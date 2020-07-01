How Nasdaq’s Marketplace Services Platform Moves Markets into the Next Phase of Digitalization

Nasdaq recently launched the Marketplace Services Platform (MSP), as well as the complementary Digital Assets Suite on top of the MSP, both of which expand marketplace capabilities and create a more frictionless exchange of assets, services and information. We spoke with Magnus Haglind, Senior Vice President at Market Technology at Nasdaq, to discuss how the Marketplace Services Platform (MSP) can help markets move to the next phase of digitalization within the industry.

What is the Marketplace Services Platform (MSP), and what does it mean for Nasdaq’s customers and its wider community?

The Marketplace Services Platform provides next-generation marketplace capabilities and universal systems to facilitate the exchange of assets, services and information across different market ecosystems. This platform is a natural extension of the services that we already provide to capital markets and other industries today, with a shift in approach on how to establish and run marketplaces. As the market matures and moves further in its digitalization journey, we see more firms that want to consume marketplace technology as a service. The MSP is essentially an end-to-end platform that enables increased flexibility and scalability for marketplaces while significantly simplifying the process of setting up and operating a new marketplace.

In addition, by leveraging the API economy, MSP will provide our customers with greater choice and flexibility in creating a more integrated ecosystem of providers and ISVs. It has the necessary technology to meet a more diverse set of needs of marketplaces -- from cryptocurrency to real estate and other areas.

What are the benefits for marketplace infrastructure operators?

MSP enables accelerated innovation. There are technical challenges in the innovation cycles in any industry, but with a solution like the Marketplace Services Platform, market infrastructure operators can focus on their core value proposition and quickly launch new initiatives without spending on hardware while simultaneously decreasing capital expenditure. Additionally, with the SaaS-model, customers will have access to continuous updates.

How can marketplaces beyond the capital markets (new markets) benefit from MSP?

MSP is an end-to-end solution for any marketplace that wants resilient capabilities, including market surveillance, data discovery and matching. It can also handle the full life cycle for digital assets. Instead of spending time and money on hardware and building capabilities, MSP helps you focus on configuration.

Overall, we are providing marketplaces cloud-based, turnkey infrastructure components and a platform to plug and play as they build, adapt and expand their business. We see this potentially becoming the de facto operating model for marketplaces worldwide.

Why is Nasdaq launching this new product platform now?

We see changing dynamics in two areas. There is a growing interest in the cloud and changing behavior in using SaaS. With MSP, we combine these two great assets – cloud paired with SaaS.

On top of the MSP, we’re also launching the Nasdaq Digital Assets Suite (NDAS). Can you explain how that fits into the MSP?

A lot of the innovation that happens in capital markets is based on the tokenization and digitalization of assets. The NDAS offers end-to-end capabilities for tokenized markets issuance, trading, custody and settlement of digital assets, complementing the rollout of MSP. We’re providing resilient technology paired with extensive experience in running markets for decades. NDAS is a great opportunity to use proven solutions and experience for new types of industries beyond the traditional capital markets as well, such as real estate, sports & gaming, and healthcare.

For more information on the launch of the Nasdaq Marketplace Services Platform, please click here.