How Newell's Q2 Beat and Higher Guidance Could Drive the Next Move

Newell Brands Inc. NWL delivered a second-quarter earnings beat as sales returned to growth and productivity helped offset rising external costs. The result offered a clearer sign that the company’s multiyear turnaround is beginning to gain traction.



Higher full-year guidance adds support to the outlook, but the next move in the stock will depend on whether Newell can sustain growth after tariff recoveries boosted reported results and while inflation remains elevated.

Newell’s Q2 Beat Shows Broader Operating Progress

Second-quarter net sales increased 3% year over year to $1.99 billion, above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97 billion. Core sales rose 2.3%, marking the first year-over-year growth in both net and core sales in more than four years. Five of the company’s six business units generated core sales growth, while the U.S. business advanced about 5%.



Normalized earnings were 42 cents per share, up from 24 cents a year earlier and above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents. Results included 17 cents per share from recoveries tied to tariffs expensed in 2025 and another 4 cents from first-quarter 2026 tariff recoveries. Even after excluding both benefits, earnings would have exceeded the high end of management’s original quarterly guidance.



The operating improvement was not limited to one product line. Learning & Development posted 4.9% core sales growth, supported by Baby and Writing. Outdoor & Recreation returned to growth, while Kitchen and Home Fragrance also improved. Mid-single-digit growth in U.S. distribution points and better point-of-sale trends suggest that innovation and retail execution are supporting demand.

Higher Guidance Raises the Bar for the Second Half

Newell now expects 2026 net sales growth of 1-2% and core sales ranging from flat to up 1%. Normalized operating margin guidance increased to 10-10.4% from 8.6-9.2%, while normalized earnings guidance rose to 73-77 cents per share from 56-60 cents.



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For the third quarter, management projects net and core sales growth of 2-3%, normalized operating margin of 9.5-10.2% and normalized earnings of 18-20 cents per share. Delivering that outlook would show that the second-quarter improvement can continue beyond the initial return to growth.



Helen of Troy Limited HELE offers a useful comparison within branded consumer products. Its fiscal first-quarter 2027 sales increased, but adjusted earnings declined, showing how cost pressure and mix can limit the benefit of revenue growth. The Clorox Company CLX has also been working through inventory-related sales pressure, underscoring the uneven backdrop for household-products companies.

What Could Shape NWL’s Next Move?

The next catalyst is likely to be evidence that distribution gains, innovation and productivity can offset softer categories and higher costs. Newell expects nearly $200 million of inflation and a $127 million net tariff headwind in 2026, excluding refunds. Management is relying on productivity, restructuring and targeted pricing rather than broad price increases.



Cash generation and leverage will also matter. The company raised its operating cash flow outlook to around $400 million and expects year-end net leverage to fall comfortably below 4.5X from 4.8X at the end of the second quarter. However, the cash forecast assumes substantially all tariff recoveries are collected before year-end.

Newell Brands Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Newell Brands Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Newell Brands Inc. Quote

The bottom line is that the earnings beat and higher guidance strengthen Newell’s turnaround case, but investors will need confirmation that sales growth and margin improvement are durable. The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating favorable near-term earnings estimate revision trends. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Newell also has a Value Score of A, Growth Score of B and VGM Score of A, supporting its value and blended investment characteristics. Its Momentum Score of F is the main counterweight, suggesting that the stock’s recent gains have not yet produced a favorable momentum profile. That mix supports a constructive but measured view of the next move.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.