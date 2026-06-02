How Navitas Semiconductor's GaN and SiC Power AI Grid Buildout

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation NVTS is repositioning around the power backbone that sits behind artificial intelligence (AI) compute. The company is leaning into wide-bandgap technologies to raise efficiency and power density as data centers scale and the supporting electricity infrastructure gets upgraded.

The shift is still early, but management is framing a longer runway across both the server rack and the grid that feeds it. That sets up a story built on product scope, shipment scale and ecosystem access, alongside real execution and profitability risks.

NVTS Is Recasting Itself as AI Power Infrastructure

Navitas’ “Navitas 2.0” strategy is a clear pivot away from consumer charging toward four higher-power markets: AI data centers, energy and grid infrastructure, performance computing and industrial electrification.

Management says these high-power markets now represent the majority of sales. In the first quarter of 2026, revenue rose 18% sequentially to $8.6 million, driven primarily by high-power demand, and the company is calling for continued sequential growth through the rest of 2026.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

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Navitas Runs a Rare Dual-Tech Platform

Navitas is one of the few power semiconductor companies offering both gallium nitride and high-voltage silicon carbide under one roof. That matters because AI power chains span multiple voltage levels, and the “best” device choice changes as you move through the architecture.

In the company’s positioning, gallium nitride fits high-frequency, high-density power conversion, while silicon carbide is better suited for ultra-high-voltage environments. Having both allows Navitas to address more of the power chain and potentially expand its content per system compared with competitors focused on only one technology.

NVTS Shows Scale Signals With Shipments

Design wins in power infrastructure tend to demand proof points on reliability and field performance. Navitas is leaning on shipped-unit milestones to support credibility in demanding end markets.

As of the end of 2025, the company had shipped more than 300 million gallium nitride devices and nearly 30 million silicon carbide devices. Navitas views that the installed base as an important confidence builder for customers evaluating next-generation power components for AI servers, industrial systems and energy infrastructure.

Navitas Targets AI Data Center Power Density

AI data centers are moving toward higher power-density architectures, and that shift increases the value of efficiency and thermal performance at the power-conversion level. Navitas is targeting this transition with products intended to reduce energy loss, improve density and lower cooling costs for hyperscalers.

A recent example is a 20-kilowatt 800-volt-to-6-volt direct current to direct current power delivery board using GaNFast technology. Navitas says it can reach up to 97.5% peak efficiency at a 1-megahertz switching frequency, tying the narrative directly to the density targets inside the rack.

Management also argues that the move toward high-voltage direct current architectures should expand content opportunity across alternating current to direct current and direct current to direct current systems, and it cites AI data centers as a potential $1.4-$2.5 billion opportunity by 2030.

NVTS Extends the Thesis to Grid Modernization

The AI buildout does not stop at the data center fence line. Navitas is positioning its high-voltage GeneSiC portfolio as a lever for the grid upgrades and energy infrastructure needed to support rising electricity demand tied to AI deployments.

The company highlighted a 250-kilowatt solid-state transformer demonstration using GeneSiC technology to enable scalable 800-volt direct current distribution for next-generation AI data centers. It is also pitching 2.3-kilovolt and 3.3-kilovolt silicon carbide modules for applications such as battery energy storage systems, utility solar projects and solid-state transformers.

Management pointed to growing customer engagement in U.S. grid infrastructure, and it estimates the energy and grid infrastructure segment could represent a $1-$1.8 billion serviceable market opportunity by 2030.

Navitas’ Moat Builds on IP and Partnerships

Navitas is trying to pair device leadership with defensibility. The company reports more than 300 issued or pending patents worldwide across both gallium nitride and silicon carbide, supporting differentiation in next-generation power semiconductors.

It also cites ecosystem relationships with hyperscalers, original equipment manufacturers, graphics processing unit vendors and platform providers, which can help pull new power architectures into qualification and adoption cycles.

Supply chain positioning is part of the message as well. Navitas points to U.S.-based manufacturing partners such as GlobalFoundries and X-Fab as potentially valuable as customers and governments place greater emphasis on supply chain security in critical AI and power infrastructure markets.

NVTS Risks That Can Break the Story

The upside case runs directly into profitability and scale hurdles. In the first quarter of 2026, Navitas posted a non-GAAP net loss of $13.8 million on $8.6 million in revenue, underscoring how much operating leverage still needs to be built.

Long qualification cycles in AI and industrial markets can delay meaningful revenue acceleration, while the company’s AI opportunity is still in early adoption stages and heavily dependent on programs scaling to production.

Competition is another real pressure point. Larger semiconductor peers named by the company include Infineon Technologies AG IFNNY, Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN and ON Semiconductor Corporation ON, each with deeper resources and broader manufacturing scale. Finally, Navitas’ fabless model creates dependence on third-party partners for fabrication and related steps, adding supply-chain and geopolitical risk.

Currently, Navitas carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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