How OKLO is Positioning Itself in the Emerging Nuclear Energy Market

Oklo Inc. OKLO is developing a new kind of nuclear power plant called the Aurora powerhouse. Investors should understand that, unlike other companies in the same field, it's not just a test project, but a proven technology that has performed successfully. There are two reactors – the Fast Flux Test Facility (FFTF) and the Experimental Breeder Reactor-II (EBR-II) – on which the design is based, and they operated together for more than three decades at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory.

Most importantly, these government-run programs accumulated more than 400 reactor-years of operational experience. In contrast, other players are still far from achieving commercial viability, as they have mainly focused on building demonstration plants. Notably, the U.S. Department of Defense has already chosen Oklo to construct an Aurora power plant at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska, providing power for critical national security infrastructure.

Therefore, Oklo will provide clean and reliable energy once its first Aurora plant becomes operational between late 2027 and early 2028. So, by skipping the demonstration phase, Oklo has positioned itself well ahead of other players in the emerging nuclear energy market.

How TLN & CEG are Scaling Up Nuclear

Talen Energy Corporation’s TLN major partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) is worth highlighting. TLN is generating revenues while supplying electricity directly to AWS data centers located at its Susquehanna nuclear plant site.

To capitalize on the mounting demand for power from AI and cloud computing, Constellation Energy Corporation CEG is expanding its nuclear offerings. Thus, the nuclear fleet of CEG is well-positioned as a stable, long-term solution for hyperscale data centers.

OKLO’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of OKLO surged 615.7% over the past year, outpacing the 52.9% gain of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, OKLO trades at a price-to-book value (P/BV) of 32.33X. This is above the broader industry average of 5.66X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OKLO’s 2025 bottom line hasn’t been revised over the past seven days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

OKLO stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Talen Energy Corporation (TLN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oklo Inc. (OKLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.