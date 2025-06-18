How Paychecks of the Lower Middle Class Would Look in Each State If Trump Ends Federal Income Tax

Throughout his 2024 presidential campaign, Donald Trump mused that he might abolish the federal income tax in the U.S. and replace that federal cash flow with income generated by tariffs.

While there could be a number of benefits for many Americans if federal income taxes ended, it remains to be seen whether Trump’s tariffs could be successful enough to facilitate such a radical change to America’s tax structure.

Still, if Trump were able to pull this off, one of the many changes Americans would experience would be higher paychecks. It’s an idea that GOBankingRates has explored regarding the paychecks of the upper-middle class, as well as the median paycheck in each and every state.

Here, GOBankingRates analyzes how paychecks for the lower-middle class would be impacted in each state if President Trump were to abolish the federal income tax.

Alabama

Median income: $55,135

$55,135 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,681 Tax burden: 20.7%

$1,681 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,022 Tax burden: 4.7%

$2,022

Alaska

Median income: $79,409

$79,409 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,462 Tax burden: 19.4%

$2,462 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $3,054 Tax burden: 0.0%

$3,054

Arizona

Median income: $68,330

$68,330 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,111 Tax burden: 19.7%

$2,111 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,576 Tax burden: 2.0%

$2,576

Arkansas

Median income: $52,242

$52,242 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,611 Tax burden: 19.8%

$1,611 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $1,930 Tax burden: 4.0%

$1,930

California

Median income: $85,630

$85,630 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,472 Tax burden: 24.9%

$2,472 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $3,135 Tax burden: 4.8%

$3,135

Colorado

Median income: $82,195

$82,195 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,424 Tax burden: 23.3%

$2,424 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $3,048 Tax burden: 3.6%

$3,048

Connecticut

Median income: $83,342

$83,342 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,454 Tax burden: 23.5%

$2,454 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $3,091 Tax burden: 3.6%

$3,091

Delaware

Median income: $73,648

$73,648 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,167 Tax burden: 23.5%

$2,167 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,693 Tax burden: 4.9%

$2,693

Florida

Median income: $63,743

$63,743 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,039 Tax burden: 16.9%

$2,039 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,452 Tax burden: 0.0%

$2,452

Georgia

Median income: $66,368

$66,368 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,995 Tax burden: 21.9%

$1,995 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,438 Tax burden: 4.5%

$2,438

Hawaii

Median income: $87,392

$87,392 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,437 Tax burden: 27.5%

$2,437 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $3,120 Tax burden: 7.2%

$3,120

Idaho

Median income: $66,343

$66,343 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,003 Tax burden: 21.5%

$2,003 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,446 Tax burden: 4.1%

$2,446

Illinois

Median income: $72,624

$72,624 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,141 Tax burden: 23.4%

$2,141 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,655 Tax burden: 5.0%

$2,655

Indiana

Median income: $62,267

$62,267 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,926 Tax burden: 19.6%

$1,926 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,322 Tax burden: 3.1%

$2,322

Iowa

Median income: $65,019

$65,019 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,942 Tax burden: 22.3%

$1,942 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,370 Tax burden: 5.2%

$2,370

Kansas

Median income: $64,568

$64,568 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,945 Tax burden: 21.7%

$1,945 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,367 Tax burden: 4.7%

$2,367

Kentucky

Median income: $55,481

$55,481 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,710 Tax burden: 19.8%

$1,710 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,053 Tax burden: 3.8%

$2,053

Louisiana

Median income: $53,353

$53,353 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,660 Tax burden: 19.1%

$1,660 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $1,987 Tax burden: 3.2%

$1,987

Maine

Median income: $63,798

$63,798 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,922 Tax burden: 21.7%

$1,922 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,336 Tax burden: 4.8%

$2,336

Maryland

Median income: $90,357

$90,357 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,396 Tax burden: 25.2%

$2,396 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $3,317 Tax burden: 4.6%

$3,317

Massachusetts

Median income: $90,080

$90,080 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,373 Tax burden: 25.6%

$2,373 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $3,291 Tax burden: 5.0%

$3,291

Michigan

Median income: $63,243

$63,243 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,922 Tax burden: 21%

$1,922 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,329 Tax burden: 4.3%

$2,329

Minnesota

Median income: $77,827

$77,827 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,272 Tax burden: 24.1%

$2,272 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,846 Tax burden: 4.9%

$2,846

Mississippi

Median income: $48,813

$48,813 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,519 Tax burden: 19.1%

$1,519 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $1,811 Tax burden: 3.5%

$1,811

Missouri

Median income: $61,262

$61,262 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,890 Tax burden: 19.8%

$1,890 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,277 Tax burden: 3.4%

$2,277

Montana

Median income: $62,152

$62,152 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,897 Tax burden: 20.6%

$1,897 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,292 Tax burden: 4.1%

$2,292

Nebraska

Median income: $66,653

$66,653 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,011 Tax burden: 21.6%

$2,011 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,457 Tax burden: 4.2%

$2,457

Nevada

Median income: $67,165

$67,165 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,131 Tax burden: 17.5%

$2,131 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,583 Tax burden: 0.0%

$2,583

New Hampshire

Median income: $85,002

$85,002 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,614 Tax burden: 20.1%

$2,614 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $3,269 Tax burden: 0.0%

$3,269

New Jersey

Median income: $89,822

$89,822 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,400 Tax burden: 24.6%

$2,400 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $3,316 Tax burden: 4.0%

$3,316

New Mexico

Median income: $55,222

$55,222 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,717 Tax burden: 19.2%

$1,717 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,058 Tax burden: 3.1%

$2,058

New York

Median income: $75,180

$75,180 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,212 Tax burden: 23.5%

$2,212 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,756 Tax burden: 4.7%

$2,756

North Carolina

Median income: $62,136

$62,136 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,910 Tax burden: 20.1%

$1,910 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,304 Tax burden: 3.6%

$2,304

North Dakota

Median income: $67,510

$67,510 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,134 Tax burden: 17.8%

$2,134 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,590 Tax burden: 0.2%

$2,590

Ohio

Median income: $61,937

$61,937 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,952 Tax burden: 18.1%

$1,952 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,344 Tax burden: 1.6%

$2,344

Oklahoma

Median income: $56,536

$56,536 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,739 Tax burden: 20.0%

$1,739 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,090 Tax burden: 3.9%

$2,090

Oregon

Median income: $71,489

$71,489 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,028 Tax burden: 26.2%

$2,028 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,530 Tax burden: 8.0%

$2,530

Pennsylvania

Median income: $67,627

$67,627 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,064 Tax burden: 20.7%

$2,064 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,521 Tax burden: 3.1%

$2,521

Rhode Island

Median income: $76,775

$76,775 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,296 Tax burden: 22.3%

$2,296 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,857 Tax burden: 3.2%

$2,857

South Carolina

Median income: $59,393

$59,393 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,828 Tax burden: 20.0%

$1,828 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,201 Tax burden: 3.7%

$2,201

South Dakota

Median income: $64,374

$64,374 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,056 Tax burden: 17.0%

$2,056 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,476 Tax burden: 0.0%

$2,476

Tennessee

Median income: $59,641

$59,641 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,919 Tax burden: 16.3%

$1,919 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,294 Tax burden: 0.0%

$2,294

Texas

Median income: $67,815

$67,815 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,149 Tax burden: 17.6%

$2,149 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,608 Tax burden: 0.0%

$2,608

Utah

Median income: $81,555

$81,555 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,376 Tax burden: 24.3%

$2,376 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,992 Tax burden: 4.6%

$2,992

Vermont

Median income: $69,354

$69,354 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,089 Tax burden: 21.7%

$2,089 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,566 Tax burden: 3.8%

$2,566

Virginia

Median income: $80,865

$80,865 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,351 Tax burden: 24.4%

$2,351 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,959 Tax burden: 4.9%

$2,959

Washington

Median income: $84,401

$84,401 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,598 Tax burden: 20.0%

$2,598 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $3,246 Tax burden: 0.0%

$3,246

West Virginia

Median income: $51,481

$51,481 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,599 Tax burden: 19.3%

$1,599 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $1,912 Tax burden: 3.5%

$1,912

Wisconsin

Median income: $67,262

$67,262 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,039 Tax burden: 21.2%

$2,039 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,492 Tax burden: 3.7%

$2,492

Wyoming

Median income: $66,502

$66,502 Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,113 Tax burden: 17.4%

$2,113 Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,558 Tax burden: 0.0%

$2,558

Methodology: To generate the income tax for every state, GOBankingRates first found lower middle class median income based on 2023 American Community Survey median household figures. Income tax estimates were created by using an in-house calculator for a single taxpayer and using the standard deduction (with 2024 tax brackets). GOBankingRates found each state’s (1) total annual income taxes paid; (2) total income tax burden; (3) amount taken out of bi-weekly paycheck; and (4) bi-weekly paycheck amount. GOBankingRates then took these figures and removed the federal income taxes (including FICA) to see what lower-middle-class paychecks would look like by state without federal income taxes. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 15, 2025.

