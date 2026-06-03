How Nio Is Proving It's a Top Auto Stock Despite Brutal the Price War

Key Points

Nio's first-quarter results defied the brutal price war in China that has weighed on profitability.

Nio's delivery momentum continued in May with a 62% increase, compared to the prior year.

Despite more affordable sub-brands expanding and a price war, Nio's margins are improving.

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The Chinese automotive industry is complicated right now. Domestic automakers have been heavily subsidized by the government and have also worked diligently on cost control, supply chains, and the development of advanced electric vehicle (EV) technology. The long list of domestic automakers has created brutal competition and a price war that has weighed on the industry.

Meanwhile, as Chinese automakers scramble to export vehicles overseas to support business, Nio (NYSE: NIO) is bucking the trend by posting strong sales growth. Not only is Nio posting strong sales growth, unlike many of its competitors, but it's also doing another key thing to convince investors it's the smart play in a crowded Chinese auto industry.

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Continued momentum

After posting a strong first-quarter result that included an adjusted operating profit, Nio's momentum continued into May, with deliveries reaching 37,705 vehicles -- a 62% increase over the prior year. There's even near-term optimism about growth, considering Nio launched the ES9, its flagship executive SUV, with deliveries starting on May 28.

May was just the continuation of a strong 2026 for Nio, as the company has delivered 150,526 vehicles year to date through May, which was a similarly impressive 69% year-over-year gain. In comparison, China's sales of new-energy vehicles dropped by 17% through the first four months of 2026.

Navigating the price war

What's even more impressive than Nio's bucking the sales spiral in China is that it's navigated the brutal price war while still supporting its margins. There are two key things to look at during its recent first-quarter results.

First, consider that Nio's deliveries during the first quarter soared 98.3%, but its vehicle revenue reached $3.3 billion on the back of a nearly 130% increase from the prior year. That suggests it's not simply higher volume driving Nio's vehicle revenue, but rather strong pricing in the face of a brutal price war. That's impressive. Second is that Nio's vehicle margin checked in at 18.8% during the first quarter of 2026, compared with a much more modest 10.2% during the prior year.

Furthermore, while Nio's net loss substantially narrowed during the first quarter, compared with the prior year, China's two top EV makers show how devastating the price war can be for many competitors. In fact, BYD's net income spiraled 55% lower to 4.1 billion yuan, or roughly $605 million, during the quarter ended March 31, while Geely's net income fell 26% to 4.2 billion yuan, or roughly $619 million.

What it all means

Nio's first quarter and May sales results were impressive. Nio's vehicle margin has now improved quarter over quarter for four consecutive quarters, and its "other sales" margin reached 20.6%, a four-year high, thanks to improving scale, sales volume, cost discipline, and improved profitability. The fact that Nio achieved all of this amid a brutal price war that hit BYD and Geely earnings and profitability hard should have savvy investors putting Nio on their watch list as the company expands its more affordable sub-brands and continues to launch vehicles for its premium namesake brand.

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Daniel Miller has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BYD Company. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.