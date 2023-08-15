How Nomiki Petrolla Is Empowering Women through Software Startups and Exceptional User Experiences

Nomiki Petrolla, Founder of Nomiki Petrolla, LLC, is well-versed in software startups and crafting exceptional user experiences through product, design, and strategy.

While working her dream job right out of college, Nomiki formed her LLC as a way to continually challenge herself and gain diverse experiences in various tech sectors. Despite her personal and professional growth, Nomiki felt she needed a change that would push her boundaries even further and made the decision to leave her job and venture out on her own. Now, she works with startups, lending her expertise in design, management, and strategy while enjoying the flexibility necessary to balance her work and family life—a true dream job that combines her passion with the ability to be there for her children.

We asked Nomiki about the founding story behind Nomiki Petrolla, LLC, what she would tell her younger self if she were to start her entrepreneurial journey all over again, and what’s next for her and her company.

Q: Tell us the story behind your company’s founding. How and why did you start working on Nomiki Petrolla, LLC?

A: About a decade ago, I formed my LLC right after landing my dream job fresh out of college. Back then, I was absolutely enamored with the software industry and the lightning-fast pace of product development. I was a kid in a candy shop, soaking in every learning possible from my peers and managers. So, starting a side hustle was my way of staying ahead of the curve, learning outside of my job, and getting more experience in different tech industries.



Since then, I've grown so much both personally and professionally, but continued to feel I wasn’t challenging myself enough. In November, my husband and I went through a traumatic event with our youngest daughter that gave me a new perspective on life. It was a wake-up call for me that prompted me to put in my notice and go out on my own. Now, I work with startups that are building the next generation of software in a design, management, and strategic capacity but with the flexibility I need to be with my kids. It’s truly a dream job for me.

Q: What are some of the most meaningful impacts Nomiki Petrolla, LLC has had so far?

A: I've worked in various tech sectors and created a wide range of products that span from e-commerce to food services and even machine learning software. Each experience has taught me so much, but the ones that are most impactful to me are driven by a deeper mission. The two that stand out the most fall under FemTech. These two products have shifted my outlook on software and its ability to make a profound impact on women's lives. With these opportunities, I've had the chance to create solutions that simplify breastfeeding for women and enhance their hormonal health.

Honestly, if you had asked me before I had kids whether these areas would become my passion, I probably wouldn't have thought so. But it is because of my children that I even came to have these opportunities.

Q: In what ways has your upbringing or past experiences contributed to how you operate as an entrepreneur?

A: I owe a lot of my entrepreneurial spirit and ability to get sh*t done to my parents. Both of them are entrepreneurs and have instilled in me an insane work ethic. It's remarkable to think that my mother started her own business while raising five kids. We often jokingly refer to ourselves as workaholics, but really, we just love solving problems and find fulfillment in building something of our own.

Honestly, I don't think I would have developed this growth mindset if it weren't for the example set by my parents. They raised us well, worked hard, and still found ways to enjoy life. I hope I can provide the same guidance to my little ones and watch them build something of their own one day.

Q: What’s been the hardest and most rewarding part of your entrepreneurial journey?

A: For me the hardest and most rewarding are one in the same vein: it comes down to pushing my boundaries and learning new things to solve big problems. Doing that is really hard and uncomfortable but it’s also the most amazing feeling when you accomplish it. My clients, who are usually founders, trust me to get things done. I might not always know how to get it done, but I do my diligence and figure it out every time. So while it’s hard, it’s also awesome.

Q: Have you struggled with self doubt as an entrepreneur? How do you navigate this?

A: Honestly, no. I don’t let myself meddle in self-doubt. Have I had nervous thoughts? Sure. But whenever I get any feeling like that, I push it out just as quick and focus on what I can control. Ultimately, it’s on us as entrepreneurs to be accountable for our successes and failures. It’s why it’s so great though—we have complete control over how far we push ourselves and what we can achieve.

Q: Have you discovered any underappreciated leadership traits or misconceptions around leadership?

A: I’ve learned that humble people make great leaders and that trusting the people you work with is what will allow you to move mountains. In software, we’re all a collaborative network. Individual contributors don’t exist when building. Once you lean into that, you’re setting you and your team up for success.

Q: What would you tell your younger self if you were to start your entrepreneurial journey all over again?

A: You’ll know when it’s time to go all in. I think having a side hustle on top of a 9-to-5 for so many years compounded my learning pace and by the time this was an option for our family, it just made sense. I actually believe that if I did this earlier in my career, I wouldn’t enjoy it as much. But my perspective on life and how we make decisions is so drastically different than if I did this in my 20s. Be patient and when the timing is right, you’ll know.

Q: What’s next for you and Nomiki Petrolla, LLC?

A: 2023 is a big year for me, my family, and my work. I’m excited to launch some big releases this year, spend more time with my four kids and husband, grow the teams and companies I work with, and focus on my new side hustle.



