How Ouster's REV8 BABA Compliance Boosts Its Long-Term Outlook

Ouster's OUST Rev8 digital lidar sensors have achieved Build America, Buy America (“BABA”) Act compliance, making them eligible for deployment in federally funded U.S. infrastructure projects. The milestone opens the door to opportunities across intelligent transportation systems, smart cities, transit networks, and tolling infrastructure, where domestic sourcing requirements are often a prerequisite for participation.

The certification also extends to Ouster's BlueCity traffic management platform, further expanding the company's addressable market. While the designation does not guarantee immediate contract wins, it removes a key procurement hurdle and positions Ouster to benefit from government-backed infrastructure spending. The latest development also strengthens the long-term investment case for Rev8, which has already been gaining traction across robotics, industrial automation, defense and autonomous driving applications.

Rev8 Is Building Momentum

Rev8 began shipping in early May 2026 and is already showing encouraging commercial momentum. Within weeks of its launch, the sensor secured customers across multiple industries, highlighting its versatility beyond a single end market.

Gecko Robotics is using Rev8 for industrial inspections, while FieldAI has adopted it to help robots navigate GPS-denied environments. Defense company ARGUS Interception is integrating the sensor into its counter-drone systems, and Fujifilm is collaborating with Ouster to incorporate its color science into Rev8, improving image quality without the need for separate cameras.

Rev8 has also qualified for NVIDIA's NVDA DRIVE Hyperion platform, placing Ouster within one of the industry's leading autonomous vehicle development ecosystems and potentially opening the door to future automotive opportunities. To support growing demand, Ouster recently expanded its manufacturing partnership with Benchmark Electronics BHE, giving it the capacity to produce more than 100,000 Rev8 sensors annually under a planned 10-year production program. Ouster has also signed a high-volume supply agreement with AIM Intelligent Machines, further validating the commercial demand for its digital lidar technology.

Taken together, these customer wins, technology partnerships and manufacturing investments suggest Rev8 is gaining momentum across robotics, industrial automation, defense, infrastructure and autonomous driving. The latest BABA compliance further strengthens this trajectory by expanding Rev8's addressable market and reinforcing its potential to become one of Ouster's most important long-term growth drivers.

OUST’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Ouster have surged nearly 177% year to date.

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From a valuation standpoint, OUST trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio above 14x, way ahead of the industry, and carries a Value Score of F.

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The consensus mark for Ouster’s 2026 and 2027 sales implies year-over-year growth of 32% and 40%, respectively. Losses are also expected to narrow this year and the next.

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The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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