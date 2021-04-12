How Organizations Can Pivot COVID-19 Testing Investments

By Pouria Sanae, Co-Founder and CEO of ixlayer

In 2020, every organization made unexpected investments to keep their employees safe. From rapid antigen tests to infrared, contactless thermometers, businesses worldwide spent money outside of their business plans.

The result has been a period of unprecedented growth for companies focused on health, and many organizations, including my own, have seen the positive effects of an increased focus on telehealth at the enterprise level. Businesses either created internally or outsourced a new IT infrastructure to manage their employees’ testing results and make detailed records to keep their workforce safe.

As we turn out of the pandemic and reopen society, these investments do not have to be a lost cost. Large and small organizations can repurpose those investments to proactively meet a broader set of their employee’s needs through health testing.

Employer Healthcare Costs Stable, But For How Long?

For the first time since data became available in the 1960s, year to date healthcare spending has fallen - down 2% year over year. Additionally, a recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey shows an overall 4% rise in premiums for both individual and family coverage in 2020 - far better than the annual double-digit percentage increases from a decade ago. What appears to be good news on the surface could spell trouble down the road. Studies suggest preventive and routine screenings for issues like sexual health are less of a priority for patients and hospitals and labs have cancelled or postponed other work to accommodate demand for COVID-19.

COVID-19 Will Lead to Regular, Virtual Health Testing

The COVID-19 pandemic has kept everyone more in tune with their everyday health. As the government and other organizations raced to provide tests and vaccines, patients became used to their health needs being met in an on-demand, virtual environment. Complex tests that were previously only available in a lab setting are now delivered to your home. Patients can get results in as little as 15 minutes via text, email, or an app instead of waiting for a return trip to a doctor. Patients will want to keep this type of accessibility moving forward and will look to their employer to help cover costs and help facilitate. Looking ahead, employers can make changes related to access of care to include an expansion of telemedicine benefits.

Investment in Health IT Can Lead the Way

How can companies facilitate a wide-scale and varied healthcare program that supports telemedicine? Health IT has been on the rise for a decade, and that growth has accelerated due to the pandemic. Tech companies, both large and small, are integrating and forming partnerships every day to make a seamless and efficient process for the enterprise and the patient. On a positive note, most organizations already have everything they need to double down on health investments in 2021: employer-sponsored healthcare, an existing IT infrastructure, and employees willing to participate. A strategic partnership with a health tech company can handle the rest of the logistics. The best partner allows the organization to interface directly with its employees to help build trust in the process and eliminate any unnecessary communications.

2021 is poised to bring about change at every organizational level. Companies will grapple with the idea of permanent remote work, office space investment, and new norms around work behavior once we return to the office. The way we think about health benefits for employees will and should change. The more offerings that can be provided, the better employees will feel physically, emotionally, and mentally coming to work for their employer.

About the author:

Pouria Sanae is the Co-Founder and CEO of ixlayer. ixlayer currently has partnerships with the United States Coast Guard, Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, Stanford Health Care, and more. Pouria has founded two startups before in the field of data mining and e-commerce. He was also one of the early employees of Helix.com. As a Head of Product Partnerships, he was in charge of launching 16 companies and 22 genetic products on the Helix platform.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.