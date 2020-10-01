How Nasdaq Engages Employees to Foster Diversity and Inclusion

Richard Taylor, Vice President Employee Experience

At Nasdaq, we understand that our efforts to drive diversity, equity and inclusion will only succeed with the support of everyone in the organization; so we strive to engage everyone, whether they identify as a minority or part of the majority. Candidly, we need the support of the majority of our employees in order to make significant progress, so we need to make sure people understand the issues and potential solutions they can be part of.

We engage employees in seeing the challenges that they may not personally experience

When it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion, Nasdaq leads with data. We have publicly disclosed our diversity statistics, because it’s important to surface where we have under-representation of women and ethnic minorities (compared to national census data) and it clarifies the progress we want to make.

At the same time, diversity, equity and inclusion is about more than statistics; it’s about the lived experience and opportunities available to all employees. So we systematically gather and share anecdotes of how inequitable situations affect real people, by hosting panel discussions, posting blogs, and inviting guest speakers to enlighten and educate us. Participation across the whole company has been amazing, driving a desire for involvement.

Actions we are taking that include everyone

Employee Resource Groups (ERG’s)

At Nasdaq, we ensure all new hires are aware of all 10 of our networks on Day 1, and the fact that these networks are open to everyone. Our ERG's include but aren’t limited to race, gender, or sexual orientation; we also have a Parents & Caregivers network, a "Green" (Environmentalist) network, and a Disabled / Differently-Abled network, with the potential for more if there is interest. These self-organized, employee-led groups foster discussion, networking, leadership development, executive attention, and excellent advocacy to help shape the company as a whole to be a more positive, productive place. In fact, at Nasdaq, every single one of our Executive Leadership Team is a sponsor of at least one group and actively participates.

Expansive Mentoring

Nasdaq has long had a mentoring program available to every employee. We open global mentor/mentee matching in January and the program runs for the calendar year. But more recently our GLOBE (Global Link of Black Employees) Network wanted to intensify their engagement with mentoring, and approached our senior executives directly to ask if they would each personally mentor one or two Black employees. 100% of them said yes. We know that mentoring is a powerful way to invest in more junior employees, while exposing them to the leaders who make key business decisions (and senior leaders benefit greatly by being exposed to the challenges and experiences of their minority colleagues).

Leveraging employees in Recruiting

To boost diversity of candidates, Nasdaq proactively publicizes our job openings to our Employee Networks and encourages members to refer people from their own personal networks, since most people's professional network is comprised largely of people like them.

While nearly all companies post their roles externally to sites like LinkedIn and Indeed, we also try to post jobs on women's and minorities' professional sites This doesn't mean we are only interested in female and/or minority candidates; rather, it means we are interested that more women and minorities hear about your open roles and seriously consider applying.

Career Development and Advancement

Senior roles become more and more scarce the higher one goes in an organization; the competition is fierce. One approach Nasdaq uses that includes everyone is marketing leadership training and experiences to the entire company, but again leveraging our Employee Networks in particular to promote these opportunities.

In addition, it’s extremely important to us at Nasdaq to analyze our organization's patterns of performance ratings distribution and pay. We seek to understand whether, across the entire organization as well as within each business unit, women, men, and different racial and ethnic groups are being rated equitably for their contributions, and paid equitably for comparable work.

Finally, as Nasdaq conducts talent reviews and prepares succession slates, we ensure various dimensions of diversity are highlighted, and these are shared with our Board. We require executives to explain who they are considering as potential successors, why, whether any women and/or minorities are on the slate, and document development plans.

Diversity and Inclusion Training

While some D&I training programs focus on unconscious bias (which is real) but inadvertently end up shaming participants, at Nasdaq our program explains the systemic barriers many people face, while spending the majority of time on solutions, and how 'allies' can get personally involved. We believe this approach fosters empathy and engagement and drives toward personal responsibility.

Bring along as many of the majority as you can

It is highly likely that the topics of diversity, equity and inclusion will continue to be sensitive subjects in the workplace for many years to come. But progress will be swifter if we are able to demonstrate to the majority of our employees why this matters, how it clearly benefits business, and how they can personally get involved in creating a more equitable, just world. A great place to start is for each of us to take responsibility to get educated.

We may not be able to convince everyone to come on this journey, although we try. However, as in any long-term campaign to change a system, the more allies we can find, the better.

Read more about Our Commitment to Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging here.