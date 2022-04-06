How Nio’s Stock Will React to Recently Posted EV Deliveries

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Weeks after fearful investors dumped Nio (NYSE:NIO) amid a sell-off in Chinese stocks, NIO stock rebounded. It further strengthened its long-running growth story on Apr. 1. Nio posted strong first-quarter deliveries of 9,985 vehicles in March 2022, an increase of 37.6% year-over-year. In the first three months of 2022, Nio delivered 25,768 vehicles, 28.5% more than the year before. The electric vehicle (EV) supplier is a clean energy darling for China. Amid fears that the U.S. will delist Chinese firms and China’s crackdown on technology, clean energy companies are a bright spot. China is eager for the world to praise its commitment to the environment. This sets a long-term growth story for Nio.

On Mar. 28, 2022, Nio started its deliveries of the ET7. This model is a positive catalyst because of its technological leaps. For example, the ET7 has an extra-long range of 1,000 kilometers. Inside, customers enjoy a 12.8-inch AMOLED center display. Its inside assistant, NOMI, has four microphone arrays and a dedicated neural processing unit core. Nio added voiceprint recognition for extra security. Furthermore, NOMI localizes sound to maximize interactions without interruptions.

Markets are forward-looking. When the company introduces the 2022 Nio ES8, ES6, and EC6, investors will anticipate revenue growth accelerating. To maximize customer satisfaction, current Nio owners will enjoy a digital cockpit upgrade in late May 2022. Nio will also introduce the ES7, a new five-seater SUV. Speculators believe that Nio ES7 could replace the ES6. But since the ES6 is Nio’s most affordable mid-sized SUV, investors should dismiss that rumor. Besides, the company needs a wider product line to attract more customers and raise profit margins. In the fourth quarter of 2021, Nio posted a vehicle margin of 20.9%, up from 17.2% in 2020’s fourth quarter.

Investors will gain confidence in owning NIO stock from here. The company posted a nearly 38% year-over-year growth in monthly sales last month. It posted improving gross margins in the fourth quarter. Within a few quarters, the Chinese EV giant will reach break-even. From there, profits will expand, lifted by China’s demand for its 2022 models. Expect Nio shares to trend sharply higher as clean energy investors re-establish a buying position at sharply lower prices in the $20 to $22 range.

