How Oceaneering Balances Offshore Growth With Defense Expansion Today

Oceaneering International, Inc. OII is no longer a pure offshore energy story, even though offshore markets remain its largest economic driver. The company combines subsea robotics, engineered products, project services, digital integrity tools and government-focused technology.

Over the last one year, Oceaneering International delivered the strongest share price performance, rising approximately 127.7%, compared with SLB SLB, which gained about 43.3%, and Baker Hughes Company BKR, which increased about 29.9%, highlighting OII’s stronger market momentum during the period.

Oceaneering’s Share Price Growth Over the Last One Year



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

That mix gives Oceaneering more than one route to growth. It also helps cushion cyclicality, while leaving investors exposed to offshore capital spending, project timing and execution risk.

Oceaneering’s Five-Segment Business Mix

Subsea Robotics combines remotely operated vehicles, survey work and tooling. Manufactured Products supplies energy products such as distribution and connection systems, along with mobile robotics for industrial uses.

Offshore Projects Group supports subsea completions, construction, intervention, inspection, maintenance and repair. Integrity Management and Digital Solutions uses software, analytics and services for asset programs, while Aerospace and Defense Technologies serves defense, government space and commercial space customers.



Image Source: Oceaneering International, Inc.

OII’s Offshore Energy Growth Drivers

Offshore momentum remains central to the investment case. OII serves every phase of the offshore oilfield lifecycle, from exploration to decommissioning, with revenue streams tied to ROV services, tooling, survey, subsea hardware, umbilicals and vessel-based work.

Recent demand signals are constructive. Management cited contract awards and extensions, including a Brazil ROV services award that improves demand visibility, and expects higher third-quarter revenues and operating income in Subsea Robotics and Offshore Projects Group.

Oceaneering’s Defense and Aerospace Expansion

Aerospace and Defense Technologies adds exposure that is less directly tied to exploration and production spending. The segment focuses on defense subsea technologies, marine services and space systems, including work with U.S. government, Navy, international defense and space customers.

In the second quarter, Oceaneering secured awards in subsea robotics, submarine rescue, submarine maintenance and installation services. A Defense Innovation Unit contract tied to an extra-large unmanned underwater vehicle and recognition from Lockheed Martin for Artemis program work point to expanding government opportunities.

OII’s Technology Investment Strategy

Technology investment supports both sides of Oceaneering’s portfolio. The company has highlighted the Momentum ROV platform, the Freedom autonomous vehicle and the upgraded Ocean Intervention II vessel as part of its push into robotics, automation and higher-value subsea services.

Ocean Intervention II entered service after significant upgrades in 2025 and is expected to remain utilized through most of the rest of 2026. Planned simultaneous operations should allow multiple survey activities from the vessel, improving efficiency for customers.

Oceaneering’s Key Operating Risks

The offshore cycle still matters. A decline in commodity prices or customer capital spending could delay offshore developments, weaken equipment demand and lower utilization across core operations.

Risks are not limited to energy demand. IMDS remained weak due to lower West Africa activity and Middle East-related cost pressure, while Manufactured Products had backlog of $445 million at June 30, 2026, down from $516 million a year earlier, and a trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio of 0.88.

OII’s Hold Signal and Mixed Style Scores

The bottom line is balanced. Oceaneering is executing better across most segments, benefiting from offshore activity and building a larger government and space platform, but the stock still carries cyclical and project-driven risk.

OII currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), with a Value Score of C, Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of D and VGM Score of C. That combination does not point to a clear near-term edge across value, growth or momentum. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In the broader offshore services landscape, SLB is a useful comparison because its OneSubsea business also serves subsea development and intervention markets. Baker Hughesoffers another benchmark through its subsea production systems and offshore technology exposure.

For OII, diversification is a real strength, but not a clean buy signal by itself. The current rank and mixed scores support a measured view in which improving execution and defense expansion are offset by valuation, offshore cyclicality and limited near-term momentum support.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.