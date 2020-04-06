How Nasdaq Is Keeping the Markets Open; Nasdaq CEO Talks to Barron’s

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend the global economy, Nasdaq President and Chief Executive Officer Adena Friedman spoke with Barron’s about why Nasdaq’s history as an electronic exchange and its years of disaster planning made it uniquely positioned to handle today’s unprecedented market volatility.

“Today, you’re seeing the financial markets and the financial industry really being able to operate and provide capital liquidity and the technology and the infrastructure to support the markets in an unprecedented time and still maintain the safety of their people,” Friedman told Barron’s.

Friedman emphasized that it is “critical” to keep the markets open during this period for the two key constituents in the markets, companies and individuals, both of which need to have access to capital. She noted that plans to keep markets running smoothly during adverse times have been “20 years in the making,” after 9/11 prompted the financial industry to address the resiliency of markets.

“We’ve been really proud of the fact that Nasdaq has been able to be that central place where people come to manage their way through the markets,” Friedman said. “In addition to being a market operator, we provide the technology to 120 other markets around the world. The global footprint we’ve had in helping all of our markets and clients manage through this unprecedented time has been really gratifying.”

To read the full article, please click here.