How Nasdaq Fund Network Brings Market Transparency to CITs

As fee compression is affecting every single layer of the financial services space, collective investment trusts (CITs) are gaining wide popularity with retirement plan advisors, plan sponsors and asset managers. While similar to mutual funds, these pooled investment vehicles offer other advantages that have driven notable growth in their use.

A study by the Callan Institute found that 75% of defined contribution retirement plans in 2019 featured a CIT, which was up from 70% in 2018. That number was also good enough to make CITs the second-most common type of investment vehicle offered by retirement plans, behind only mutual funds.

Interest and investment in CITs are on the rise. However, investors, advisors and plan sponsors may not be as familiar with the specifics of CITs as they are with mutual funds, from structure to price discovery and public market data — a gap that could be holding back further growth.

In its mission to further transparency and democratization of markets, Nasdaq disseminates CIT performance and price data through Nasdaq Fund Network (NFN). The service gives each CIT its own searchable ticker symbol, bringing transparency and access to this growing asset class.

Let’s take a closer look at CITs and how NFN is helping drive transparency in products and bringing them to a wider, more informed investing audience.

What is a CIT?

At its most basic level, a collective investment trust is a tax-exempt pooled investment vehicle, available to only qualified retirement plans, typically held by a trust company. CITs function very similarly to mutual funds by commingling individual assets into a group account.

The resulting portfolio usually follows a specific investing strategy, whether that means focusing on asset type (e.g., equities, bonds, commodities, currencies, derivatives, other funds) or methodology, like factor or target-date investing.

CITs are indeed related to mutual funds, but there are key differences between the two. Many of these points of separation have to do with the administration and regulation of the trust.

For example, mutual funds are usually offered directly through broker-dealers, asset management firms and other financial institutions, while CITs are offered through trust companies or banks. Another differentiator is that CITs are only available through qualified retirement accounts, whereas mutual funds can be bought with a retail investing account.

Also, though mutual funds must register with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), CITs are overseen by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a bureau within the Department of the Treasury.

What are the benefits of investing in a CIT?

All things being equal, what makes a CIT more advantageous or attractive than a mutual fund? The draw of CITs often boils down to the fact that they can offer the same benefits as mutual funds, but at a lower cost — typically through reduced participant fees.

CITs don’t have the same regulatory requirements for registration, disclosure and ongoing reporting as mutual funds. However, that’s not to say CITs are any less-regulated than mutual funds, but rather regulated differently — like being exempt from ongoing SEC requirements and oversight. Also, whereas state and federal securities laws govern how mutual funds are regulated, CITs operate under state and federal banking regulations.

The differences, in turn, can allow CITs to reduce their overall operating costs and lower their fees. Data from global investment management company Legg Mason shows that 95% of plan sponsors rated the cost savings of CITs compared to mutual funds as “very important.”

These savings can occur in other areas of the trust, according to Legg Mason, including:

Reduced distribution and marketing costs because CITs are only offered through retirement plans.

Lower overhead.

Potential favorable tax treatments.

Increased CIT market transparency benefits all

Despite the increased popularity and availability of CITs, there are still obstacles that could be hindering further growth. Namely, lack of market transparency is a consistent challenge — and one that Nasdaq Fund Network strives to solve.

While retirement investors can easily track a stock or mutual fund, they have few — if any — options for doing the same research on a CIT, especially because many CITs lack a ticker symbol.

NFN bridges this information gap by providing ticker symbols to CITs and making their market data searchable on search engines such as Yahoo Finance, CNBC.com and WallStreetJournal.com, as well as institutional platforms like Bloomberg, Refinitiv, FactSet and Morningstar Direct. Plan participants can now even look up a CIT price on their Apple Watch.

Increased data access and transparency benefit investors by providing access to pricing, performance, NAV, valuation and strategy-level data they can’t find anywhere else.

Meanwhile, NFN can be leveraged across the investing community to drive CIT growth and transparency, benefiting all. For instance, product issuers and asset managers can leverage an automated service that helps bring more awareness to new and existing products. Also, plan advisers and financial advisory firms can find more granular information on CITs, putting them in a more informed position to advise institutions on offering CITs to plan participants. Without such efficient data access, CITs may otherwise be left out for lack of transparency.

NFN paving the way for greater transparency

Nasdaq Fund Network prices over 35,000 financial instruments daily and can deliver a core set of advantages to CIT strategies and products, including:

Enhanced discoverability : Receive a unique symbol for each CIT strategy, down to the share class, to help increase discoverability on market data platforms and financial web portals.

: Receive a unique symbol for each CIT strategy, down to the share class, to help increase discoverability on market data platforms and financial web portals. Greater transparency : Use performance and valuation data to better position CIT strategies against peers.

: Use performance and valuation data to better position CIT strategies against peers. Amplified reach: Reach 100 million-plus institutional and retail investors through NFN’s connectivity.

There’s no substitute for accurate, accessible market data, and NFN can deliver CITs to a wider, more informed investing audience.