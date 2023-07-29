News & Insights

How Native American police are fighting the crisis of missing people

July 29, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

    By Andrew Hay
       ISLETA PUEBLO, N.M., July 29 (Reuters) - As Detective
Kathleen Lucero drives along a dirt road towards the Manzano
mountains east of her New Mexico Native American village, she
recalls the time earlier in her career when an elder told his
family he was heading this way to water his cows. He didn’t come
back.
    It was back in 2009 when Lucero was a patrol officer,
learning how to stop her people becoming part of the U.S.
epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous women and relatives
(MMIWR).
    She filed a report on the elder. Her police chief told her
that was not enough. Following that advice, she started
networking with outside police agencies.
    “We got a hit,” said Lucero, a member of a traditional
Isleta family, whose mother disowned her for a week when she
decided to join the pueblo’s police 17 years ago because she
wanted to become an "advocate" for her people. 
    Nine hours after going missing on the Isleta Pueblo just
south of Albuquerque, the elder was found over 400 miles away by
an Oklahoma traffic cop after his car ran out of gas, Lucero
said. He was showing early signs of dementia.
    That case was an early lesson that Lucero took to heart. 
    These days, as Isleta Pueblo’s chief criminal investigator,
Lucero does not judge a victim for doing drugs, or running away.
She doesn’t wait for them to show up. She starts investigating,
posting their name and photo on social media, calling law
enforcement contacts, maybe even television stations. Since 2015
she has handled eight such cases, with seven people found alive
and one still missing. 
    “I believe that somebody knows somebody, and it keeps
networking,” said Lucero. 
    Her prioritization of missing people, backed by Isleta
police chief Victor Rodriguez, is not the norm amongst U.S. and
tribal law enforcement where a jurisdictional maze and lack of
resources contribute to an estimated 4,200 indigenous cases
remaining unsolved, according to over a dozen law enforcement
officials and policymakers Reuters spoke to. 
    These gaps have led Native American police Reuters met with
to take matters into their own hands, some forming their own
missing units. Still, they remain a minority amongst tribes,
most of which lack the funds and staff to make missing members a
priority, according to law enforcement and lawyers.  
    Driven by decades of Native American activism, data showing
the scale of the crisis, and the appointment of the United
States' first ever Native American cabinet secretary Deb
Haaland, the issue of missing indigenous people entered the U.S.
mainstream in the last five years. 
    State taskforces, federal and local investigative units and
data initiatives have sprung up, with tribal and federal law
enforcement reporting improved coordination. 
    Even federal law enforcement officials admit that Native
American police are severely underfunded by the federal
government, which provides public safety to tribes through the
Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA). On many reservations and pueblos
that leads to low staffing, substandard investigations or no
investigations of missing cases.
    Bryan Newland, who heads the Bureau of Indian Affairs as
U.S. assistant secretary of the interior, acknowledged the
agency’s lack of resources. He said the BIA’s new missing and
murdered unit was trying to better coordinate investigations
between federal, state and local agencies and provide agents for
investigations, when their help was wanted.
    “It's very complicated and complex to provide policing in
Indian country, and I don't think I need to tell you what the
consequence of that is,” Newland, a citizen of the Bay Mills
Indian Community (Ojibwe), said in an interview.
   
    MORE AT RISK
    Factors ranging from poverty and a history of colonial
oppression make Native American people disproportionately at
risk of going missing. American Indian women and girls make up
15% of Minnesota’s female missing persons cases, for example,
and 1% of the state’s population, according to the state’s
taskforce.
    “Very few tribes have the funds and staff available to make
MMIWR a priority,” said Darlene Gomez, an Albuquerque lawyer who
represents families in 17 missing Native American cases.
    This year, Navajo police chief Daryl Noon was able to set up
a detective unit separate from his police department’s
overwhelmed criminal investigations team to probe the tribe’s
missing cases, which average around 70 at any given time. “We've
just become more active. Instead of sitting around and waiting
for somebody else to do something,” Noon said. Navajo land spans
parts of New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. 
    Native American people frequently disappear in police
jurisdictions off tribal land, leading to confusion over who has
responsibility for a case, according to the law enforcement
officials Reuters spoke to.
    FBI data on missing and murdered Indigenous people shows
little change from 2016 to the most recent report in 2021, when
1,554 people remained missing at the end of the year.
    Stalling any improvement is a failure by law enforcement to
cooperate between agencies, says New Mexico Attorney General
Raul Torrez.
    “It's extraordinarily challenging, in part because of the
jurisdictional and legal sort of silos and divisions that we
have to navigate,” said Torrez, who as district attorney in
Albuquerque’s Bernalillo County tried to establish information
sharing between agencies. 

    BRING YOU HOME
    Reuters spoke to around a dozen families who either reported
inaction by police agencies over their missing loved ones or
jurisdictional turf battles around cases. 
    The BIA Missing and Murdered Unit (BIA MMU) was blocked by
the FBI and Navajo Nation from investigating the 2020 murder of
Zachariah Shorty, 23, whose body was found on the Navajo Nation
near Kirtland, New Mexico, according to his mother, Vangie
Randall-Shorty. 
    “These agencies can’t even work together to solve
Zachariah’s case,” said Randall-Shorty.
    Raul Bujanda, special agent in charge of the FBI’s New
Mexico field office, said the agency's cooperation with other
law enforcement agencies had improved. He and Noon declined to
comment on the Shorty case specifically. The FBI in Washington
declined further comment. 
    "We would never be closed up. I think those days are days of
the past," said Bujanda, who is helping the FBI develop a
missing persons list for Native Americans, starting with New
Mexico.
    Families of victims and their lawyers say police routinely
blame missing Native American women for their own disappearance
due to factors such as substance abuse — and it’s not just
outsiders.
    Reuters heard a December 2020 recording of a person who
identified himself as a Navajo criminal investigator saying
tribal member Jamie Yazzie, a nurse, would never have gone
missing had she stayed home and looked after her children. The
conversation was recorded by a person, who asked not to be
named, speaking to the investigator on behalf of the family.
Reuters could not confirm the identity of the investigator. 
    Yazzie's remains were found a year later on the Hopi
Reservation. Her boyfriend Tre James was charged with her murder
in 2022.
    Navajo police chief Noon said the investigator’s comments
were disturbing. Michael Henderson, head of the tribe's criminal
investigation unit, declined to comment.
    Lucero said police judging victims was one of the main
reasons families did not come forward as soon as possible to
report loved ones missing.
    "I don't care if you were doing drugs and you left your
kids," said Lucero, whose daughter is also a police officer. "I
need to go find you and bring you back home."

 (Reporting By Andrew Hay; Editing by Donna Bryson and Claudia
Parsons)
