895

$3,895 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 1.1%

1.1% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,136

Ohio

Median income for upper-middle class: $123,876

$123,876 Current tax burden for single filer: 25.6%

25.6% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,546

$3,546 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 2.4%

2.4% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,652

Oklahoma

Median income for upper-middle class: $113,073

$113,073 Current tax burden for single filer: 26.8%

26.8% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,186

$3,186 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.3%

4.3% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,161

Oregon

Median income for upper-middle class: $142,980

$142,980 Current tax burden for single filer: 32.8%

32.8% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,694

$3,694 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 8.5%

8.5% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,032

See More: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Pennsylvania

Median income for upper-middle class: $135,256

$135,256 Current tax burden for single filer: 27.0%

27.0% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,798

$3,798 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 3.1%

3.1% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,042

Rhode Island

Median income for upper-middle class: $153,551

$153,551 Current tax burden for single filer: 28.8%

28.8% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,208

$4,208 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 3.9%

3.9% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,674

South Carolina

Median income for upper-middle class: $118,788

$118,788 Current tax burden for single filer: 27.9%

27.9% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,295

$3,295 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.0%

5.0% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,339

South Dakota

Median income for upper-middle class: $128,749

$128,749 Current tax burden for single filer: 23.5%

23.5% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,787

$3,787 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 0.0%

0.0% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,952

Tennessee

Median income for upper-middle class: $119,284

$119,284 Current tax burden for single filer: 22.9%

22.9% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,538

$3,538 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 0.0%

0.0% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,588

Also Explore: The Salary Needed To Afford America’s 50 Biggest Cities

Texas

Median income for upper-middle class: $135,631

$135,631 Current tax burden for single filer: 23.9%

23.9% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,968

$3,968 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 0.0%

0.0% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,217

Utah

Median income for upper-middle class: $163,112

$163,112 Current tax burden for single filer: 29.9%

29.9% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,400

$4,400 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.6%

4.6% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,983

Vermont

Median income for upper-middle class: $138,710

$138,710 Current tax burden for single filer: 29.5%

29.5% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,763

$3,763 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.4%

5.4% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,049

Virginia

Median income for upper-middle class: $161,732

$161,732 Current tax burden for single filer: 30.5%

30.5% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,324

$4,324 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 5.3%

5.3% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,890

Washington

Median income for upper-middle class: $168,804

$168,804 Current tax burden for single filer: 25.5%

25.5% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $4,840

$4,840 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 0.0%

0.0% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $6,492

Learn More: Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in the South

West Virginia

Median income for upper-middle class: $102,964

$102,964 Current tax burden for single filer: 26.0%

26.0% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $2,931

$2,931 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.3%

4.3% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $3,792

Wisconsin

Median income for upper-middle class: $134,525

$134,525 Current tax burden for single filer: 28.4%

28.4% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,707

$3,707 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 4.5%

4.5% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $4,942

Wyoming

Median income for upper-middle class: $133,005

$133,005 Current tax burden for single filer: 23.8%

23.8% Current bi-weekly check with all taxes: $3,899

$3,899 State tax burden (no federal taxes): 0.0%

0.0% Bi-weekly check if no federal tax: $5,116

Methodology: To generate the income tax for every state, GOBankingRates first found upper-middle-class median income based on 2023 American Community Survey median household figures. Income tax estimates were created by using an in-house calculator for a single filer using the standard deduction (with 2024 tax brackets). Once the income taxes (federal and state) were calculated as an annual amount, GOBankingRates found each state’s (1) total annual income taxes paid; (2) total income tax burden; (3) amount taken out of bi-weekly paycheck; and (4) bi-weekly paycheck amount. GOBankingRates then took these figures and removed the federal income taxes (including FICA) to see what upper-middle-class paychecks would look like by state without federal income taxes. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 3, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Paychecks for Upper-Middle Class Would Look in Each State If Trump Dropped Income Tax

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.