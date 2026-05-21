How Oscar Health Is Reinventing Healthcare

Key Points

Oscar Health is an ACA insurer who leans into the individual plans it can provide.

The company's network is key to keeping costs low and creating an incentive to stay in the ecosystem.

10 stocks we like better than Oscar Health ›

How can Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR), a small insurer in the ACA market, upend the healthcare giants? I sat down with CEO Mark Bertolini to discuss Oscar's growth plans and how it's different from the traditional insurers. In this conversation, we cover how Oscar is playing the role of the underdog, why the network is a differentiator, and how technology plays a role in the consumer experience.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of May 21, 2026. The video was published on May 21, 2026.

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Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.