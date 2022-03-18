How One Woman Is Reinventing Skincare Science For Chronic Skin Conditions

Jen Wan, Co-Founder and CMO of Soteri Skin, is developing an innovative skincare treatment for eczema and other chronic skin conditions.

While navigating through her own struggles with psoriasis, Jen teamed up with her Co-Founder, Rafal, whose wife and daughter suffered from eczema. Together, they embarked on a journey to find solutions for the chronic conditions that impact the lives of those with sensitive skin. As a result, Soteri Skin was born, offering products that provide relief and leave users happy and glowing.

We asked Jen about what sets Soteri Skin apart from other brands, how her past experiences influenced the launch of her own brand, and how she navigates self-doubt and obstacles throughout her entrepreneurial journey.

Q: What makes Soteri Skin different from others?

A: For my Co-Founder and myself, chronic skin conditions are deeply personal. I struggle with psoriasis, and my Co-Founder’s wife and young daughter struggle with eczema. Like others who suffer from chronic skin conditions, we know the pain of trying every remedy we could get our hands on with no relief.

With a Ph.D. in biomedical sciences and chemistry from Harvard Medical School, my Co-Founder, Rafal, was already on a quest to find a solution. Meanwhile, I had years of startup marketing experience behind me and had just graduated with my MBA from Cornell. When Rafal and I met, we realized that we could build something that would have a genuinely positive impact on the lives of those suffering with chronic skin conditions.

Unlike other products that only temporarily relieve the symptoms of chronic skin conditions like eczema, Soteri products correct the skin surface environment for more than 12 hours per application to help skin naturally retain moisture and repel irritants, breaking the cycle of irritation before it starts.

Q: Have you ever felt like you’re “different”? If yes, in what ways has this contributed to your journey as an entrepreneur?

A: I definitely felt different growing up. English was not my first language, and I struggled to communicate with American classmates early on. I was one of the only Asian students in my community. I still remember getting bullied for my looks and lunches, which were “too foreign” for other kids to understand. I also experienced chronic pain from a bone condition. High school is already a weird time in a teenager’s life, and I spent many of those years having multiple surgeries, self-conscious about my scars, and on crutches. It was lonely at first, but it made me more compassionate toward other “outsiders” and more confident about creating my own path, even if it’s the road less taken or is seen as less stable or predictable.

I still remember how impactful it was to see Lucy Liu in Charlie’s Angels. Lucy was one of the first Asian American women I had seen in mainstream media. She was gorgeous and “cool”—I was mesmerized! Since then, I was very aware of the power of the media to shape our perceptions of what is “cool” and accepted. Now, as a marketing professional, I believe skincare has an opportunity and responsibility to showcase diverse beauty. People are shaped by the media, and it would have been so important for me in the past to have seen people who look like me and had scars like me represented in the media. This opportunity is one of the things that makes me especially passionate about launching my own skincare brand—making a difference for others by celebrating diverse beauty, wrinkles, scars, and all.

Q: What’s the biggest misconception that others have around entrepreneurship?

A: I’ve been connecting with many entrepreneurs who are much more accomplished than myself, and have been finding that no one is as perfect as their Linkedin picture makes them look. They struggle with challenges of their own and make mistakes. I used to think successful entrepreneurs were people who got everything right. Rather, even the founders of the most successful companies make mistakes—sometimes huge mistakes. It’s just a matter of learning from your mistakes so you can make the right decisions 51 percent of the time. It’s about grit, not perfection. I’ve been trying to be gentler with myself, and let myself make and celebrate mistakes.

Q: Have you struggled with self doubt as an entrepreneur? How do you navigate this?

A: All the time; especially early in my journey, when I could tell that many people wished me well, but didn’t believe I could do it. Looking for outside validation while having nothing to show for it was hard, and I didn’t even know if I could believe in myself. I wish I could say I have a trick for overcoming that self doubt. However, to all the fellow entrepreneurs out there, if it makes your heart sing, even if you don’t believe in yourself yet, keep at it. We overestimate what we can do in a year, and underestimate what we can do in five or ten years.

Q: Have you felt like giving up? What made you persist?

A: Giving up would probably be easier. I feel like every other day I’m throwing my hands up and wondering how X or Y situation could possibly be happening. What keeps me going is my belief in my potential to make a difference. While I can’t cure eczema, I truly believe in our brand’s capability to help people live life unhindered by their eczema—boldly, and with joy. I also see other skincare brands’ opportunity to represent diverse beauty and skin, and feel a responsibility to pay it forward to future generations through my platform as a skincare founder.

Q: We dare you to brag. What achievements are you most proud of?

A: I’m guilty of being the type of person who often forgets to celebrate achievements because I’m already looking to the next goal. However, the first thank-you emails I received after founding Soteri Skin will forever hold a special place in my heart. Suddenly, it wasn’t about meeting another numerical goal or objective. It was about the real impact my work had made in someone’s life; someone who had been at her wit’s end dealing with her skin feeling optimistic and joyful because of something I made. It may sound a bit silly, but I actually keep a little PowerPoint file with some of the nice comments I have received, so I can look at it on days when I’m feeling discouraged.

Q: What have you learned about building a team and a support network around yourself?

A: When I was younger, I thought I could do everything myself. However, I’ve found that as I move up, the problems get bigger, to the point that no one should face them on their own. Work is important, but we are humans first.

Q: What’s next for you and your company?

A: As a society, we don’t talk about our skin conditions much. But ever since I started Soteri Skin, I’ve been finding that everyone knows someone who is struggling with a chronic skin condition. Once I got the conversation going, people open up to me about how these conditions impact them on a daily basis, keeping them from going out or wearing short sleeves, for example. This was a surprise to me, and just goes to show how good people have gotten at hiding a condition that causes daily distress.

Recently, we received our first check from Y Combinator, and we are so excited to use this momentum to move our business forward. We have some new product lines planned—keep an eye out for these launches!

