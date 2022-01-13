How Nics Asawasudsakorn Is Bringing Back Slow Fashion For Petite Women

Nics Asawasudsakorn, Founder of LOVANIE, is on a mission to create sustainable clothes that are kind to the planet and properly fit those who wear them.

While contemplating the negative impact the fashion industry largely has on the environment, Nics recalled a time in her childhood when her uncle would design custom clothes just for her. Paired with the realization there are limited eco-friendly clothing options for petite women, Nics decided to create LOVANIE to combat fast fashion and bring back made-to-order slow fashion, specifically for women 5’4” and under.

We asked Nics about how her experiences have shaped her entrepreneurial journey, how her definition of success has evolved throughout her life, and what exciting endeavors are in store for LOVANIE in 2022.

Q: Tell us the story behind your company’s founding: How and why did you start working on LOVANIE?

A: Like many women, I’ve always been passionate about fashion. A few years ago, I started a fashion blog and learned more about the negative impact that the fashion industry has on our environment. After more research and connecting with others in the community, I became particularly interested in sustainable fashion and knew that I wanted to be part of the change. In 2020, I decided to join an accelerator program to start my own sustainable fashion brand, LOVANIE. And after about a year, I was able to launch my first collection in May 2021.

Q: What problem does LOVANIE solve?

A: LOVANIE focuses on serving petite women who are 5’4” and under. The average height for women raised in the U.S. is 5’4”, but the standard women’s sizing in the fashion industry was designed to fit women between 5’5” and 5’8”. As a 5’2” woman myself, I understand the pain points and the struggles in finding clothing that fit petite women well. The options for petite women are even more limited if you are looking for eco-friendly and sustainable clothing. That’s why I decided to focus on serving this niche in the market.

Q: In what ways has your upbringing or past experiences contributed to how you operate as an entrepreneur?

A: Growing up in Thailand, I fondly remember my mom and I visiting my uncle who is a tailor and coming home with dresses that were designed and handmade specifically for us. With the rise of fast fashion, our society seems to have forgotten the charm of the slow fashion lifestyle and the artisanal craft that my family has experienced in the past. With LOVANIE, I wanted to recreate this slow fashion philosophy of thoughtful, romantic designs for the conscious women today. As an entrepreneur, I try to take the customers along the journey of creating these pieces as much as I can.

Q: What’s been the hardest and most rewarding part of your entrepreneurial journey?

A: Since I started LOVANIE in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, there have been lots of ups and downs. One of the most difficult things about running a product-based business is manufacturing, and managing logistics and inventory. There were raw materials and fabric shipping delays, and working with a local partner to make the pieces in a made-to-order model requires negotiations and constant communication. But the most rewarding part is seeing the clothes you designed being worn by real customers. One day, I was walking in a park in Seattle and randomly ran into a woman wearing a LOVANIE piece. It was a wonderful moment. That encounter felt pretty surreal for me!

Q: Have you felt like giving up? What made you persist?

A: Being in a creative industry, you can sometimes get into a creative rut, feel uninspired or get caught up in comparisons. When I feel this way, I usually go back and find the parts of the business that I enjoy the most, which is to create. So I’d find time to sew and design new items. Those activities re-energize me and can bring back the passion that I have for LOVANIE again.

Q: Has your definition of success evolved throughout your journey as a founder?

A: It can be easy to define the success of your business through metrics like revenues or number of followers, as those numbers can be more salient and measurable. While those are important, I’ve grown to value the connections I’ve made along the way in the sustainable fashion community and the relationships I’ve developed with my customers. I also now place more importance in slow and steady growth over time. Having a business doing something that you love is also an indicator of success.

Q: What would you tell your younger self if you were to start your entrepreneurial journey all over again?

A: When I was younger, I didn’t really expect that I would become an entrepreneur and start my own business. I’d described myself as being generally risk-averse. I’d tell my younger self that there is no linear path in life and you will always have a choice to pivot or change. Today, I am choosing to invest time and energy into turning my hobby and interests into a business, but I’m also constantly evolving the way LOVANIE operates. You don’t have full control over how it will turn out but the joy is in learning to adapt and problem solve along the way.

Q: What’s next for you and LOVANIE?

A: I’m really excited for what’s coming up for LOVANIE this year. Based on customer feedback, I’m planning to expand the size range of the line to be more inclusive and offer both petite and regular sizing. Additionally, I’d like to explore offering digital products such as sewing patterns to get the sewing community more involved with the brand.

Nics is a member of Dreamers & Doers, a private collective that amplifies the entrepreneurial pursuits of extraordinary women through thought leadership opportunities, authentic connection, and access. Learn more about Dreamers & Doers and subscribe to their monthly The Digest for top entrepreneurial and career resources.

