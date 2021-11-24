How One Woman Is Redefining the Skincare Industry Through Inclusive Beauty Products

Far Momin

Far Momin, founder of She Plants Love, is building an organic plant-based artisan skincare line rooted in self-love and inclusive beauty.

Far struggled with hypersensitive skin throughout her life and spent countless hours and money at the dermatologist, but was never able to find beauty products in the market that worked on her skin type and complexion. Her wake up call? Realizing she had cakey makeup on her face during a date with her now husband. She Plants Love was born out of Far’s determination to find a solution that would work for her skin.

We asked Far about the founding story of She Plants Love, how her experiences shaped her journey as a founder, and how she’s navigated self doubt as an entrepreneur.

Q: Tell us the story behind the founding of She Plants Love: How and why did you start working on your company?

A: My skincare business emerged from a need to correct my own skin sensitivities. In 2016, my then-boyfriend, now-husband called me out while on a date because my makeup looked ashy on my skin. I had finally had enough of the struggle and was on a quest to find solutions. My discovery of plant-based skincare gave me the confidence I was searching for, and I was hooked enough to want to share it with the world through She Plants Love.

Q: What makes She Plants Love different from other companies?

A: She Plants Love stands out from the crowded clean beauty space through its formulation and inclusive voice. All of our ingredients are source-certified organic. Our whipped hero body butters are some of the best in the category, with a unique airy texture and non-greasy, long-lasting moisture.

Inclusivity is also a significant differentiator for us. As a Bangladeshi-American who felt left out of the beauty space for decades, I've made it a point to celebrate inclusivity through approachable price points and offering. We believe luxury artisan skincare should be attainable.

Q: In what ways has your upbringing or past experiences contributed to how you operate as an entrepreneur?

A: Due to my struggle with hyperpigmentation and sensitive skin, I want to help people harness the power of plant-based ingredients as I have so that everyone can feel confident in their own skin. Also my experiences growing up have shaped how I show up in the world as an empathetic, inclusive human being and leader.

Q: Did you always know that you wanted to be an entrepreneur?

A: No. Perhaps if I knew, I would've gotten a headstart in my 20s. However, I have always been creative. I gravitated toward crafts, art, dance, and music my whole life. I worked at Sony Music before venturing out on my own, so I knew that I loved creative work, but I didn't know that it would lead me to start my own business.

Q: What's one thing you wish you had known before starting your company?

A: Back when I was mainly doing in-person markets, I wish I had known what it really takes to scale a consumer packaged goods business. Product-based companies, especially in the beauty industry, are capital intensive. So it can be a good idea to partner up with someone who can help finance your business or grow it as a side hustle until it's profitable.

Q: What's the biggest misconception that others have around entrepreneurship?

A: Being an entrepreneur looks a lot more glamorous than it actually is. Even though you own your time and make your own schedule, you have to work for every dollar you make. Entrepreneurs are incredibly scrappy people who usually wear several hats and juggle many priorities in life, yet also manage to play alongside large companies.

Q: Have you struggled with self doubt as an entrepreneur? How do you navigate this?

A: It's so easy to get into comparison mode, especially with social media. I have plenty of moments of self-doubt and wonder how I'll ever achieve similar heights as my competitors. In those moments, I remind myself that I'm on my own journey and that I'm the only one who gets to define what success looks like for me. My customers are also a testament to my work. Their response and support helps me navigate as a self-funded small business owner in a crowded market.

Q: What's next for you and She Plants Love?

A: I will continue to grow She Plants Love strategically, focused on direct-to-consumer efforts and community building.

Personally, I launched Coastal Gardenscapes over the fall, and I hope to build this out next year as a full-service kitchen garden business serving local communities in Southern New England.

Far is a member of Dreamers & Doers, a private collective that amplifies the entrepreneurial pursuits of extraordinary women through thought leadership opportunities, authentic connection, and access. Learn more about Dreamers & Doers and subscribe to their monthly The Digest for top entrepreneurial and career resources.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.