How Nasdaq is Advancing its Mission to Safeguard the Financial System and Its Participants

Today, Nasdaq announced its acquisition of Verafin, a leader in financial crime management. We sat down with Valerie-Bannert-Thurner, SVP, Market Technology at Nasdaq, to discuss how this ties into Nasdaq’s overall mission and vision.

Today you announced Nasdaq’s acquisition of Verafin. Before we dive in, can you tell us a little bit about Verafin?

Verafin is an industry leader in anti-financial crime management with a robust approach to combatting financial crime. Their cloud-based platform leverages intelligent analytics, machine learning and shared data insights to detect, investigate and report fraud and money laundering.

What made Verafin a good fit for Nasdaq?

Aside from being recognized as a leader in the anti-financial crime realm, Verafin aligns heavily with our core values. At Nasdaq, we truly believe in putting our clients first – something that Verafin is also acutely focused on. They have a proven track record with 2,000+ clients and have designed their internal processes to be client-focused and client-driven. Verafin is also heavily invested in innovation and has an agile product development process, which enables them to quickly develop, enhance and deploy cutting-edge analytical models to uncover advanced suspicious activity.

Why does Nasdaq want to expand in this space?

Financial Crime is a huge challenge globally. Over USD $2 trillion of illicit funds is laundered in one year alone, according to the United Nations.

By expanding our existing financial crime portfolio – which already includes Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, Nasdaq Market Surveillance, Nasdaq Buy-side Compliance and Nasdaq Automated Investigator for AML – with the addition of Verafin’s leading AML and fraud solutions, we can further our mission to safeguard the financial system and its participants. This acquisition represents an important extension of our anti-financial crime strategy and demonstrates our commitment to rooting out illicit transactions.

How does this tie into Nasdaq’s mission & vision?

As both a market operator and a technology provider, we strive to help firms compete and set new standards of excellence within a fair, diversified, open, transparent, and efficient markets ecosystem. When markets are operating with utmost integrity, they are best positioned to power better economic progress and ensuring this integrity is a fundamental pillar within Falcon’s DNA.

What are the main challenges in addressing Financial Crime?

Today most financial crime solutions -- often provided by incumbent software providers -- fall short in terms of effectively detecting illicit behaviors. The system approaches are outdated and very siloed in their nature and often cause a huge amount of operational overhead to deal with the vast amount of false positives. The industry is undergoing a transformation where the adoption of novel and more effective technologies across risk types and silos, as well as a more modern, open and scalable platform approach, will drive disruption and set the new standard for fighting crime.

What does the future hold?

The future will require us to go beyond isolated investigations and to embrace a truly collaborative approach. In this way, Verafin’s vision to build the world’s most effective crime fighting network aligns well with ours. We believe that by combining Verafin’s comprehensive suite of anti-financial crime management products with our global reach and established regulatory technology leadership, we will develop a truly next generation suite of solutions across all segments and regions within the financial services industry and create a global SaaS leader in the fight against financial crime.

