How Oracle's (ORCL) Cerner Buyout Could Affect its Ratings

A few days back, Oracle ORCL announced its intent to takeover Cerner Corporation CERN in an all-cash deal worth $28.3 billion or $95 per share. The proposed takeover could mark the biggest acquisition for Oracle.

Bloomberg reported that if Oracle amasses huge debt for this acquisition, then it faces the risk of seeing its investment-grade ratings downgraded by all three major U.S. rating graders — S&P Global Ratings, Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service. The ratings could fall near close to the junk level, added Bloomberg. Citing Bloomberg estimates, the report stated that Oracle has nearly a debt of $79 billion.

As of Nov 30, 2021, Oracle had cash & cash equivalents and marketable securities of $22.84 billion, while non-current notes payable and other borrowings stood at $73.43 billion. However, Oracle is confident about retaining an investment-grade credit rating.

Since the Cerner takeover announcement on Dec 20, shares of Oracle have dropped 2.1% and closed at $89.72 on Dec 23. In the past year, the company’s shares have gained 38.3% compared with industry’s growth of 37.1%.

The Cerner acquisition is expected to close in 2022, subject to regulatory, customary and other conditions.

Oracle Corporation Price and Consensus

Oracle Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oracle Corporation Quote

How Cerner Benefits Oracle

Oracle is eyeing the growth opportunity in the healthcare space with the Cerner takeover. The company noted that the sector was valued at $3.8 trillion in the United States alone in 2020.

According to a Mordor Intelligence report, the global healthcare cloud computing market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.1% between 2021 and 2026 and reach $52.3 billion.

Oracle is looking to combine its cloud offerings like Autonomous Database, Voice Digital Assistant user interface and low-code development tools with Cerner’s systems. The company will then migrate the systems to Oracle’s Gen2 Cloud, which will make the systems available all the time, thereby reducing downtime significantly.

Oracle is planning to utilize its “hands-free” voice assistant as the main user interface for Cerner’s clinical systems. This will save considerable time for the medical staff as opposed to typing.

Oracle is endeavouring to expand Cerner’s global footprint, following the buyout, which will eventually boost the tech giant’s top line.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.