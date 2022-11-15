How New Investors Are Handling Their First Bear Market

Stocktwits Senior Writer Tom Bruni talks about the challenges new investors are facing in the markets and economy, and how they are responding to them. Bruni also shares some of the strategies and investment products new investors are gravitating towards amid a bear market, and how they are using this unique time to take “back the power over their money and their future."

There’s been a rise of a new generation of investors in the last couple of years. What are some of the new challenges these investors are facing today?

Investors today face many of the same challenges of the past. Throughout history, the world has seen economic downturns, rising rate environments and “black swan” events such as pandemics. However, today, the defining difference is how they experience these challenges.

What’s unique is how interconnected global markets are, how quickly information spreads and how rapidly financial markets react to new information. In addition, access to financial markets has primarily been democratized. So, while it's an opportunity for retail investors to have the same information as Wall Street, it is also a challenge. As a result, it can be difficult for new investors to know where to start, what information is relevant and how to apply it.

When was the last time we saw similar challenges?

Many believe the current macroeconomic environment resembles the 1970s or the post-WWII 1940s. Others point to the Covid-19 pandemic as the most recent, similar challenge for investors. The specific analogy we choose is not what’s most important; what is important is to note how noisy the current macroeconomic environment is.

Every day, there are headlines about inflation, global supply chain issues and global central banks tightening policies. It’s a lot to digest and how this will all play out is still uncertain, but these headlines aren’t going away, so retail investors must develop a plan to approach the markets. Having a written strategy in place can help investors stick to what they know best and avoid the pitfall of attempting to become an expert in everything, triggering missteps in the market.

One advantage investors have today is access to historical data and information at their fingertips. With only a few clicks, investors can arm themselves with the necessary context to approach the current market.

How are these investors and traders handling their first bear market and other challenges in the markets?

There has been a broad spectrum of responses. On one extreme, some have become apathetic to the markets, choosing to avoid looking at their accounts entirely. Conversely, some have increased their market participation, working hard to try and “win” back their losses. Although neither of these approaches is ideal, many new market participants fall between these two extremes. Those who view investing as a lifelong activity are using this as an opportunity to learn how they can potentially approach future economic cycles.

Regardless of where new investors fall on the spectrum, for many, this is the first real test of their risk appetite. Often investors must experience a prolonged period of losses before they can honestly assess their genuine risk tolerance. For newer participants, this bear market is providing them with an experience vital to crafting a strategy and approach for the long term.

What are some of the strategies they are using and what investment products are they gravitating towards?

In a bear market, certain investment products like inverse ETFs have become more popular. If the market is trending lower, investors may add these new strategies to their toolbelt to take advantage of the downturn or attempt to protect their investments.

Options have also become popular tools among retail investors because of their flexibility. They allow investors to hedge their portfolios, define their risk when betting on further downside and use strategies like selling cash-secured puts or covered calls to reduce their cost basis in stocks they want to own long term.

Today, we are also seeing greater use of obscure ETFs to provide exposure to market areas that are doing well. For example, commodities have been a bright spot. The difference this time is that retail is not only using the most popular ETFs like $USO (oil) or $GLD (gold). Instead, they’ve ventured into less liquid ETF products like $WEAT or $UUP to access assets such as wheat or the U.S. Dollar Index, typically reserved for investors who trade the futures markets.

Is there anything unique about how this new generation of investors are dealing with current market and economic challenges?

The most unique aspect of this new generation of investors is how they approach learning and collaboration. While access to financial markets has exploded over the last decade, the community and collaboration aspect has only recently caught up. Importantly, social media has become a vital tool in onboarding a new generation of market participants.

Investors of all kinds are collaborating on social platforms to help each other improve. They recognize that they are all on a similar wealth-building journey and that investing doesn’t have to be a zero-sum game.

Rather than taking the journey alone or handing their funds to a professional, they opt to form communities where they can share strategies, debate investments, and educate each other. In a sense, investors are taking back the power over their money and their future.

