Markets
NKE

How Nike Is Positioning For a Big Comeback Beyond Coronavirus

Contributor
John Ballard The Motley Fool
Published

Shares of Nike (NYSE: NKE) have rebounded since the lows in March, currently up 5% year to date. At one point, the stock had lost more than a third of its value, but the reopening of stores and optimism about a comeback next year has investors feeling much better about Nike's business. 

While near-term pressures on the consumer will likely weigh on revenue growth, Nike is centering its business around digital channels to position for growth beyond the crisis.

Nike logo

Image source: Nike.

Digital sales are exploding 

Nike gained 25 million new members through its suite of apps and Nike.com during the last quarter. Half of those members came through Nike's activity apps, such as Nike Training Club and Nike Running Club. 

Nike's investment in these apps and its membership program has been about building a closer connection with the consumer, which paid off with e-commerce sales accelerating to 75% growth year over year in the fiscal fourth quarter.

"Consumers want modern, seamless experiences, online-to-offline, so we're accelerating our approach," CEO John Donahoe said during the fiscal fourth quarter conference call. 

After robust digital sales growth, which now comprises nearly a third of Nike's business, management sees owned and partner digital sales reaching half of total revenue in the foreseeable future. 

10 stocks we like better than Nike
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nike wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

 

John Ballard owns shares of Nike. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NKE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular