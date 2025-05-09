Personal Finance

How Paychecks of the Lower Middle Class Would Look in Each State If Trump Ended Federal Income Tax

May 09, 2025 — 09:04 am EDT

Throughout his 2024 presidential campaign, Donald Trump mused that he might abolish the federal income tax in the United States and replace that federal cash flow with income generated by tariffs.

While there could be a number of benefits for many Americans if federal income taxes ended, it remains to be seen whether Trump’s tariffs could be successful enough to facilitate such a radical change to America’s tax structure.

Still, if Trump were able to pull this off, one of the many changes Americans would experience would be higher paychecks. It’s an idea that GOBankingRates has explored regarding the paychecks of the upper-middle class, as well as the median paycheck in each and every state.

Here, GOBankingRates analyzes how paychecks for the lower-middle class would be impacted in each state if President Trump were to abolish the federal income tax.

Selma-Alabama-iStock-182733749

Alabama

  • Median income: $55,135
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,681
    • Tax burden: 20.7%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,022
    • Tax burden: 4.7%

Dramatic seascape scenery of Alaska nature in Kodiak.

Alaska

  • Median income: $79,409
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,462
    • Tax burden: 19.4%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $3,054
    • Tax burden: 0.0%

Lake Havasu City is a city in Mohave County, Arizona, United States.

Arizona

  • Median income: $68,330
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,111
    • Tax burden: 19.7%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,576
    • Tax burden: 2.0%
Arkansas Paradise Lake Reflection , ripples on the lake , low angle near water.

Arkansas

  • Median income: $52,242
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,611
    • Tax burden: 19.8%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $1,930
    • Tax burden: 4.0%
California aqueduct at Palmdale.

California

  • Median income: $85,630
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,472
    • Tax burden: 24.9%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $3,135
    • Tax burden: 4.8%
Welcome-Colorado-iStock-182432492

Colorado

  • Median income: $82,195
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,424
    • Tax burden: 23.3%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $3,048
    • Tax burden: 3.6%
Greenwich Connecticut Home Zillow

Connecticut

  • Median income: $83,342
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,454
    • Tax burden: 23.5%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $3,091
    • Tax burden: 3.6%

Delaware_State_University_Student_Center

Delaware

  • Median income: $73,648
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,167
    • Tax burden: 23.5%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,693
    • Tax burden: 4.9%
Boardwalk to Beach in Florida stock photo

Florida

  • Median income: $63,743
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,039
    • Tax burden: 16.9%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,452
    • Tax burden: 0.0%
Aerial View of Downtown Statesboro, Georgia in Autumn.

Georgia

  • Median income: $66,368
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,995
    • Tax burden: 21.9%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,438
    • Tax burden: 4.5%
Maunawili Falls in Oahu, Hawaii stock photo

Hawaii

  • Median income: $87,392
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,437
    • Tax burden: 27.5%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $3,120
    • Tax burden: 7.2%
View of the Spokane River as it runs under the Centennial Trail Bridge at the border of Post Falls, Idaho and Stateline and Liberty Lake, Washington, USA.

Idaho

  • Median income: $66,343
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,003
    • Tax burden: 21.5%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,446
    • Tax burden: 4.1%

Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

Illinois

  • Median income: $72,624
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,141
    • Tax burden: 23.4%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,655
    • Tax burden: 5.0%
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana

  • Median income: $62,267
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,926
    • Tax burden: 19.6%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,322
    • Tax burden: 3.1%
An aerial view of the city of Dubuque against a blue cloudy sky on a sunny day, Iowa, United States.

Iowa

  • Median income: $65,019
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,942
    • Tax burden: 22.3%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,370
    • Tax burden: 5.2%
Kansas state of United States flag on flagpole waving cloudy sky background realistic 3d illustration.

Kansas

  • Median income: $64,568
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,945
    • Tax burden: 21.7%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,367
    • Tax burden: 4.7%
Lexington Kentucky 40502 Home Zillow

Kentucky

  • Median income: $55,481
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,710
    • Tax burden: 19.8%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,053
    • Tax burden: 3.8%

City of New Orleans sunset stock photo

Louisiana

  • Median income: $53,353
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,660
    • Tax burden: 19.1%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $1,987
    • Tax burden: 3.2%
View of Fort Ambross Mill in the town of Brunswick in Maine, USA.

Maine

  • Median income: $63,798
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,922
    • Tax burden: 21.7%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,336
    • Tax burden: 4.8%
Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • Median income: $90,357
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,396
    • Tax burden: 25.2%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $3,317
    • Tax burden: 4.6%
Brookline, Massachusetts, USA - April 2, 2021: View of the S.

Massachusetts

  • Median income: $90,080
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,373
    • Tax burden: 25.6%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $3,291
    • Tax burden: 5.0%
Sleeping Bear Dunes

Michigan

  • Median income: $63,243
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,922
    • Tax burden: 21%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,329
    • Tax burden: 4.3%

Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

Minnesota

  • Median income: $77,827
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,272
    • Tax burden: 24.1%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,846
    • Tax burden: 4.9%
Mississippi Welcome Sign

Mississippi

  • Median income: $48,813
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,519
    • Tax burden: 19.1%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $1,811
    • Tax burden: 3.5%
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

Missouri

  • Median income: $61,262
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,890
    • Tax burden: 19.8%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,277
    • Tax burden: 3.4%
Montana welcome

Montana

  • Median income: $62,152
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,897
    • Tax burden: 20.6%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,292
    • Tax burden: 4.1%
Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

Nebraska

  • Median income: $66,653
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,011
    • Tax burden: 21.6%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,457
    • Tax burden: 4.2%

The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Clark County, Nevada, is an area managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of its National Landscape Conservation System.

Nevada

  • Median income: $67,165
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,131
    • Tax burden: 17.5%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,583
    • Tax burden: 0.0%
Autumn Morning in the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire near Keene.

New Hampshire

  • Median income: $85,002
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,614
    • Tax burden: 20.1%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $3,269
    • Tax burden: 0.0%
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Median income: $89,822
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,400
    • Tax burden: 24.6%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $3,316
    • Tax burden: 4.0%
Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

New Mexico

  • Median income: $55,222
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,717
    • Tax burden: 19.2%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,058
    • Tax burden: 3.1%
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Median income: $75,180
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,212
    • Tax burden: 23.5%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,756
    • Tax burden: 4.7%

North Carolina plate

North Carolina

  • Median income: $62,136
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,910
    • Tax burden: 20.1%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,304
    • Tax burden: 3.6%
Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

North Dakota

  • Median income: $67,510
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,134
    • Tax burden: 17.8%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,590
    • Tax burden: 0.2%
Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

Ohio

  • Median income: $61,937
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,952
    • Tax burden: 18.1%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,344
    • Tax burden:1.6%
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

  • Median income: $56,536
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,739
    • Tax burden: 20.0%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,090
    • Tax burden: 3.9%
Willamette river in sunny autumn day.

Oregon

  • Median income: $71,489
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,028
    • Tax burden: 26.2%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,530
    • Tax burden: 8.0%
An aerial shot of the cityscape of DuBois City in Pennsylvania during the sunrise.

Pennsylvania

  • Median income: $67,627
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,064
    • Tax burden: 20.7%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,521
    • Tax burden: 3.1%

Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

  • Median income: $76,775
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,296
    • Tax burden: 22.3%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,857
    • Tax burden: 3.2%
Map of South Carolina State.

South Carolina

  • Median income: $59,393
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,828
    • Tax burden: 20.0%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,201
    • Tax burden: 3.7%
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

South Dakota

  • Median income: $64,374
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,056
    • Tax burden: 17.0%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,476
    • Tax burden: 0.0%
Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

Tennessee

  • Median income: $59,641
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,919
    • Tax burden: 16.3%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,294
    • Tax burden: 0.0%

River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset.

Texas

  • Median income: $67,815
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,149
    • Tax burden: 17.6%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,608
    • Tax burden: 0.0%
Moab Utah 84532 Home Zillow

Utah

  • Median income: $81,555
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,376
    • Tax burden: 24.3%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,992
    • Tax burden: 4.6%
aerial-view-of-charming-small-town-stowe-in-vermont-picture-id1281919271

Vermont

  • Median income: $69,354
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,089
    • Tax burden: 21.7%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,566
    • Tax burden: 3.8%
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Virginia

  • Median income: $80,865
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,351
    • Tax burden: 24.4%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,959
    • Tax burden: 4.9%

A roadside welcome to Washington State sign in the rural Palouse area near Spokane, Washington, USA.

Washington

  • Median income: $84,401
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,598
    • Tax burden: 20.0%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $3,246
    • Tax burden: 0.0%
Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

West Virginia

  • Median income: $51,481
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $1,599
    • Tax burden: 19.3%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $1,912
    • Tax burden: 3.5%
The Madison, Wisconsin skyline showing buildings, green trees and Wisconsin State Capitol on a sunny day

Wisconsin

  • Median income: $67,262
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,039
    • Tax burden: 21.2%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,492
    • Tax burden: 3.7%
Welcome to Wyoming sign stock photo

Wyoming

  • Median income: $66,502
  • Average bi-weekly paycheck with federal income tax: $2,113
    • Tax burden: 17.4%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck without federal income tax: $2,558
    • Tax burden: 0.0%

Methodology: To generate the income tax for every state, GOBankingRates first found lower middle class median income based on 2023 American Community Survey median household figures. Income tax estimates were created by using an in-house calculator for a single taxpayer and using the standard deduction (with 2024 tax brackets). GOBankingRates found each state’s (1) total annual income taxes paid; (2) total income tax burden; (3) amount taken out of bi-weekly paycheck; and (4) bi-weekly paycheck amount. GOBankingRates then took these figures and removed the federal income taxes (including FICA) to see what lower-middle-class paychecks would look like by state without federal income taxes. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 15, 2025.

