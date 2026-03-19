How Oklo's Nuclear Model Boosts Stability Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Oklo Inc.’s OKLO nuclear energy model positions the company as a stable and resilient player amid rising geopolitical tensions. Disruptions such as the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz — chokepoint for roughly 20% of the world’s petroleum and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade — highlight the vulnerability of fossil fuel-dependent energy systems. As commodity prices surge during conflicts, natural gas-based power generation becomes increasingly volatile, directly impacting electricity costs.

In contrast, Oklo operates on a fundamentally different cost structure. While nuclear projects require higher upfront investment, their ongoing fuel costs are minimal and far less exposed toglobal marketfluctuations. This allows Oklo to deliver more predictable and stable energy pricing, even during geopolitical instability.

The company’s strategic progress further strengthens its position. Recent regulatory approvals, including licenses from U.S. authorities for isotope handling and reactor development, are paving the way for initial commercial sales. Its advancements in fuel recycling, reactor design and isotope production diversify its capabilities and revenue potential. Additionally, partnerships with Centrus Energy to support nuclear fuel supply chains enhance long-term operational security.

Globally, nuclear energy is gaining renewed attention as countries seek reliable and secure power sources. With increasing commitments to expand nuclear capacity, Oklo stands to benefit from this structural shift.

Ultimately, as geopolitical risks disrupt traditional energy markets, Oklo’s nuclear approach offers a compelling solution — ensuring energy security, stabilizing electricity prices and reinforcing grid resilience in an uncertain world.

Other Nuclear Players Benefiting From the Nuclear Energy Model

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. NNE is a technology-focused firm aiming to build a commercially driven presence across portable microreactors, nuclear fuel fabrication and transport, and industry consulting. NNE recently reported progress in developing a proprietary transportation solution for High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium, utilizing its exclusively licensed fuel transport basket design. This initiative aligns with NNE’s broader strategy to create vertically integrated capabilities across the nuclear supply chain, strengthening operational resilience and positioning the company to better withstand geopolitical uncertainties.

NuScale Power Corporation SMR specializes in advanced small modular reactor technology designed to deliver clean, scalable power for data centers and AI applications, independent of traditional grids. The company holds a distinct advantage in the SMR market as the only U.S. player with multiple Nuclear Regulatory Commission-approved designs, overcoming a key regulatory barrier. This positions NuScale to accelerate commercialization while offering a reliable pathway to navigate ongoing uncertainties in the global energy landscape.

The Zacks Rundown on OKLO

Shares of Oklo have soared more than 104% over the past year, breezing past the industry's growth of 53.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OKLO’s 2026 earnings is pegged at a loss of 65 cents per share, indicating a 9.7% year-over-year improvement.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OKLO’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Oklo Inc. (OKLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.