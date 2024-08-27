How My Partner and I Get on the Same Page With Different Financial Philosophies

Relationships can be challenging — especially when your spouse or partner has a different money mindset. Whether your finances are fully combined or only partially shared, it can be hard to sustain a healthy relationship if you’re not on the same page financially.

Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean the two of you have to completely agree on spending habits. Instead, you need to join forces to find a system that works best for you.

This can help reduce fights about money, ensure one person doesn’t grow to resent the other’s spending habits and even improve your overall financial health. Financial woes are a common breakup reason, so don’t let your relationship become a statistic over an issue you can likely fix.

If you’re currently struggling to sync your money habits, know that you’re not alone. It’s completely normal for two otherwise compatible people to have different thoughts on how money should be spent.

As long as you’re both committed to the cause, you can find a solution that pleases each of you. If you need inspiration, keep reading to hear the stories of two couples with different financial perspectives who are making it work.

Find Middle Ground

In addition to having different financial philosophies, Victor Zeng, digital marketing director at XMAKE, said discussing money with his partner would be awkward and uncomfortable due to their different incomes.

“Honestly, from my experience, I have learnt that when it comes to discussing money philosophies with a partner, that your best insurance is to always expect them to get defensive,” he said. “Not just because money is an emotional topic for partners, but because it helps you double check the offer you are about to present them with.”

He said taking this approach makes it easier to avoid offending the other person. I have learnt that even when you think you are being nonjudgmental, they might feel the need to be defensive — especially if you both have a history that gives them reasons to.”

However, he said he has found a different way to get and stay on the same page with his partner, despite their varying financial philosophies.

“My partner and I have managed to stay on the same page by negotiating and finding a middle ground that accommodates both our interests,” he said. “In order to ensure that at the end of the day, everyone feels like a winner, we made an agreement to prioritize our pursuit of financial stability above our different opinions and ideas.”

Zeng said this has led them to seek out the services of a financial counselor.

“And on those other matters where an expert can’t come in, we have agreed to always compromise — more like, if I let you have this, you give me this situation — and frankly, this system has continued to work perfectly for us.”

Put Value Over Price

“When my wife and I first got married, we realized that our financial philosophies were quite different — shaped by our upbringing in middle-class families but in different environments,” said Samuel Shinn, a wealth advisor at BMC Wealth Management.

He said his wife was raised in a more affluent area, and was taught to find the best value, even if that meant spending more upfront.

“On the other hand, I was used to making decisions based on the price tag alone, which often led to short-term savings but ultimately cost more in the long run,” he said.

After combining their finances, he said they got on the same page by openly communicating their money perspectives. “My wife explained her approach to seeking value, which often resulted in better long-term outcomes. I began to see the wisdom in that mindset.”

He now fully subscribes to this way of thinking.

“As I ventured into my career as a financial advisor, this lesson became even clearer,” he said. “I realized that affluent families tend to prioritize value over price, understanding that a poverty mindset is focused on immediate cost, while a wealthy mindset is about making decisions that pay off in the long term.”

He said their journey wasn’t without challenges, but they worked to evolve together.

“We’ve been able to find a balance that works for both of us,” he said. “We still discuss and adapt our approach as needed, but the core principle of prioritizing value has become a cornerstone of our financial philosophy.”

It might take time, but if you’re willing to put in the work to sync your financial mindsets, you’ll likely be pleased with the results.

