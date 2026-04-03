How the New $24,500 401(k) Limit in 2026 Could Change Your Retirement Timeline

Key Points

Adults under 50 can save up to $24,500 in their 401(k) in 2026.

Maxing out your 401(k) could help you reach your savings goal much faster.

Most people can't afford to do that, and that's OK.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

If retirement were simply a matter of desire, today would be many people's last day on the job. Unfortunately for them, it's not that simple. You have to save a lot of money to retire comfortably these days, especially if you expect to retire early or live a long time.

Your savings rate is your biggest constraint when it comes to your retirement timeline. But retirement account rules also matter. With 401(k) annual contribution limits now jumping to $24,500, those who can afford to take advantage of all these accounts offer may reach retirement a lot sooner than expected.

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How maxing out your 401(k) can affect your retirement timeline

A $24,500 401(k) contribution is pretty substantial. That amount of money is already enough to cover several months of living expenses for most people. But when you invest that money, it becomes even more valuable.

Say you're 40 and you haven't saved anything for retirement yet. If you max out your 401(k) this year, by the time you're 65, that $24,500 will have grown to more than $265,000, assuming a 10% average annual return. This doesn't count any employer match you received for stashing money in your 401(k).

Obviously, that's still not enough for most people to retire on, but it's a great start. A few years of maxing out your 401(k) can put you in a really good position, even if you got a late start on savings. And if you've been saving regularly, stashing $24,500 in your 401(k) each year could help you reach your goal much faster.

The $24,500 contribution limit won't change things for most people

The higher 401(k) contribution limit is a huge benefit for those who can take advantage of it. But the reality is that most people can't afford to give up $24,500 of their yearly income today. They need that money to cover their bills and to save for more immediate goals. For these people, the higher contribution limit doesn't change anything.

The good news is, it's possible to retire without ever maxing out your 401(k). It'll take longer to reach your savings goal, and you'll have to be more consistent about savings than someone who can afford to divert tens of thousands of dollars to retirement each year. But it's doable.

If you're 25 and save $400 per month, you could still have more than $2.1 million by the time you're 65 with a 10% average annual return. Even if your investments don't do that well or you have to stop making contributions for a short amount of time, you still have a good shot at retiring comfortably.

Rather than trying to max out your 401(k), figure out how much you can comfortably afford to save and start there. Then, if you get a raise or find extra cash in your budget, you can consider increasing your contribution rate later.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

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